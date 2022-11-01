Read full article on original website
Related
Jans Winter Welcome gala reaches $500k fundraising goal benefitting YSA
PARK CITY, Utah — The Stein Eriksen Lodge at the Deer Valley Resort was the scene at which to be seen on Saturday night for the Jans Winter Welcome (JWW), a black […]
Bend Senior High School to dedicate new Robert D. Maxwell Center next Thursday
Bend Senior High School will host a special dedication ceremony next Thursday for the school’s new Robert D. Maxwell Center as part of the school’s Veterans Day events. The post Bend Senior High School to dedicate new Robert D. Maxwell Center next Thursday appeared first on KTVZ.
WALA-TV FOX10
Reach and Teach at Saraland High School
The following information was provided by Reach and Teach:. REAL STUDENTS GAINING REAL EXPERIENCE THROUGH CONCERT PROMOTION. Saraland High School Students to host The Velcro Pygmies. Most everyone would agree students deserve the opportunity to meet their full potential. However, this is where traditional education drastically fails the majority of...
Metro News
Gilmer FFA team captures national spotlight
GLENVILLE, W.Va. — A group of students representing Gilmer County High School brought home high honors last weekend from a national FFA competition in Indianapolis. The team, made up of six students, five of whom graduated from the school last spring and are now attending college, finished second in the national leadership competition for parliamentary procedure. Participants are judged on their ability to exercise the skills of running a business meeting following the parameters of Roberts Rules of Order.
theccmonline.com
Brace, Rinkes are CHS students of the month
Molly Brace and Jaxon Rinkes were named the Carrollton High School October Students of the Month. Brace is the daughter of Marissa and Beau Brace of Carrollton. She has a brother, Evan Brace, a sophomore. At school she is involved in youth to youth group, CHS Club, volleyball and outside...
