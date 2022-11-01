ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Extended General Election Hours Offered

The Blue Earth County Elections Office will be offering extended election hours on Saturday, November 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Elections Office is located in the Historic Courthouse at 204 S 5th Street in Mankato. These extended hours will allow voters to cast absentee ballots or return mailed ballots in advance of the General Election set for November 8.
Mankato Loyola’s fall musical: Once Upon a Mattress: Youth Edition – next week

Loyola Catholic School students will present “Once Upon a Mattress” in the Fitzgerald Theater: 110 N 5th Street, Mankato. “Once Upon a Mattress” is a high-energy musical based on the fairy tale The Princess and the Pea. The storyline depicts a domineering queen who devises a nearly impossible test for the princess that her son wishes to marry.
