Gettysburg Fire holds open house

Gettysburg Fire Department welcomed the community for a day of education and involvement during its annual station open house Saturday. The event at 35 North Stratton Street was a “Passport to Safety” where participants were encouraged to visit stations to learn about aspects of fire prevention with a chance to win prizes.
Unstoppable You | The truth about trafficking in Central Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Free and fighting, Jennifer Foxworthy is a retired navy airman, a motivational speaker and an author. She is also a domestic violence survivor. And now, a victim advocate. Foxworthy travels the country, sharing her story and spreading a message of hope and empowerment. "The very first...
Holiday gingerbread tradition returns

The Adams County Arts Council’s 13th Annual Gingerbread Celebration & Holiday Mart returns on Friday, December 2, 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Saturday, December 3, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. , at the Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg. Admission is free for children with a...
Websites posing as Pennsylvania community news may not be what they seem

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Has social media and the internet changed who can present themselves as a journalist or news organization?. Dr. Ted Carlin, a professor of electronic media at Shippensburg University, says, “Oh yeah, definitely.”. Dr. Carlin teaches a media literacy class at Shippensburg University where he...
4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA, This Weekend

There's a little bit of everything this weekend. Have you always wanted to see an alpaca, up close? Eastland farm has an open house. Want to chat with local artists and photographers? First Friday in downtown Lancaster is the place to be. Read on to see some of the events that are happening in Lancaster, PA, this weekend.
Impressed by Belliveau

I had the pleasure of attending the debate hosted by Gettysburg Connection, partnered with Gettysburg College and I wanted to take the opportunity to share some of my thoughts from that evening. As a voter in this district, the attendance of Mr. Neil Belliveau was greatly appreciated. To me, he provided an alternative choice for those who do not feel at home with the Democrat and Republican parties or their candidates this year.
Ninja warrior & free running gym opens in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A ninja warrior facility in Harrisburg called Urban Playground has classes, events, and parties available to the surrounding community. In 2019, two locals named Thomas Alquist and Zac Gordon decided to partner up and use both of their experiences as instructors to open a ninja warrior facility of their own.
York County Holiday Train Excursions

The holiday season is almost upon us and with it comes the opportunity to make some very magical memories with your family. How can you make these magical and unforgettable memories? By climbing aboard a holiday train excursion! All three of our historic York county railroads are ready to deck the halls of the railroad cars and spread a little Christmas cheer during the 2022 Holidays Season! Check out the details for each below and be sure to purchase your tickets today as these Holiday excursions sell out fast!
Ordering New Library Materials Takes A Village

In our budget year 2022, the Adams County Library System is scheduled to spend $165,711 on new materials of all types for the six branches of the Adams County Library System. This number also includes e-books and e-audiobooks for our Cloud Library electronic platform. I should note that this number does not include the additional funds we spend on electronic databases, electronic magazines, or the supplies and software needed to make them available to the public for circulation.
Obituary: Jane Louise Smith

Jane Louise Smith, age 59 of Newville, passed away November 1, 2022 at home. She was born August 29, 1963 in Carlisle t…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
Obituary: Carroll Dean Bartle

C. Dean Bartle, age 80, of Shippensburg, got promoted to Heaven on Monday, October 31, 2022 at York Hospital. He was bor…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
Sheriff’s Sale Notice for Chambersburg

Issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Franklin County, Pennsylvania and to me directed, I will expose the following described property at public sale via Bid4Assets.com on:. FRIDAY, JANUARY 13, 2023. All parties in interest and claimants are further notified that a proposed schedule of distribution will be...
