Columbus, OH

WATCH: Ryan Day, Buckeyes press conference to preview Northwestern

By Spencer Holbrook
 2 days ago
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day took the podium for a press conference Tuesday morning as the Buckeyes gear up for their Big Ten road trip to Northwestern.

Day is expected to speak about the game Ohio State won against Penn State and how the Buckeyes can stay unbeaten with a game against the Wildcats. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline will speak to the media, as well.

Watch the full Ryan Day press conference from the Woody Hayes Athletic Center here or on the Lettermen Row Youtube channel.

COLUMBUS, OH
