Residents of Corpus Christi’s Hillcrest neighborhood file civil rights complaint over proposed desalination plant

Emergency crews work to contain fire at Valero East Plant
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several viewers called and messaged the newsroom Thursday morning saying they felt some sort of explosion near refinery row around 6 a.m. A Reverse Alert, sent around 7:10 a.m., said units are responding to a "localized fire at the Valero East Plant." The alert said...
Beeville Vineyard provides beacon of hope for South Texas families down on their luck
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The South Texas non-profit was organized in 1984 by local churches in Bee county after they saw the need that some residents faced situations beyond their control. They have continued this effort since that time. They rely entirely on donations from the community, churches and...
Black Residents of Corpus Christi’s Hillcrest Back in Court Over Pollution
The Hillcrest neighborhood in Corpus Christi, Texas, started out as an upscale all-white community in the heart of the city. But after oil was discovered nearby in 1930, a growing refinery sector on Hillcrest’s edge drove many residents to seek homes elsewhere. So in 1944, Corpus Christi recommended Hillcrest be opened to Black people.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
According to the Aransas Pass Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Corpus Christi on Saturday. The crash happened at Oak Lane at Hwy. 35 at around 10:40 p.m.
Two dead after major accident on Harbor Bridge
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Update: As of 12:12 a.m. Corpus Christi Police Department confirmed northbound and southbound lanes on the Harbor Bridge reopened. Corpus Christi Police are currently working a major crash that happened off the Harbor Bridge around 7:24 p.m. Wednesday. Three cars were involved in the accident....
'Torn apart by this tragedy': San Patricio County communications operator dies in Harbor Bridge crash, sheriff says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were killed and two others were injured, one seriously, after a major accident on the Harbor Bridge on Wednesday night. San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said one of the people who died in the crash was San Patricio County Communications Operator Betsy Mandujano, 37. Rivera said a wrong-way driver hit Mandujano's car head-on as she was driving into Corpus Christi with a friend. The condition of the friend is unknown.
Rockport snags Gnarly Marlin restaurant
A new restaurant made a splash in Rockport's dining scene over the summer. The Gnarly Marlin waterfront eatery and bar opened its doors over the Fourth of July weekend at Cove Harbor. It offers a wide-ranging bill of fare, including a cook-your-catch option. It's the newest venture for veteran Austin...
Corpus Christi fire crews respond to major crash off of Hwy 361, Beachcomber
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department and Nueces County ESD No. 2 were called to Hwy 361 and Beachcomber for a major accident. Three people were taken to the hospital for various injuries, according to a social media post from ESD No. 2. The highway was...
Work to join Padre Island canals is more than halfway done, developer says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Whitecap Preserve project is underway, and when driving down Aquarius Street on Padre Island, you can’t really miss it. Although it serves many purposes, one of the major improvements will be tying all of the canals on the island together. "They’ve got most...
Nueces County HR director reassigned
On Wednesday, commissioners voted 3 in favor, to reassign Julie Guerra, Robert Hernandez voted nay and county judge Barbara Canales abstained from the vote.
City attempts to protect Naval Air Station Corpus Christi landing fields
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi is working to protect Cabaniss Field from what is considered to be incompatible land development. The air field is used by the Navy as part of their pilot training program. The city will now be in control of some 52 acres.
Deadly crash Wednesday night on Harbor Bridge
Betsy Mandujano, a San Patricio County Sheriff's Office Communications Operator, was one of the people killed in Wednesday night's crash.
Fishing Guides In Port Aransas (To Catch Fish)
Is one of your pastimes fishing? Fishing may be highly thrilling for individuals who are aware of the hidden procedures and methods that go into the sport, even if other people think it’s boring and a waste of time. Also, fishing isn’t simple, despite what many people think. Because it involves a lot of patience and effort, it is really quite difficult and rewarding.
Black residents in Corpus Christi file a civil rights complaint to stop Texas’ first desalination plant
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Hillcrest neighborhood in Corpus Christi started out as an upscale all-white community in the heart of the city. But after oil was discovered nearby in 1930, a growing refinery sector on Hillcrest’s edge drove many residents to seek homes elsewhere. So in 1944, Corpus Christi recommended Hillcrest be opened to Black people.
30 Fun and Best Things to Do in Corpus Christi, Texas
If you’re planning things to do in Corpus Christi for an upcoming vacation or weekend getaway, it’s time to take out a pen and jot down some ideas. Yes, some of us still use pens, but you’re welcome to have Alexa add them to your to-do list.
Residents want more done over vacant houses
A 2021 ordinance allows the city of Corpus Christi to demolish dangerous structures after a sudden act. Some people want more buildings, outside that criteria, demolished.
No vote for Cole Park Master Plan
The city's Parks and Recreation Department presented Master Plan proposals for Cole Park and Labonte Park. An approved master plan will guide the growth and development for the sites.
Harbor Bridge re-opens after being shut down Thursday for fatal wrong-way crash investigation
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department will shut down the southbound lanes of the Harbor Bridge to investigate Wednesday night's deadly head-on crash that was caused by a drunk driver going the wrong way, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Traffic will be detoured to...
Troubleshooters: River Rock Weeds
A resident in a Calallen neighborhood wants the city to do something about tall weeds across from his home.
Flooding forces Rockin' K Farms to close Fall Festival early
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday’s heavy rains meant the end of the season for one popular local attraction. Rockin’ K Farms Fall Festival out in Robstown is shutting down after being overrun with mud and standing water. The farm featured several fall activities including a pumpkin patch,...
