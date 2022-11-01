Read full article on original website
pct.edu
College well-represented among YWCA’s ‘Women of Excellence’
Two Pennsylvania College of Technology employees – Britni E. Mohney, assistant director of athletics/head women’s basketball coach, and Val A. Myers, dean of nursing and health sciences – were among the honorees at Thursday’s 14th annual “Women of Excellence Celebration” sponsored by YWCA Northcentral PA.
pct.edu
Calling all first-generation Penn College students!
First-generation Penn College students are invited to visit the LEAP Center on Tuesday afternoon as part of the National First-Generation College Celebration. In conjunction with that national event, championed every Nov. 8, the LEAP Center (Davie Jane Gilmour Center, first floor) will show “s’more” appreciation to its first-generation students. From 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, first-generation students are encouraged to have a s’more, grab a button and share their experiences.
pct.edu
A lasting (and letter-perfect) tribute
Making it official, 21st Century Signs on Thursday installed signage designating a campus keystone as the Davie Jane Gilmour Center in recognition of Penn College’s seventh president. In late June, just prior to Gilmour’s retirement, the Board of Directors approved renaming the Student & Administrative Services Center in recognition of her transformative 24-year presidency.
pct.edu
Three employers schedule info sessions, interviews
Penn College students and alumni of selected School of Engineering Technologies majors, take note: Recruiters representing three employers will be on campus in the coming week, engaging job-seekers and holding on-site interviews before returning to corporate headquarters. Syserco – pop-up information tables from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, and 9:30-11...
Williamsport business receives $400K revitalization grant
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The downtown area of Williamsport has a number of projects going on to enhance the community. A small business owner just got news of a grant that will go toward improving a popular spot in the city. The owner of Pine Square in Williamsport has just received a $400,000 grant […]
A Central Pa. group is among those preparing to challenge midterm election results
A recent political rally in Bloomsburg was a lot like any other this election season. Conservative activists and their followers had gathered to pump themselves up for the coming midterms. A stage adorned with patriotic decorations served as the focal point; six-foot-long banners plastered with words like “We the People,” “Freedom” and “Liberty” were tacked up.
BUnow
Shapiro’s Day One Promise
Josh Shapiro visited Bloomsburg on November 3rd, just five days out from the election. The stop was a part of Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis’s Bus tour throughout Pennsylvania to rally one last push for the Governorship. As the Democrats hope to keep Pennsylvania from being a pure red state.
Josh Shapiro makes Williamsport visit before election day
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Election day is less than a week away and several political candidates are continuing to make their way to communities across the Commonwealth. Attorney General Josh Shapiro stopped by Williamsport to meet with supporters. Lycoming College in Williamsport was packed with supporters for Shapiro, the Democratic candidate for governor. He […]
Oscar winner to speak at Susquehanna University
Selinsgrove, Pa. — Academy Award–winning actor Louis Gossett Jr. will discuss his nearly 70-year career at an event at Susquehanna University next week. The event will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, in Stretansky Concert Hall in SU’s Cunningham Center for Music and Art. Gossett’s appearance is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required. ...
During State College visit, Doug Mastriano promises ‘new birth of freedom’ if elected PA governor
Doug Mastriano, Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor, held a campaign rally in State College Tuesday night.
therecord-online.com
Downtown Lock Haven announces November, December events
LOCK HAVEN – With Halloween still in the back window, sights are set on the big Downtown Lock Haven, Inc. happenings for this coming holiday season. Preliminary details for November and December events were released online earlier this week. Welcome to Haven Holidays Harmonies 2022. This year’s Haven Holidays...
‘Endless Mountains Christmas’ provides guide to holiday fun
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau has partnered with the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency to produce “An Endless Mountains Christmas.” Now in its third year, this campaign promotes holiday events and deals throughout Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Wyoming counties.
2 Forty Fort officers receive commendations
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Two Forty Fort police officers have received commendations from the borough police department for their work in the field. Officers Richard Vaow and Tyler Norton received the commendations on Oct. 31, according to an entry on the CrimeWatchPA website that the...
A 'fresh, new Wendy's' is open for business
Montoursville, Pa. — If you've been waiting for Wendy's in Montoursville to reopen, today is your lucky day. The restaurant reopened for business on Friday, Nov. 4. The Wendy's at 1007 Loyalsock Avenue in Montoursville closed in late September for renovations, putting a sign out front indicating "a fresh, new Wendy's is coming soon!"
echo-pilot.com
Two bellwether counties predicted the last Pa. Senate midterms. What new polling says now
Granular polling from a few of Pennsylvania's most competitive counties is hinting at some good news for Democrats. According to the final USA TODAY Network/Suffolk University poll of this midterm cycle, both Centre and Northampton counties are still feeling blue. These counties are considered bellwethers in the commonwealth because of how their results mirrored statewide margins in 2010 and 2018, the past two Pennsylvania midterms that included a contested Senate and governor's race just like Tuesday's election.
Dozens of students, staff taken to hospital after falling ill at Northampton County school
The building was evacuated and hazmat crews were called to the scene to monitor the air.
State College
State High Student Reported Missing
Ferguson Township police are looking for a missing 16-year-old State College Area High School student. Musa N. Elsaid, a male junior at the high school, was reported missing on Thursday afternoon, according to an email from State College Area School District to families. No photograph or additional details have been...
Former American Legion commander accused of theft in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, ON — A man faces theft charges in Luzerne County after allegedly stealing from an organization in Pittston. Investigators say William Timek of Exeter served as commander and treasurer of the Pittston American Legion Post 477 from 2019 to 2022. During that time, he allegedly stole up to $20,000 from gambling machines and used Legion charge accounts for his own use.
pct.edu
Co-workers breeze down home ‘stretch’ to pizzeria perfection
Thursday’s third installment of Penn College’s Pride Engagement Series, a faculty/staff development initiative of the Office of People & Culture, featured the art of making pizza with Business & Hospitality. Twenty-five participants learned the components of properly making pizza dough, as well as techniques on how to stretch and throw it. Afterwards, colleagues enjoyed camaraderie while savoring their own creations!
Person caught placing extra ballots in Luzerne County dropbox
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Election Bureau said they noticed someone place more than one ballot into a ballot drop box in Luzerne County. According to officials, Election Bureau employees witnessed someone place four ballots into a ballot dropbox inside the Election Bureau office. The Election Bureau tells Eyewitness News the ballots have […]
