Caterham is planning an all-electric two-seater that it will sell alongside the long-standing Seven. The small British company believes it will be able to build combustion-powered cars until 2034 but that won’t stop it from venturing into the world of EVs with a second model. Unlike the Seven, it is expected to be a closed-body two-seater that could have a fixed roof but speaking about it with Autocar, Caterham chief executive Bob Laishley said it will retain the key characteristics that all Caterham models are known for.

3 DAYS AGO