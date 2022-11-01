ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reach and Teach at Saraland High School

The following information was provided by Reach and Teach:. REAL STUDENTS GAINING REAL EXPERIENCE THROUGH CONCERT PROMOTION. Saraland High School Students to host The Velcro Pygmies. Most everyone would agree students deserve the opportunity to meet their full potential. However, this is where traditional education drastically fails the majority of...
Gilmer FFA team captures national spotlight

GLENVILLE, W.Va. — A group of students representing Gilmer County High School brought home high honors last weekend from a national FFA competition in Indianapolis. The team, made up of six students, five of whom graduated from the school last spring and are now attending college, finished second in the national leadership competition for parliamentary procedure. Participants are judged on their ability to exercise the skills of running a business meeting following the parameters of Roberts Rules of Order.
Brace, Rinkes are CHS students of the month

Molly Brace and Jaxon Rinkes were named the Carrollton High School October Students of the Month. Brace is the daughter of Marissa and Beau Brace of Carrollton. She has a brother, Evan Brace, a sophomore. At school she is involved in youth to youth group, CHS Club, volleyball and outside...
