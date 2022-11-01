Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Payment of up to $400 in stimulus money coming from the state of IllinoisJ.R. HeimbignerIllinois State
This Epic Indiana Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenHighland, IN
Spotted! The woolly bear caterpillars are backJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Researchers Say, Intermittent fasting affects female reproductive hormonesSaurabhChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Pedro Grifol ‘Blew Away' White Sox During Manager Search Process
Grifol 'blew away' White Sox during interview process originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In a managerial search that included candidates such as Joe Espada, Ozzie Guillén and Ron Washington, Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol's candidacy flew a bit under the radar. But Grifol — whom the White Sox...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to new Chicago White Sox manager
The Chicago White Sox did not have quite the season they envisioned this year as the team finished the 2022 Major League Baseball season with just an 81-81 overall record, missing the playoffs. As a result of the team’s struggles, manager Tony La Russa resigned, also citing health issues that kept him away from the team for the last portion of the season. Now, it looks like the White Sox have their new skipper.
Yardbarker
White Sox make decision on new manager
The Chicago White Sox have reportedly found a new manager. Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol is expected to be named the next manager of the White Sox, ESPN’s Buster Olney reports. Grifol, 52, had been an assistant on the Royals’ staff since 2013. He was one of...
Yankees nearly lost valued coach to mysterious White Sox manager search
The New York Yankees will look significantly different on the field next season, but management wasted no time in welcoming back field general Aaron Boone for Year 2 of his recent three-year contract extension in 2023. Just a few days after the Yankees’ season ended in a puddle of defensive...
White Sox set three coaches for Pedro Grifol's staff
As the White Sox introduced Pedro Grifol as their next manager on Thursday, they brushed over who will fill some of the positions under his staff. "The only specifics I can get into today are about those individuals who we are certain will be on his staff," general manager Rick Hahn said. "Ethan Katz and Curt Hassler will return in their previous roles. And we're pleased to also share with you that Charlie Montoyo will be joining Pedro's staff as his bench coach."
White Sox banking on spark from Grifol to give them jolt
The Chicago White Sox say they have hired Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol to replace Hall of Famer Tony La Russa as their manager
Yardbarker
Report: Mike Tosar to be named White Sox hitting coach
While we’ve received a lot of information about who will be part of the next White Sox coaching staff, little has been reported thus far about the team’s next hitting coach. Prior to this afternoon’s press availability where the White Sox are expected to introduce Pedro Grifol as their next manager, rumors have begun to circulate that a coach from Kansas City will be joining Grifol to be the next White Sox hitting coach.
South Side Sox
Officially Official: Pedro Grifol new White Sox skipper
Pedro Grifol is officially the new manager at 35th and Shields. Rick Hahn announced this morning that the former bench coach of the Kansas City Royals “blew his socks off” during the interview process and is thrilled to bring him on. Hahn looked to be on cloud nine as he delivered the news.
Rick Hahn is so happy about White Sox's hiring of Pedro Grifol: 'You may see me smiling a little bit more'
After his wishes were ignored in the White Sox’s last managerial search, general manager Rick Hahn was beyond thrilled to have landed Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol as Chicago’s new manager this time around.
Yardbarker
Report: Frank Menechino Out as White Sox Hitting Coach
The Chicago White Sox offense was significantly underwhelming throughout the 2022 season. A majority of the team's typical sluggers underperformed and the Sox did not score as many runs as expected. Now, it appears that hitting coach Frank Menechino will be replaced in 2023. The White Sox have agreed to...
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Reveals The White Sox Easy Choice To Make
The Chicago White Sox found themselves with a managerial opening at the end of the 2022 season after Tony La Russa announced he would not be returning in 2023 as a result of some lingering health issues. After winning 93 games under La Russa in 2021, 2022 did not go...
Yardbarker
2022 White Sox in Review: Matt Foster
Matt Foster, a 20th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, pitched his third season in a relief role for the 2022 Chicago White Sox. Overall, the Alabama native saw an improvement over his 2021 campaign. Foster thrives in low-leverage situations but the Sox relied on him too heavily in medium- and high-leverage circumstances over the course of the 2022 season.
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: November 2
While still running the White Sox, principal owner Bill Veeck and minority owner/GM Hank Greenberg asked for home dates at the Los Angeles Coliseum — not for the White Sox, but for the expansion Los Angeles Angels, who were to start play in the American League in 1961. Roles would reverse with the Angels, with Veeck owning a small stake and Greenberg serving as the principal owner.
Comments / 0