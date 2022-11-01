Read full article on original website
Canadian pianist, 17, is Geneva winner
The Canadian pianist Kevin Chen, 17, won first Prize of the 76th Concours de Genève. Sergey Belyavsky (Russia, 28) came second. The jury was chaired by Janina Fialkowska, who is a fellow-Canadian. Chen, who is from Calgary, also won several subsidiary prizes. Janina writes: ‘Canada is on a roll!...
Golda wins Bavaria Prize
This year’s Bavarian Culture Prize has been awarded to the South African opera singer Golda Schultz. ‘A fantastic firework of tones fills the stage when Golda Schultz sings,’ said Arts Minister Markus Blume. The prize is valued at 96,000 Euros.
Oksana cancels 2022
The fast-rising Ukrainian conductor Oksana Lyniv, music director in Bologna, will not conduct again this year. She says: ‘Due to a minor health issue I am forced to cancel my upcoming engagements until the end of December 2022. This unfortunately also affects my planned debut at Los Angeles – LA Opera where I should have conducted Puccini’s Tosca in the upcoming weeks. am looking forward to returning to stage in the beginning of 2023…’
Breaking: English National Opera is dropped by Arts Council England
English National Opera is the major casualty in ACE’s new funding round. It has been dropped from the National Portfolio following years of under-performance, resulting in its present part-time status. Other London casualties include the Donmar Warehouse and Hampstead Theatre. The consequences will be catastrophic. Stay tuned for reactions.
Five stars for a Polish genius
While Karol Szymanowski is unlikely ever to be voted into the Classic FM Hall of Fame, his stock has risen steadily in the present century, so much so that he can almost be counted now as mainstream. This was never the case in his lifetime, when he suffered the dual disability for a composer of being Polish and gay. On the first count he was compared unfavourably to Chopin, on the second disparagingly to Tchaikovsky. Always his own man, Szymanowski sounds like no other…
Serota: Secretary of State instructed us to take funding out of London
The chairman of Arts Council England has just buried the last vestiges of its former independence. Sir Nicholas Serota has specified that the minister responsible for the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport issued a specific instruction to the ACE on where its money was, and was not, to be spent.
Chineke’s a rare winner in Arts Council funding round
Chi-chi Nwanoku’s diversity orchestra Chineke! has been added to the National FundingPortfolio with £700,000 a year. They have managed pretty well without for the past five years, but the ACE could hardly turn them down when the application came in. Opera UpClose, London based, has also been recognised....
BBC’s Dalia Stasevska wins 50k for being very nice
The BBC Symphony’s principal guest conductor has been awarded Finland’s Alfred Kordelin Prize. Apparently for her effots in driving humanitarian aid to her native Ukraine.
Concertgebouw is disrupted by Extinction Rebellion
Three protesters stood up during Verdi’s Requiem in Amsterdam’s Concertgebouw on Wednesday night shouting climate-change slogans. One cried: ‘We are in the middle of a climate crisis and we are like the orchestra on the Titanic that keeps playing quietly while the ship is already sinking.’. The...
Opera tonight- double Janacek from Brno
Can the darkest moments of life also lift our souls? Drawing on his own experience in a Siberian prison in the company of misfits, murderers and thieves, Dostoevsky was inspired to write his novel Notes from a Dead House, telling his brother at the time: ‘Believe me, there were among them deep, strong, beautiful natures, and it often gave me great joy to find gold under a rough exterior.’
Vienna blows 20 million on Johann Strauss fest
The city of Vienna has allocated 20 million Euros to a bicentenary 2025 festival of the music of the younger Johann Strauss. There’s not much more to say, except that former Theater-an-der-Wien director Roland Geyer has been engaged as artistic director. ‘Und so the message of joie de vivre...
More opera victims of Arts Council cuts
Glyndebourne Touring has lost half its funding. Welsh National Opera has been deprived of one-third of its subsidy, underpinning its tours in England. Covent Garden is down 10 percent, which won’t hurt too much. English National Opera has been removed altogether from the National Portfolio, with a final £17...
ENO: We’ll aim to start up in Manchester
A statement by English National Opera, responding to its loss of funding by Arts Council England. It has been granted £17 million tail-off funds for the next 18 months. Today’s announcement marks the start of a new chapter for the English National Opera (ENO). For the past four...
Gazprom orchestra goes to Baden-Baden
The controversial Greek-Russian conductor Teodor Currentzis is taking his Putin-backed MusicAeterna orchestra to plutocratic Baden-Baden next week to perform the Verdi Requiem. Baden-Baden’s intendant Benedict Stampa says: ‘In the past few weeks it has become apparent that the originally planned performances of “Tristan” could no longer have taken place as planned because not all the planned soloists were available. We then looked for an equivalent alternative with Teodor Currentzis and his ensemble as well as another organizer and, in view of the current situation in Ukraine, we came to the conclusion that we shouldn’t choose another opera, but a piece that was more suitable for the situation.
First review: Story goes stale in ENO’s sorry Yeomen
Englsh National Opera is about to lears its fate from Arts Council England. Alastair Macaulay has a first rviews of last night’s new Gilbrt and Sullivan production:. From a distance, the comic operas of Gilbert and Sullivan may seem formulaic. They’re all about aspects of public and private duty, while their late-nineteenth-century music is steeped in early-nineteenth-century styles from Rossini to Mendelssohn. Plenty of people dismiss them as minor-league: which reminds me of a fascinating dictum by the late David Vaughan, critic of dance and film: “Somehow, when people say ‘Oh, it’s minor art, I know I’m going to enjoy it.”
Andras Schiff cancels Israel
The impulsive Hungarian pianist has pulled out of six Schumann concerto dates this month with the Israel Philharmonic. Matan Porat will deputise on November 20, 21, 23, 26, 27 and 28, in Tel-Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa. Schiff was also meant to be conducting Brahms first symphony in the second half....
London orchestras count their losses
A number of London orchestras are among the big losers in the Arts Council’s funding round. Worst hit is the London Sinfonietta, which is 41% down. The London Symphony Orchestra, London Philharmonic Orchestra and the Philharmonia each lose 12%. The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra appears to be unchanged, as is...
Orchestra is mystified by loss of state funding
Amid the hullabaloo over English National Opera, media have overlooked the plight of Britten Sinfonia, an out-of-London band who were stripped yesterday of their entire subsidy. After 30 hours of shocked silence, they have just responded in dignified fashion:. ‘Yesterday we received news of a 100% cut to our Arts...
