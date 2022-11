I know you've had a million reminders to get out and vote, so consider this your one additional reminder!. If your November 8 polling place changed since the last election, you should have received a postcard from the Clerk's office. If you want to double check, please see myvote.wi.gov. You may vote early until November 6 at multiple locations throughout the city. If you received an absentee ballot and have not yet returned it, it would be best for you to hand deliver to the Clerk's office, vote early in person, or on Election Day. Please do not mail absentee ballots if you have not done so yet, as they are not guaranteed to be received on time.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO