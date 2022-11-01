The controversial Greek-Russian conductor Teodor Currentzis is taking his Putin-backed MusicAeterna orchestra to plutocratic Baden-Baden next week to perform the Verdi Requiem. Baden-Baden’s intendant Benedict Stampa says: ‘In the past few weeks it has become apparent that the originally planned performances of “Tristan” could no longer have taken place as planned because not all the planned soloists were available. We then looked for an equivalent alternative with Teodor Currentzis and his ensemble as well as another organizer and, in view of the current situation in Ukraine, we came to the conclusion that we shouldn’t choose another opera, but a piece that was more suitable for the situation.

