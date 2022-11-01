Read full article on original website
Gettysburg Fire holds open house
Gettysburg Fire Department welcomed the community for a day of education and involvement during its annual station open house Saturday. The event at 35 North Stratton Street was a “Passport to Safety” where participants were encouraged to visit stations to learn about aspects of fire prevention with a chance to win prizes.
Gettysburg Connection celebrates its 4th birthday with a successful fall fundraising drive
The Gettysburg Connection fall fundraising drive, which ended this week, coincided with our 4th birthday. And we received one of the best presents we could possibly have imagined: Our goal of recruiting 30 new members was surpassed by 60 percent – 48 new members joined us. The overwhelming support...
Unstoppable You | The truth about trafficking in Central Pa.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Free and fighting, Jennifer Foxworthy is a retired navy airman, a motivational speaker and an author. She is also a domestic violence survivor. And now, a victim advocate. Foxworthy travels the country, sharing her story and spreading a message of hope and empowerment. "The very first...
Holiday gingerbread tradition returns
The Adams County Arts Council’s 13th Annual Gingerbread Celebration & Holiday Mart returns on Friday, December 2, 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Saturday, December 3, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. , at the Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg. Admission is free for children with a...
Main Street Gettysburg Receives Grant for Welcome Center from Nature Alliance and Heritage Center
Main Street Gettysburg is pleased to announce a major donation for its Gettysburg Welcome Center Project from the Gettysburg Nature Alliance, which operates the Gettysburg Heritage Center. The Nature Alliance this week provided a generous donation of $25,000 to Main Street Gettysburg for the Gettysburg Welcome Center, a $1.4 million...
abc27.com
Websites posing as Pennsylvania community news may not be what they seem
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Has social media and the internet changed who can present themselves as a journalist or news organization?. Dr. Ted Carlin, a professor of electronic media at Shippensburg University, says, “Oh yeah, definitely.”. Dr. Carlin teaches a media literacy class at Shippensburg University where he...
Fairfield’s Mansion House celebrates its 2nd anniversary
This story, published two years ago in Oct. 2020, is being republished as the Mansion house celebrates its second anniversary. The tradition of great food and lodging with live music on Thursdays continues. The Mansion House 1757, located at 15 W. Main St. in Fairfield, and previously called the Fairfield...
4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA, This Weekend
There's a little bit of everything this weekend. Have you always wanted to see an alpaca, up close? Eastland farm has an open house. Want to chat with local artists and photographers? First Friday in downtown Lancaster is the place to be. Read on to see some of the events that are happening in Lancaster, PA, this weekend.
POWER Interfaith will rally to support democracy tomorrow
POWER Intertfaith’s Freedom Express bus tour, a statewide voting rights action campaign, will stop in Gettysburg to hold a public rally on Monday Oct. 31 at 2:00 p.m. to heal our faith in democracy. In this hotly contested election cycle, where White Christian Nationalists are threatening the very foundations...
Impressed by Belliveau
I had the pleasure of attending the debate hosted by Gettysburg Connection, partnered with Gettysburg College and I wanted to take the opportunity to share some of my thoughts from that evening. As a voter in this district, the attendance of Mr. Neil Belliveau was greatly appreciated. To me, he provided an alternative choice for those who do not feel at home with the Democrat and Republican parties or their candidates this year.
abc27.com
Ninja warrior & free running gym opens in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A ninja warrior facility in Harrisburg called Urban Playground has classes, events, and parties available to the surrounding community. In 2019, two locals named Thomas Alquist and Zac Gordon decided to partner up and use both of their experiences as instructors to open a ninja warrior facility of their own.
macaronikid.com
York County Holiday Train Excursions
The holiday season is almost upon us and with it comes the opportunity to make some very magical memories with your family. How can you make these magical and unforgettable memories? By climbing aboard a holiday train excursion! All three of our historic York county railroads are ready to deck the halls of the railroad cars and spread a little Christmas cheer during the 2022 Holidays Season! Check out the details for each below and be sure to purchase your tickets today as these Holiday excursions sell out fast!
Ordering New Library Materials Takes A Village
In our budget year 2022, the Adams County Library System is scheduled to spend $165,711 on new materials of all types for the six branches of the Adams County Library System. This number also includes e-books and e-audiobooks for our Cloud Library electronic platform. I should note that this number does not include the additional funds we spend on electronic databases, electronic magazines, or the supplies and software needed to make them available to the public for circulation.
Sen. Doug Mastriano makes closing case for governor in take-no-prisoners speech at Harrisburg church
HARRISBURG - A fiesty, fiery Doug Mastriano emptied his rhetorical guns at a Harrisburg church Friday night, opening the last weekend of his unorthodox run for governor of Pennsylvania with a take-no-prisoners speech made remarkable by new levels of spite aimed at his opponent, Democrat Josh Shapiro. In a rally...
Obituary: Jane Louise Smith
Jane Louise Smith, age 59 of Newville, passed away November 1, 2022 at home. She was born August 29, 1963 in Carlisle t…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
Battle of the Bulge veterans tour WWII and Civil War sites
Over 150 members of the Battle of the Bulge Association (BOBA), including 10 Bulge veterans, visited Gettysburg recently for a weekend of fun, reunion, and education. The Battle of the Bulge, fought in 1944 and 1945, was the last major German offensive campaign during World War II. The veterans represented...
Obituary: Carroll Dean Bartle
C. Dean Bartle, age 80, of Shippensburg, got promoted to Heaven on Monday, October 31, 2022 at York Hospital. He was bor…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
HUD Community Development Block Grant Awarded to Adams County Recipients
The Adams County Commissioners approved the submission of more than $320,000 for the 2022 Community Development Block Grant, awarding funding to Biglerville Borough and Hoffman Homes, as well as covering the county’s administrative fees, at its meeting yesterday. The $100,000 awarded to Biglerville Borough is the second grant in...
Sheriff’s Sale Notice for Chambersburg
Issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Franklin County, Pennsylvania and to me directed, I will expose the following described property at public sale via Bid4Assets.com on:. FRIDAY, JANUARY 13, 2023. All parties in interest and claimants are further notified that a proposed schedule of distribution will be...
Franklin County Veterans Food Distribution Program Sees Steady Growth
Seven months since its debut, Franklin County MilitaryShare continues to see success as a free food distribution program serving Franklin County families with at least one member who has served, or is currently serving, in the armed forces. The Franklin County Commissioners, through Franklin County Veterans Affairs and in partnership...
