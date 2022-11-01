ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

Fall Leaf Collection Notice

Borough of Gettysburg Public Works has begun picking up piles of leaves as they appear, but leaf collection will not officially begin until after Brush Pick-Up. Leaf collection will begin the week of November 14th, 2022, and continue until the end of the year. Please place leaves along the curb (not in the street), or along the alley for pickup. No brush will be picked up at this time.
Obituary: Virginia M. Ecker

Virginia M. Ecker, age 93, of Gardners, PA, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at the Church of God Home Facility Hea….
Obituary: Jane Louise Smith

Jane Louise Smith, age 59 of Newville, passed away November 1, 2022 at home. She was born August 29, 1963 in Carlisle t….
Obituary: William Thomas Pierce

William Bill Thomas Pierce, age 90, of Chambersburg, PA passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Laure….
Obituary: Mildred M. Hull

Mildred Hull, 97, of Waynesboro, PA formerly of York, PA passed away Thursday October 20, 2022 at Cross Keys Brethren Home. Millie was the daughter of the late Robert C. Ness and Mary Strickler Ness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Perry Hull and her siblings Wilson Ness, Elmer Ness, Anna Ness Snyder, and Robert Ness, Jr.
Obituary: William R. Hale

William R. Bill Hale, age 80, of Arendtsville, PA, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at his residence. He was bo….
Ordering New Library Materials Takes A Village

In our budget year 2022, the Adams County Library System is scheduled to spend $165,711 on new materials of all types for the six branches of the Adams County Library System. This number also includes e-books and e-audiobooks for our Cloud Library electronic platform. I should note that this number does not include the additional funds we spend on electronic databases, electronic magazines, or the supplies and software needed to make them available to the public for circulation.
Gettysburg seeks transparency in employee complaints

Gettysburg Borough will revise its employee complaint processes to make them more streamlined and more transparent. The goal is a standardized set of “progressive disciplinary actions” for potential infractions. The policy would help ensure all relevant parties, including employees, supervisors, and the borough council would be notified of the processes and outcomes of any complaints and followup proceedings.
Obituary: Eugene W. “Tom” Miller

Eugene W. "Tom" Miller, 87, of Littlestown, died Tuesday, Oct 25, at UPMC Hanover Hospital….
Obituary: Fred Schutt

High Flight, my name is Fred Schutt of Aspers, PA and I have departed this earth on Friday, October 21, 2022 at age 87 to be with my God and Savior and my loving and forgiving wife, Barbara. I was born Oliver Frederick Schutt, Jr. on September 9, 1935 in Gettysburg, PA, son of the late Oliver Frederick and Jessie Pearle (Shealer) Schutt. As you can see, I have written my own obituary as all of my family is now gone. My wife of 54 years, Barbara Joan (Sadler) Schutt predeceased me on October 26, 2017. She always encouraged me, helped me, and never left me down. Over the past years without her, I miss her more and more and love her so much. Gettysburg has been my home all of my life except for our retirement years in Texas. The reason for the title High Flight is I had flown my airplane to Kerrville, Texas for a Mooney Aircraft convention on October, 1989. I had earlier broken my Barbaras heart and shattered our marriage. In January, 1990 she and I decided to visit Kerrville and when we arrived back home a few weeks later, we had a new certificate of marriage, new wedding ring son our fingers, and a 5 acre ranchette reserved. In June, 1990 we were Texans. God, Jesus, and my Barbara had not given up on me. We had our second chance of a wonderful life together. I knew my Barbara all through grade school and the first time we talked flying was when we were at the bus terminal in Baltimore waiting to come home from a trip with our mothers for shopping and a show. We were 13 at the time and I had purchased a flying magazine to look at. We both graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1953. We both went our separate ways in life. But we both found each other later and started our life together in 1963. I guess I talked too much about flying because one day in 1966, she called me at work and said When you get off, go out to the airport, you have a flying lesson. That started my experiences and a love for flight. God has been good to me all of my life with jobs and health. Ive worked in super markets, truck driving and in 1962, I began a 27 year career with the United States Post Office as a letter carrier. With my wifes help, I took the test and became a Battlefield Guide in 1970. She had become the first woman guide in 1968 and now we were the first man and wife guides. History repeats itself, my grandfather, Martin C. Shealer, was one of the first guides from 1915 to 1922. I also owned the Gettysburg Cycle Center for 10 years as a bicycle dealer and motorcycle inspection station. My hobby of motorcycling gave me the opportunity of testing motorcycle tires for Harley-Davidson when we moved to Texas and also delivering aircraft for customers. Then a got a position with QVC, the television shopping channel as a customer rep. and later training new employees. Barbara became manager and post-mistress of historic Camp Verde, the site of the pre-civil war US Army camel experiment. Barbara and I said many times that our 12 years in Texas were some of the best years of our life. We had got our life back together with a new marriage. My last jobs returning to Pennsylvania were tool department manager at Lowes and I drove a school van transporting students for Jacoby Transportation for 11 years. I served in the Pennsylvania National Guard and U.S. Army Reserves for 8 years and was an advisor for Explorer Scout Post #79. My motorcycle hobby gave me tours through 48 states, Mexico, Canada, two trips to England and 8 European countries. As an accomplished pilot, I earned my private, commercial and ground instructors tickets. I was a member of the Gettysburg Elks, BMW M/C Owners, AMA, Mooney Pilot Aircraft Owners and Experimental Pilots. I was predeceased by my brother, Wayne in 1958, my son-in-law, Howard Worden in 1991 and my grandson, Justin Redding in 2008. I am survived by my half-brother, Jeffrey Goddard of Poulsboro, Washington and my adopted daughter, Suzette Schutt Redding of Gettysburg. I was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg. Memorial Contributions can be made to a favorite charity or St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg, PA 17325. Following cremation, a private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery with Ben Leese, officiating. Well, thats about it, my Barbara is looking down on me. When I finish my Final High Flight, she is going to say, Where have you been? Ive been waiting for you and Ill say, Here I am, I flew as fast as I could.
Obituary: James E. Gross

James E. Gross, 95, Biglerville, PA passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born June 15, 1927 in Blaine, Ohio the son of the late Albert and Dorothy Beebe Gross. Jims wife of 50 years, Mary Louise Gross died in 2006.
Obituary: Edna Mae Crider

Edna Mae Crider, age 87 of Mechanicsburg, passed away October 21, 2022 at Hampden Medical Center, Penn State Health. Sh….
Obituary: Dorothy S. Riley

Dorothy S. Riley, 88, of Gettysburg, PA died Sunday evening, October 16, 2022 at the York Hospital. Born June 24, 1934 in Emmitsburg, MD she was the daughter of the late Charles and Viola (Stoner) Lingg. She was the wife of the late John F. Riley who died in 2005.
ABOUT

Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust.

 https://gettysburgconnection.org

