Williamsport, PA

pct.edu

College well-represented among YWCA’s ‘Women of Excellence’

Two Pennsylvania College of Technology employees – Britni E. Mohney, assistant director of athletics/head women’s basketball coach, and Val A. Myers, dean of nursing and health sciences – were among the honorees at Thursday’s 14th annual “Women of Excellence Celebration” sponsored by YWCA Northcentral PA.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
pct.edu

Calling all first-generation Penn College students!

First-generation Penn College students are invited to visit the LEAP Center on Tuesday afternoon as part of the National First-Generation College Celebration. In conjunction with that national event, championed every Nov. 8, the LEAP Center (Davie Jane Gilmour Center, first floor) will show “s’more” appreciation to its first-generation students. From 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, first-generation students are encouraged to have a s’more, grab a button and share their experiences.
pct.edu

A lasting (and letter-perfect) tribute

Making it official, 21st Century Signs on Thursday installed signage designating a campus keystone as the Davie Jane Gilmour Center in recognition of Penn College’s seventh president. In late June, just prior to Gilmour’s retirement, the Board of Directors approved renaming the Student & Administrative Services Center in recognition of her transformative 24-year presidency.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
pct.edu

Three employers schedule info sessions, interviews

Penn College students and alumni of selected School of Engineering Technologies majors, take note: Recruiters representing three employers will be on campus in the coming week, engaging job-seekers and holding on-site interviews before returning to corporate headquarters. Syserco – pop-up information tables from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, and 9:30-11...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Williamsport business receives $400K revitalization grant

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The downtown area of Williamsport has a number of projects going on to enhance the community. A small business owner just got news of a grant that will go toward improving a popular spot in the city. The owner of Pine Square in Williamsport has just received a $400,000 grant […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
BUnow

Shapiro’s Day One Promise

Josh Shapiro visited Bloomsburg on November 3rd, just five days out from the election. The stop was a part of Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis’s Bus tour throughout Pennsylvania to rally one last push for the Governorship. As the Democrats hope to keep Pennsylvania from being a pure red state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Josh Shapiro makes Williamsport visit before election day

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Election day is less than a week away and several political candidates are continuing to make their way to communities across the Commonwealth. Attorney General Josh Shapiro stopped by Williamsport to meet with supporters. Lycoming College in Williamsport was packed with supporters for Shapiro, the Democratic candidate for governor. He […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Oscar winner to speak at Susquehanna University

Selinsgrove, Pa. — Academy Award–winning actor Louis Gossett Jr. will discuss his nearly 70-year career at an event at Susquehanna University next week. The event will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, in Stretansky Concert Hall in SU’s Cunningham Center for Music and Art. Gossett’s appearance is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required. ...
SELINSGROVE, PA
therecord-online.com

Downtown Lock Haven announces November, December events

LOCK HAVEN – With Halloween still in the back window, sights are set on the big Downtown Lock Haven, Inc. happenings for this coming holiday season. Preliminary details for November and December events were released online earlier this week. Welcome to Haven Holidays Harmonies 2022. This year’s Haven Holidays...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Times Leader

‘Endless Mountains Christmas’ provides guide to holiday fun

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau has partnered with the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency to produce “An Endless Mountains Christmas.” Now in its third year, this campaign promotes holiday events and deals throughout Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Wyoming counties.
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

2 Forty Fort officers receive commendations

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Two Forty Fort police officers have received commendations from the borough police department for their work in the field. Officers Richard Vaow and Tyler Norton received the commendations on Oct. 31, according to an entry on the CrimeWatchPA website that the...
FORTY FORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

A 'fresh, new Wendy's' is open for business

Montoursville, Pa. — If you've been waiting for Wendy's in Montoursville to reopen, today is your lucky day. The restaurant reopened for business on Friday, Nov. 4. The Wendy's at 1007 Loyalsock Avenue in Montoursville closed in late September for renovations, putting a sign out front indicating "a fresh, new Wendy's is coming soon!"
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
echo-pilot.com

Two bellwether counties predicted the last Pa. Senate midterms. What new polling says now

Granular polling from a few of Pennsylvania's most competitive counties is hinting at some good news for Democrats. According to the final USA TODAY Network/Suffolk University poll of this midterm cycle, both Centre and Northampton counties are still feeling blue. These counties are considered bellwethers in the commonwealth because of how their results mirrored statewide margins in 2010 and 2018, the past two Pennsylvania midterms that included a contested Senate and governor's race just like Tuesday's election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State College

State High Student Reported Missing

Ferguson Township police are looking for a missing 16-year-old State College Area High School student. Musa N. Elsaid, a male junior at the high school, was reported missing on Thursday afternoon, according to an email from State College Area School District to families. No photograph or additional details have been...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Newswatch 16

Former American Legion commander accused of theft in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, ON — A man faces theft charges in Luzerne County after allegedly stealing from an organization in Pittston. Investigators say William Timek of Exeter served as commander and treasurer of the Pittston American Legion Post 477 from 2019 to 2022. During that time, he allegedly stole up to $20,000 from gambling machines and used Legion charge accounts for his own use.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
pct.edu

Co-workers breeze down home ‘stretch’ to pizzeria perfection

Thursday’s third installment of Penn College’s Pride Engagement Series, a faculty/staff development initiative of the Office of People & Culture, featured the art of making pizza with Business & Hospitality. Twenty-five participants learned the components of properly making pizza dough, as well as techniques on how to stretch and throw it. Afterwards, colleagues enjoyed camaraderie while savoring their own creations!
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Person caught placing extra ballots in Luzerne County dropbox

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Election Bureau said they noticed someone place more than one ballot into a ballot drop box in Luzerne County. According to officials, Election Bureau employees witnessed someone place four ballots into a ballot dropbox inside the Election Bureau office. The Election Bureau tells Eyewitness News the ballots have […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

