New Toyota GR86 Coming With Turbo And Hybrid Engines
The Toyota GR86 is a wonderful little sports car, with well-balanced handling and a taut chassis, something that the brand previously said would be ruined by adding a turbocharger. The current, second-generation model, arrived without forced induction, but according to reports out of Japan, the third-generation model will be turbocharged.
TEASED: 2023 Honda Accord Coming With Honda's Largest Ever Infotainment Screen
The current tenth-generation Honda Accord has only been around since 2018, but already the Japanese brand is working on a replacement for one of the best-selling sedans available in the USA. Even now, near the end of its lifecycle, it remains one of the best all-rounders. But you don't get...
Toyota Launches Upgraded GR Supra GT4 Evo For 2023 Racing Season
Despite criticisms about how much it shares with the BMW Z4 and the arrival of the new Nissan Z, the Toyota GR Supra remains a cracking sports car. This year, it got even better with the long-awaited arrival of a manual transmission for the 3.0-liter models, making it an even more engaging partner.
Autoweek.com
The 2023 Toyota Crown Reinvents a Legend
The new Crown will be offered with two hybrid powertrains and standard all-wheel drive. Base Crowns use a 2.5-liter I4 mated to an eCVT and a pair of electric motors to deliver 236 hp combined. Climbing up the market, Toyota’s showing off a new system called Hybrid Max with the...
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Costs Less, Forfeits MPG for Power
The 2023 Toyota Corolla has a revised hybrid powertrain that now makes 134 hp (up 13) and 156 pound-feet of torque (up 51). The hybrid Corolla's newfound power hurts its fuel economy, with combined EPA ratings that are between 5 and 7 mpg lower. While the hybrid now starts at...
CAR AND DRIVER
Lexus Brings Overlanding SUVs, a 600-HP IS, and an Electrified Coupe Concept to SEMA
It's a virtual world these days, and auto shows seem to hold less interest for automakers with each passing year, but SEMA is a notable exception. The aftermarket show is a great place for car companies to showcase their products in new ways, and Lexus is out to do that with these six unique builds for SEMA 2022. The creations vary in purpose and style, from a 600-hp Lexus IS concept powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 to a GX460 concept built to withstand serious overlanding voyages. Here are the highlights:
Jalopnik
Volkswagen Built a Wide-Body Jetta GLI on Turbofan Wheels for SEMA
Volkswagen is going buckwild with the Jetta at this year’s SEMA show. The company is unveiling a new concept – the Jetta GLI Performance – that is meant to take VW’s performance compact sedan to the next level while also paying homage to GLIs of years gone by.
Carscoops
Ram Will Unveil 1500 Revolution EV Concept At CES 2023 In January
The Ram 1500 Revolution electric truck concept will make its global debut at CES 2023 next January, not this month, as previously suggested by Ram CEO, Mike Koval Jr. Stellantis’s truck folks have chosen to unveil their most important concept in years at the world’s number one tech show rather than a traditional motor show to underline how radical a departure the Revolution is from anything you can currently buy at a Ram dealership.
Carscoops
Mercedes 300 SEL “Derelict” By Icon Combines Worn Paint With An LS9 Supercharged V8
Icon 4×4 unveiled its latest restomod project at SEMA 2022, which is no other than a modernized 1971 Mercedes 300 SEL “Derelict” with its original worn-out paint job, upgraded chassis, reupholstered interior, and an American V8 under the bonnet. Visually, Icon’s 300 SEL doesn’t try to hide...
Carscoops
Caterham Is Planning A Lightweight, All-Electric Two-Seater
Caterham is planning an all-electric two-seater that it will sell alongside the long-standing Seven. The small British company believes it will be able to build combustion-powered cars until 2034 but that won’t stop it from venturing into the world of EVs with a second model. Unlike the Seven, it is expected to be a closed-body two-seater that could have a fixed roof but speaking about it with Autocar, Caterham chief executive Bob Laishley said it will retain the key characteristics that all Caterham models are known for.
Carscoops
Dodge Will Lock Third-Party Tuners Out Of EV-Modding Market
Dodge plans to make its dealers the first and last stop for owners wanting to modify future EV performance cars by closing the door to third-party tuners, much like Ford has done with the new 2024 Mustang. Although the aftermarket will still be able to supply chassis and styling upgrades...
Carscoops
Toyota Trailhunter Concept Introduced, Previews New Overlanding-Focused Trim For Trucks And SUVs
SEMA concepts are usually frivolous flights of fancy, but Toyota is changing that up with the Trailhunter concept. Based on the Tundra, the Trailhunter concept previews an overlanding-focused trim that will be offered on future trucks and SUVs. These models will be “purpose-built” and designed to appeal to “outdoor enthusiasts who long for off-the-grid expeditions.”
Volkswagen Introduces 350-HP Jetta GLI At SEMA Show
The Volkswagen Jetta GLI is often overlooked by enthusiasts because it lacks visual drama. Sure, VW adds a few bits and pieces to make it look sportier, but you can't get around the fact that it's still a basic three-box sedan featuring the most generic design cues the German brand has to offer.
Carscoops
Toyota Shows GR Corolla Rally Concept, 620 HP Supras, And GR86 Daily Drifter At SEMA
Toyota’s commitment to cars was front and center at SEMA as the company displayed an assortment of concepts and builds based on the GR86, GR Supra, and GR Corolla. Starting with the latter, the company introduced the GR Corolla Rally concept that provides a glimpse at the possibilities for aftermarket customization.
Carscoops
Tuner Turns Rendering Artist’s Wild Mid-Engine ’67 Mustang Into Reality For SEMA
The team at ‘B is for Build’ has arrived at SEMA 2022 with its super custom mid-engine 1967 Ford Mustang. When we say super custom that might be an understatement too. Its stretched custom chassis, a V8 from a rival brand, and super-wide fenders just almost missed the show altogether.
Carscoops
Manhart Gives The Porsche 911 Turbo S 822 HP, Turns It Into The TR 800
The Porsche 911 Turbo S is a performance icon, but that hasn’t stopped Manhart from cranking things up a notch. Dubbed the TR 800, this 992-based coupe features a 3.8-liter six-cylinder engine that has been equipped with new turbochargers as well as an upgraded intercooler. The changes don’t stop there as the model has also been outfitted with a stainless steel exhaust system and a remapped ECU.
Carscoops
Toyota Sequoia Looks To Conquer SEMA As Well As The Great Outdoors
The Toyota Sequoia has been redesigned for the first time in 15 years and the company is celebrating by showcasing an assortment of different builds at SEMA. Starting with the Ultimate Overlanding Sequoia, the model is based on the Sequoia Limited TRD Off-Road and features a rugged front bumper, rock sliders, and a dual swingout rear bumper that holds a spare tire as well as a Hi-Lift jack and jerry cans.
Carscoops
This Tuned Widebody E36 BMW M3 Looks Crazier Than A GTR
The BMW 3-Series E36 has aged quite nicely, especially in the M3 Coupe flavor. Still, things have moved on since the mid-90s, making the stock bodykit look somewhat understated for a performance-focused model. LTO (Live To Offend) tried to change that by offering a widebody kit designed by Khyzyl Saleem, taking inspiration from the M3 GTR racecar.
Carscoops
Roadkill Nights To Return In 2023 With Builds Based On Newly Announced HurriCrate Engine
Dodge and Motor Trend announced today that the Detroit-based Roadkill Nights event will return in the summer of 2023 with a new “Grudge Race” race designed to highlight its latest products from its aftermarket subsidiary, Direct Connection. “Roadkill Nights just continues to evolve and get better each year,...
Carscoops
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Has 9 Power Options And Bugatti-Style Speed Key For Hottest Versions
Dodge and its freshly repainted Charger Daytona SRT Concept hit SEMA this week on a mission to persuade car fans that the brand’s next-generation EV muscle cars will be every bit as exciting – and as customizable – as the gas cars they’re replacing. And Dodge...
