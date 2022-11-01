Penn State bowl projections: Where are the Lions slotted at the start of November?

(Taetsch/Getty Images)

Penn State football is going to the postseason. The only question is where head coach James Franklin’s team will end up. The Nittany Lions are 6-2 ahead of a 3:30 p.m. matchup at Indiana on ABC.

“Very excited about this weekend, any time you have a chance to play one of the best teams in the country,” Hoosiers coach Tom Allen said. “Awesome thing to have them here at home.

“Coach [James] Franklin continues to do a tremendous job at Penn State. Very talented football team in all three phases. Have to find a way to do our very best to come out with the win on Saturday against a very talented football team that’s coming to Bloomington. Excited to see what they can draw out of us in a positive way.”

Here’s where the latest bowl projections stand at the start of November.

Penn State bowl projections on Nov. 1

The Athletic: Penn State vs. LSU in the Citrus Bowl.

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN: PSU vs. Ole Miss in the Citrus Bowl.

Mark Schlabach, ESPN: Penn State vs. LSU in the Citrus Bowl.

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: PSU vs. Wake Forest in the Orange Bowl.

College Football News: Penn State vs. UCF in the Cotton Bowl.

Brett McMurphy, Action Network: PSU vs. LSU in the Citrus Bowl.

Bill Bender, Sporting News: Penn State vs. Ole Miss in the Citrus Bowl.

Where will the Lions end up?

Penn State is favored by almost two touchdowns to beat Indiana. And, it is expected to be favored in its other three remaining games, as well. So, the Lions should end the season at 10-2. That means a New Year’s Six Bowl should be in the cards, despite all the Citrus Bowl projections at the moment. At this point, we think the most likely destination will be the Orange Bowl, which only Palm projects at the moment. However, expect that to change in the weeks ahead as long as the wins pile up as expected.

PSU-Maryland kick time is not out yet

Penn State meets Maryland next Saturday at Beaver Stadium. However, it was announced on Monday that the kick time will not be announced until either late this Saturday night or early Sunday morning, because the TV networks have placed it on the six-day window.

The Lions and Terps will be meeting for the 46th time. Penn State holds a 41-3-1 all-time series lead. It is only on a one-game winning streak, however. Head coach James Franklin’s side has won six of the last seven matchups.