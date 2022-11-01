ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to new Chicago White Sox manager

The Chicago White Sox did not have quite the season they envisioned this year as the team finished the 2022 Major League Baseball season with just an 81-81 overall record, missing the playoffs. As a result of the team’s struggles, manager Tony La Russa resigned, also citing health issues that kept him away from the team for the last portion of the season. Now, it looks like the White Sox have their new skipper.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

White Sox make decision on new manager

The Chicago White Sox have reportedly found a new manager. Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol is expected to be named the next manager of the White Sox, ESPN’s Buster Olney reports. Grifol, 52, had been an assistant on the Royals’ staff since 2013. He was one of...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox set three coaches for Pedro Grifol's staff

As the White Sox introduced Pedro Grifol as their next manager on Thursday, they brushed over who will fill some of the positions under his staff. "The only specifics I can get into today are about those individuals who we are certain will be on his staff," general manager Rick Hahn said. "Ethan Katz and Curt Hassler will return in their previous roles. And we're pleased to also share with you that Charlie Montoyo will be joining Pedro's staff as his bench coach."
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Report: Mike Tosar to be named White Sox hitting coach

While we’ve received a lot of information about who will be part of the next White Sox coaching staff, little has been reported thus far about the team’s next hitting coach. Prior to this afternoon’s press availability where the White Sox are expected to introduce Pedro Grifol as their next manager, rumors have begun to circulate that a coach from Kansas City will be joining Grifol to be the next White Sox hitting coach.
CHICAGO, IL
South Side Sox

Officially Official: Pedro Grifol new White Sox skipper

Pedro Grifol is officially the new manager at 35th and Shields. Rick Hahn announced this morning that the former bench coach of the Kansas City Royals “blew his socks off” during the interview process and is thrilled to bring him on. Hahn looked to be on cloud nine as he delivered the news.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Report: Frank Menechino Out as White Sox Hitting Coach

The Chicago White Sox offense was significantly underwhelming throughout the 2022 season. A majority of the team's typical sluggers underperformed and the Sox did not score as many runs as expected. Now, it appears that hitting coach Frank Menechino will be replaced in 2023. The White Sox have agreed to...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Reveals The White Sox Easy Choice To Make

The Chicago White Sox found themselves with a managerial opening at the end of the 2022 season after Tony La Russa announced he would not be returning in 2023 as a result of some lingering health issues. After winning 93 games under La Russa in 2021, 2022 did not go...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

2022 White Sox in Review: Matt Foster

Matt Foster, a 20th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, pitched his third season in a relief role for the 2022 Chicago White Sox. Overall, the Alabama native saw an improvement over his 2021 campaign. Foster thrives in low-leverage situations but the Sox relied on him too heavily in medium- and high-leverage circumstances over the course of the 2022 season.
CHICAGO, IL
South Side Sox

Today in White Sox History: November 2

While still running the White Sox, principal owner Bill Veeck and minority owner/GM Hank Greenberg asked for home dates at the Los Angeles Coliseum — not for the White Sox, but for the expansion Los Angeles Angels, who were to start play in the American League in 1961. Roles would reverse with the Angels, with Veeck owning a small stake and Greenberg serving as the principal owner.
CHICAGO, IL

