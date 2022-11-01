Read full article on original website
Fatal Fire in Zumbrota
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Fire Marshal was dispatched to Zumbrota today to investigate a fatal fire. The Zumbrota Police Department says the fire was reported at 1:12 PM at 630 West 5th Street where a smoke detector was sounding an alarm and a neighbor reported seeing smoke coming from the home. Zumbrota Police Chief Patrick Callahan says Zumbrota firefighters found the house engulfed in smoke when they arrived at the scene.
Rochester Cemetery Vandalized on Halloween Night
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Clean-up is underway at the Calvary Cemetery in northeast Rochester after it was vandalized on Halloween night. A statement from the Diocese of Winona-Rochester says several graves and the columbarium were defaced with what was described as “hateful and obscene graffiti.” Bishop Robert Barron expressed his outrage towards the vandalism and pledged to bless and re-consecrate the final resting places once the repair work is completed.
Multiple Meth Busts Extend Rochester Man’s Prison Time
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been sentenced to over 10 years in prison for his latest drug-related conviction. 33-year-old Alec Southwick was given the 128-month prison term as part of a plea agreement to charges stemming from his arrest in May of last year. Under the terms of the plea deal, Southwick admitted to a second-degree drug possession charge in exchange for the dismissal of a first-degree count involving the sale of drugs and three other felony drug charges connected to a drug bust in February of this year.
Rochester man charged in death of woman found dead under a tarp
Source: Help to honor Tia"Peace"Arleth on GoFundMe. Prosecutors charged a 41-year-old Rochester man Thursday in connection with the death of a 28-year-old woman found dead under a tarp in rural Olmsted County in June. Tia M. Arleth was reported missing the week before her severely decomposed body was discovered by...
KIMT
Duct tape, a dolly and a tarp: How investigators made an arrest in the death of Tia Arleth
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 41-year-old man with a criminal history is facing charges in the death of Tia Arleth, including supplying fentanyl that authorities believed killed her and for allegedly moving her corpse. Timothy Loftus, of Rochester, has been in custody since July 15 on other charges, including drugs...
KEYC
Two teens arrested after fleeing police in stolen car
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two teens are arrested following a brief foot pursuit in North Mankato Thursday morning. According to a release from North Mankato Police, they were alerted to a stolen vehicle from Owatonna that was traveling toward the Mankato area on Highway 169 around 7:30 Thursday morning. Officers and a Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agent found the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on Highway 169 with two males inside. According to police, as they approached, the driver fled in reverse, crashing into a parked car. Both occupants then fled on food but were captured a short time later with out incident.
Charges: Rochester Man Caught in the Act of Copper Wire Theft
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a Rochester man they say was caught in the act of a copper wire theft over the weekend. Charges filed Monday indicate Rochester police officers responded to a reported burglary in the 800 block of Broadway...
Habitual Rochester Drug Offender Sentenced to Prison
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man with a long history of felony convictions was sentenced today to just under five years in prison for a drug conviction. 32-year-old Jason Bennett entered a guilty plea this morning to a third-degree drug possession charge stemming from a traffic stop last December. The criminal complaint says Bennett was driving the vehicle that was stopped for a routine traffic violation, which led to a search in the discovery of a bag containing more than 17 grams of crack cocaine.
KAAL-TV
Tools stolen from Rochester construction trailer
(ABC 6 News) – Custom Siding reported the theft of several thousand dollars’ worth of tools last week, according to Rochester police. Officers who reported to the 5000 block of Scenic Drive SW found that an individual had cut the padlock off a trailer belonging to Custom Siding, and had stolen $5-10K of tools sometime between 5 p.m. Oct. 27 and 8 a.m. Oct. 28.
KIMT
Update on Suspicious Death Investigation
We have an exclusive update for you about an ongoing suspicious death investigation. We're learning the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is meeting with district attorney Mark Ostrem about the case.
Student Seen Pointing BB Gun in Rochester School Parking Lot
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A student at Rochester Century High School is facing discipline after they were seen pointing a BB gun out of a car in the school’s parking lot Tuesday. A statement from Rochester Public Schools indicates Century leadership was informed of the incident by students. Officials...
One Person in Custody After Shooting in Northwest Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson says officers responded about 2:30 PM to reports of shots fired in the area of the 2300 block of 18 1/2 Avenue Northwest. After arriving at the scene, officers discovered multiple shots had struck a vehicle and at least one bullet hit a residence.
Lawsuit Over Knife Attack at Rochester St. Marys Hospital Settled
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A personal injury lawsuit stemming from a knife attack at St. Marys Hospital several years ago has been settled out of court. The case was filed on behalf of a woman who was attacked by her estranged husband and stabbed several times in the chest and neck while she was working in the hospital's cafeteria. The lawsuit sought damages from Morrisson Healthcare, which Mayo Clinic contracted to provide food service at the facility. The terms of the settlement are confidential.
Donation Paves Way for New Pastoral Center in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An anonymous donation has paved the way for construction of a new pastoral center in Rochester. Bishop of the Winona-Rochester Diocese Robert Barron announced the donation Thursday. The announcement means the Diocese will move the Bishop's office to Rochester. Citing Rochester’s population and that 65% of...
kvrr.com
Motorcycle driver killed in Fargo crash identified
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has also released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Burt, of Byron, Minnesota, was killed when he accelerated while driving out of a parking lot, lost control, and hit a curb.
KAAL-TV
Crash on Highway 52 snarls traffic
(ABC 6 News) – A crash on Highway 52 in northwest Rochester is backing up traffic Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 5 p.m. north of the 19th St Exit. on Highway 52 North. According to an ABC 6 crew member, it appears two cars collided on Hwy 52,...
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea man recovering following kidney transplant
(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea man who had been waiting for more than a year of a kidney transplant, is now recovering. Todd Fjeldberg received his kidney transplant on October 20, and after going through the ICU as a result of the surgery, Todd has been released.
Owatonna Fire Department Responds to Wildland Fire
The Owatonna Fire Department responded to a wildland fire in Deerfield Township shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2. The Owatonna Fire department has recently released a statement explaining the details. They explain that Owatonna firefighters were dispatched for "reports of smoke in the 6800 block of 39th Street Northwest. Upon arrival, fire crews investigated for the source of the smoke and located the fire in a wooded area. Firefighters were able to contain the fire using grass rigs and hand tools and cleared the scene about three hours later."
Southern Minnesota News
Lake Crystal woman hospitalized after Rice County crash
A Lake Crystal woman was hospitalized after the Lexus she was driving collided with a semi in Rice County Monday afternoon. Susan Wilkinson, 56, was transported to Owatonna Hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the crash. The state patrol says Wilkinson was eastbound on Highway 60 and the semi was...
trfradio.com
Motorcyclists Killed in Separate Accidents Thursday
A Byron man is dead following a single vehicle motorcycle accident Thursday in Fargo. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Andrew Burt, 38, suffered fatal injuries when the eastbound 2000 Yamaha XVS65 he was driving struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive. According to the report Burt lost control and was thrown from the vehicle.
