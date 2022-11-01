Mike Norvell takes the pulse of Florida State's offense through Week 9

Lance King | Getty Images

Florida State is cooking with gas on offense this season. The Seminoles just dropped 41 points on Georgia Tech and average over 30 points a game on the year. With senior quarterback Jordan Travis leading the way, Mike Norvell has his best offense since landing in Tallahassee. But he’s far from satisfied.

The offense is scoring roughly 5-6 more points per game than in Norvell’s past seasons, which is an immense difference when you’re talking about scoring that much more each time out.

However, the ‘Noles have still racked up a number of losses. And in most of those, Norvell still saw offensive plays that could have made the difference but just weren’t made by his guys. So yes, a ton of improvement and legitimately a really good offense at FSU. But also plenty of mistakes to fix as the season winds down.

“Yeah, I mean, I like what we’ve shown, you know. We talked about it a little bit even last week. Just, you know, throughout, when you go back and you look at the things that have that have hurt us in times and moments — it’s really been a lot of self-inflicted issues,” Norvell stressed at his press conference this week. Though he did acknowledge the growth of the unit as a whole.

“And, you know, I think you’ve seen growth from our offense. I think you see the explosiveness. I think you see guys that have a lot of confidence in what we’re doing. We’ve been very balanced, which I love. And, you know, being able to establish the run with the explosive plays that have showed up in passing game.

“But those self-inflicted issues — that, I mean, you can’t have. Whether it’s a dropped pass, whether it’s a penalty, you know, turning the ball over, you’ll put the ball on the ground, those things I mean. That’s what’s hurt us in the times we’ve not been successful. But, I mean, I think we’re really close and we’re playing at a high level. One of the most explosive offenses in the country.”

Certainly a more dangerous offensive unit than Seminole fans are used to of late. And still room to improve says Mike Norvell.