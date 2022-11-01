Read full article on original website
Biden ridiculed for 'despicable' speech on 'threat' to democracy: 'What delusion looks like'
Conservatives on Twitter blasted President Joe Biden for his divisive, "despicable" Wednesday night speech urging Americans to vote against MAGA Republicans.
New Jersey's former GOP governor hopes 'all the crazies' win midterms, denounces Republicans as a 'cult'
New Jersey’s former Republican Gov. Christine Todd Whitman denounced her party as a cult and said a part of her hopes that "all the crazies" win next week's midterms.
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain: Biden wanted to 'issue one final warning' with speech on democracy
Ron Klain said Thursday during an appearance on "Morning Joe" that President Biden wanted to "issue one final warning" with his speech on democracy.
Hillary Clinton's contempt for struggling Americans does Democrats no favors
Does former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton want to hurt Democrats in tough races days before the midterms? Her contempt for working class Americans seems to come before winning.
Fetterman loses support in Pennsylvania Senate race after debate performance, poll finds
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate Candidate John Fetterman's lead over Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz is shrinking after his turbulent debate performance last week, according to a new poll. The poll was conducted Oct. 27-30 by USA Today and Suffolk University, and it shows Fetterman maintains a slight edge over Oz, 47%-45%,...
LAURA INGRAHAM: Last night was 'embarrassing' for the president
Laura Ingraham discusses how Biden and the Democrats "will not" recognize Republicans, if they should win, as legitimate leaders on "The Ingraham Angle."
Don Lemon’s 'CNN This Morning' debuts to dismal ratings, trails long-struggling 'New Day'
The heavily promoted launch of "CNN This Morning" with Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins attracted only 387,000 total viewers on Tuesday.
Judge allows lawsuit by Pennsylvania moms over first-grade transgender lessons to move forward
A federal judge in Pennsylvania ruled against a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by parents who allege their children's first-grade teacher violated district policy, state law and the Constitution by teaching children about gender dysphoria and transgender transitioning. Senior U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti ruled Oct. 27 in...
Washington wife buried alive: Muffled screams revealed in violent kidnapping caught in Apple Watch 911 call
A Washington man allegedly passed a responding officer as he fled his estranged wife's home with her tied up in the trunk last month, neighborhood video shows.
Houston man shot 8-year-old boy after kids' argument, stole catalytic converters while out on bond, DA says
A Houston man shot an 8-year-old boy who got into an argument with his son while playing basketball, authorities said
Minnesota father accused of executing daughter's boyfriend that he believed was abusing her
A Minnesota man has been charged with second-degree intentional murder after allegedly executing his daughter's boyfriend because he believed he was abusing her.
Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen involved in 2015 'domestic' incident: report
Richard Allen, the Indiana man charged with two counts of murder in the 2017 killings of two Delphi girls, was involved in a "domestic" incident in 2015, according to FOX59.
Karine Jean-Pierre ridiculed for attacking 'mega MAGA Republicans': 'MAGA isn't enough anymore?'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was mocked for continuing to push the “mega MAGA Republican” label ahead of President Biden’s speech on Wednesday.
Top Georgia Democrat snubs Stacey Abrams, endorses Republican Brian Kemp
Democratic Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams has been shunned by a top fellow Democrat, who opted to endorse incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp instead.
California man accused of having dentist girlfriend killed used shirt to hang himself inside jail cell
A California man accused of having his girlfriend killed in a murder-for-hire plot hung himself with a shirt inside a jail cell, authorities said.
Accused NY drug dealers arrested over suburban overdose death already released back on streets without bail
Three suspected drug dealers in New York arrested in connection to an overdose death and allegedly found in possession of 32 envelopes full of heroin were released without bail.
Teen plummets to her death trying to retrieve her cellphone
A Turkish teen fell four stories to her death Oct. 12 after dropping her cellphone and losing her footing when she tried to grab it, according to local reports.
White House deletes tweet flagged by Twitter that credited Biden for Social Security payment increase
The White House took down a tweet Wednesday that gave President Biden credit for rising Social Security payments that are the result of 40-year high inflation.
Texas jury awards $21 million to family of man left in vegetative state after routine surgery
The family of a Texas man who was left in a vegetative state after what was supposed to be routine leg surgery has been awarded $21 million by a Texas jury.
Virginia town, schools under shelter-in-place order as ‘armed and dangerous’ man on the loose: police
Police in Pulaski, Virginia, launched manhunt for Jerrod Celablee Brown, who allegedly tried running over two cops with a stolen police car and fled on foot with firearms.
