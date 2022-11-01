Read full article on original website
Reminder ROAD CLOSED-Brown County Road 13 from County Road 29 to Beussmann Bridge at the Minnesota River
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Highway Department want to remind motorists that Brown County Road 13 from County Road 29 to the Beussmann Bridge at the Minnesota River is CLOSED TO THRU TRAFFIC due to road construction. Related Posts. The Last Waltz 2022 Tour Wraps...
Extended General Election Hours Offered
The Blue Earth County Elections Office will be offering extended election hours on Saturday, November 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Elections Office is located in the Historic Courthouse at 204 S 5th Street in Mankato. These extended hours will allow voters to cast absentee ballots or return mailed ballots in advance of the General Election set for November 8.
Mankato Loyola’s fall musical: Once Upon a Mattress: Youth Edition – next week
Loyola Catholic School students will present “Once Upon a Mattress” in the Fitzgerald Theater: 110 N 5th Street, Mankato. “Once Upon a Mattress” is a high-energy musical based on the fairy tale The Princess and the Pea. The storyline depicts a domineering queen who devises a nearly impossible test for the princess that her son wishes to marry.
MSU Receives $1.5 million NSF Grant to Fund Student Scholarships in Biology, Biochemistry
Five Minnesota State University, Mankato faculty members were recently awarded a six-year, $1.5 million grant from the National Science Foundation to fund student scholarships and maintain the University’s Research Immersive Scholastic Experience in Biology (RISEbio) program. Over its six-year duration, the grant will fund scholarships to 24 unique full...
