ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cooper Kupp knows Rams must run the ball better: 'There's no getting around that'

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jmzLr_0iuZwe6k00

Only one team has been worse at running the football than the Los Angeles Rams this season. The Rams rank 31st in rushing attempts, rushing yards and yards per carry, better than only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

They’ve cycled through running backs in an attempt to fix it, giving everyone from Cam Akers to Darrell Henderson Jr. to Ronnie Rivers the chance to start. Yet, nothing has gotten better, and it’s forced the Rams to become one-dimensional as a pass-heavy offense.

Cooper Kupp is doing what he can as a receiver to help move the ball down the field, but he knows it’s essential for the Rams to improve on the ground. After Sunday’s loss to the 49ers, he talked about ways the team can improve its rushing attack, whether it’s jet sweeps or other extensions of the run game.

“It’s huge, it is. It’s obviously a point of emphasis. You never want to be one-dimensional,” he said. “There’s lots of ways to do that, too. It’s not always about truly just handing the ball off to the running back. There’s ways to get around the edge. We saw that with a little bit of the fly-sweep stuff, some of the run alert stuff. Still think you can do that, just extensions of the run game, as well. Make guys come up and tackle, make plays. We’ve got to do a better job of that.”

Part of the reason it’s so important is that running the ball helps open things up for the passing attack. Kupp explained that teams are essentially daring the Rams to run it by playing two-high shell coverages, preventing big plays over the top.

The stats back that up, too, because Akers has faced the second-fewest loaded boxes of any running back and Henderson has faced the seventh-fewest, per Next Gen Stats.

“Point blank, period. We have to do a better job of running the ball, there’s no getting around that, either,” he said. “Find some ways to be able to do that, allow the play action to come to life and also be able to keep people out of playing Cover 2 stuff that they’re gonna say, ‘Hey, we dare you to run the ball and beat us on the ground.’ We’ve got to do a better job of either beating that, finding ways to attack those coverages through the air, or be able to hand the ball off and be efficient running it.”

Kupp isn’t calling out the running game, but he knows the offense will continue to sputter if the Rams don’t get on track in that department. The coaches know it, the players know it and the fans do, too.

It’s just a matter of getting it fixed somehow, someway.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

JuJu Smith-Schuster details key differences playing for Chiefs, Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs return to action on “Sunday Night Football” this week against the Tennessee Titans following the bye week, looking to pull together for a solid run to the postseason. One of the many essential contributors has been wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is quickly adjusting to the Chiefs system following five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Matthew Stafford hits Cooper Kupp with long TD pass

The message to secondaries that face the Los Angeles Rams seems simple: Cover Cooper Kupp. Yet week in and week out the Rams’ great wide receiver finds ways to get open. Sunday against Tampa Bay was no different as Matthew Stafford found his favorite target running free behind Buccaneer defenders.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN updates college football power rankings after Week 10

The entire landscape of college football changed in Week 10. Clemson was blown out by Notre Dame, essentially ending the Tigers’ chances, lest several other teams are toppled. Georgia potentially ousted Tennessee, which had a good win over Alabama — perhaps the best in the sport — but is now unlikely to make the SEC Championship game. Alabama also lost its luster with its second loss of the season. Ohio State struggled with a one-win Northwestern team in Evanston. However, Michigan football, TCU and Oregon rolled on Saturday.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Tua, Dolphins outlast Bears on Fields' record rushing day

CHICAGO (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns, Tyreek Hill had 143 yards receiving and the Miami Dolphins overcame a record-setting rushing effort by Justin Fields to beat the Chicago Bears 35-32 on Sunday. In a game where neither team did much to stop the other, the Dolphins (6-3) had no trouble moving the ball against a gutted defense and made enough plays to come away with their third straight win. Fields ran for 178 yards, the most by an NFL quarterback in a regular-season game. He had a 61-yard touchdown run and threw for three scores. He also became the first player since at least 1950 with at least 150 yards rushing and three TD passes in a game. His performance ensured the Bears (3-6) had a chance late. They got the ball on their 28 after Miami punted with just under three minutes remaining. But on fourth-and-10 at the 42, Fields threw an incomplete pass to Equanimeous St. Brown, sealing Chicago’s fifth loss in six games.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans roasted the Falcons after a completely botched fumble return set up a Chargers win

A game between the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers was never going to be normal. After all, these are two teams with a well-documented history of messing up late-game situations. But we really did not give the Falcons enough credit: Just when you think they’ve already done everything possible to lose, they manage to find new ways.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

168K+
Followers
224K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy