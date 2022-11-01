The Blue Earth County Elections Office will be offering extended election hours on Saturday, November 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Elections Office is located in the Historic Courthouse at 204 S 5th Street in Mankato. These extended hours will allow voters to cast absentee ballots or return mailed ballots in advance of the General Election set for November 8.

MANKATO, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO