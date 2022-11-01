Read full article on original website
Slipped Disc
A cinema turns into a symphony hall
This is Ostrava, the eastern Czech town where Leos Janacek died. The main concert hall – Dum Kultury Mesta Ostrava – is shut for three years of much-needed refurbishment. But the orchestra has moved into a disused cinema and turned it into a place of wonder. Exclusive to...
Slipped Disc
Five stars for a Polish genius
While Karol Szymanowski is unlikely ever to be voted into the Classic FM Hall of Fame, his stock has risen steadily in the present century, so much so that he can almost be counted now as mainstream. This was never the case in his lifetime, when he suffered the dual disability for a composer of being Polish and gay. On the first count he was compared unfavourably to Chopin, on the second disparagingly to Tchaikovsky. Always his own man, Szymanowski sounds like no other…
Slipped Disc
The power and the magic of an unencumbered musical moment
Violinist Anthea Kreston, who used to write a slippedisc.com diary from inside the Artemis Quartet, found herself in Charleston this weekend, in the midst of a magical moment. Sometimes, you just have a moment when you realize what it’s all about. Why music – why can’t anything else in the world replace the obsession, the satisfaction, the craving. It’s a balmy, glorious week here in Charleston, South Carolina, where I am playing chamber music with old friends at Chamber Music Charleston. Concert tomorrow – evening off tonight – and I decided for a leisurely stroll by the historic waterfront before heading to one of my favorite restaurants for an exotic, southern, calorie-filled something-or-other.
Slipped Disc
Golda wins Bavaria Prize
This year’s Bavarian Culture Prize has been awarded to the South African opera singer Golda Schultz. ‘A fantastic firework of tones fills the stage when Golda Schultz sings,’ said Arts Minister Markus Blume. The prize is valued at 96,000 Euros.
Slipped Disc
School of Music appoints Artist Activist in Residence
Longy School of Music of Bard College has named acclaimed composer, musician, educator, and activist Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR) as the school’s first-ever Artist Activist-in-Residence. DBR brings over two decades of experience as a musician and activist to the yearlong position. Renowned for chamber, orchestral, and operatic compositions that...
Slipped Disc
Opera tonight- double Janacek from Brno
Can the darkest moments of life also lift our souls? Drawing on his own experience in a Siberian prison in the company of misfits, murderers and thieves, Dostoevsky was inspired to write his novel Notes from a Dead House, telling his brother at the time: ‘Believe me, there were among them deep, strong, beautiful natures, and it often gave me great joy to find gold under a rough exterior.’
Slipped Disc
Happy days as Tower Records returns to New York
In a swirl of gloomy news, we are delighted to report that Tower Records is planning to open a space in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, where punters can purchase limited-edition vinyl records and attend intimate music sessions. The intention of Tower Labs is for artists and bands to host personal gatherings with...
Slipped Disc
Ruth Leon recommends… The Book of Dust – La Belle Sauvage – National Theatre at Home
The Book of Dust – La Belle Sauvage – National Theatre at Home. Set twelve years before his epic His Dark Materials trilogy, this gripping adaptation of The Book of Dust – La Belle Sauvage revisits Phillip Pullman’s fantastical world in which waters are rising and storms are brewing.
Slipped Disc
London orchestras count their losses
A number of London orchestras are among the big losers in the Arts Council’s funding round. Worst hit is the London Sinfonietta, which is 41% down. The London Symphony Orchestra, London Philharmonic Orchestra and the Philharmonia each lose 12%. The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra appears to be unchanged, as is...
Slipped Disc
Orchestra is mystified by loss of state funding
Amid the hullabaloo over English National Opera, media have overlooked the plight of Britten Sinfonia, an out-of-London band who were stripped yesterday of their entire subsidy. After 30 hours of shocked silence, they have just responded in dignified fashion:. ‘Yesterday we received news of a 100% cut to our Arts...
