ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

New Toyota GR86 Coming With Turbo And Hybrid Engines

The Toyota GR86 is a wonderful little sports car, with well-balanced handling and a taut chassis, something that the brand previously said would be ruined by adding a turbocharger. The current, second-generation model, arrived without forced induction, but according to reports out of Japan, the third-generation model will be turbocharged.
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Launches Upgraded GR Supra GT4 Evo For 2023 Racing Season

Despite criticisms about how much it shares with the BMW Z4 and the arrival of the new Nissan Z, the Toyota GR Supra remains a cracking sports car. This year, it got even better with the long-awaited arrival of a manual transmission for the 3.0-liter models, making it an even more engaging partner.
Autoweek.com

The 2023 Toyota Crown Reinvents a Legend

The new Crown will be offered with two hybrid powertrains and standard all-wheel drive. Base Crowns use a 2.5-liter I4 mated to an eCVT and a pair of electric motors to deliver 236 hp combined. Climbing up the market, Toyota’s showing off a new system called Hybrid Max with the...
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Costs Less, Forfeits MPG for Power

The 2023 Toyota Corolla has a revised hybrid powertrain that now makes 134 hp (up 13) and 156 pound-feet of torque (up 51). The hybrid Corolla's newfound power hurts its fuel economy, with combined EPA ratings that are between 5 and 7 mpg lower. While the hybrid now starts at...
CAR AND DRIVER

Lexus Brings Overlanding SUVs, a 600-HP IS, and an Electrified Coupe Concept to SEMA

It's a virtual world these days, and auto shows seem to hold less interest for automakers with each passing year, but SEMA is a notable exception. The aftermarket show is a great place for car companies to showcase their products in new ways, and Lexus is out to do that with these six unique builds for SEMA 2022. The creations vary in purpose and style, from a 600-hp Lexus IS concept powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 to a GX460 concept built to withstand serious overlanding voyages. Here are the highlights:
CALIFORNIA STATE
Jalopnik

Volkswagen Built a Wide-Body Jetta GLI on Turbofan Wheels for SEMA

Volkswagen is going buckwild with the Jetta at this year’s SEMA show. The company is unveiling a new concept – the Jetta GLI Performance – that is meant to take VW’s performance compact sedan to the next level while also paying homage to GLIs of years gone by.
Carscoops

Ram Will Unveil 1500 Revolution EV Concept At CES 2023 In January

The Ram 1500 Revolution electric truck concept will make its global debut at CES 2023 next January, not this month, as previously suggested by Ram CEO, Mike Koval Jr. Stellantis’s truck folks have chosen to unveil their most important concept in years at the world’s number one tech show rather than a traditional motor show to underline how radical a departure the Revolution is from anything you can currently buy at a Ram dealership.
Carscoops

Caterham Is Planning A Lightweight, All-Electric Two-Seater

Caterham is planning an all-electric two-seater that it will sell alongside the long-standing Seven. The small British company believes it will be able to build combustion-powered cars until 2034 but that won’t stop it from venturing into the world of EVs with a second model. Unlike the Seven, it is expected to be a closed-body two-seater that could have a fixed roof but speaking about it with Autocar, Caterham chief executive Bob Laishley said it will retain the key characteristics that all Caterham models are known for.
Carscoops

Dodge Will Lock Third-Party Tuners Out Of EV-Modding Market

Dodge plans to make its dealers the first and last stop for owners wanting to modify future EV performance cars by closing the door to third-party tuners, much like Ford has done with the new 2024 Mustang. Although the aftermarket will still be able to supply chassis and styling upgrades...
Carscoops

Toyota Trailhunter Concept Introduced, Previews New Overlanding-Focused Trim For Trucks And SUVs

SEMA concepts are usually frivolous flights of fancy, but Toyota is changing that up with the Trailhunter concept. Based on the Tundra, the Trailhunter concept previews an overlanding-focused trim that will be offered on future trucks and SUVs. These models will be “purpose-built” and designed to appeal to “outdoor enthusiasts who long for off-the-grid expeditions.”
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Introduces 350-HP Jetta GLI At SEMA Show

The Volkswagen Jetta GLI is often overlooked by enthusiasts because it lacks visual drama. Sure, VW adds a few bits and pieces to make it look sportier, but you can't get around the fact that it's still a basic three-box sedan featuring the most generic design cues the German brand has to offer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Carscoops

Toyota Shows GR Corolla Rally Concept, 620 HP Supras, And GR86 Daily Drifter At SEMA

Toyota’s commitment to cars was front and center at SEMA as the company displayed an assortment of concepts and builds based on the GR86, GR Supra, and GR Corolla. Starting with the latter, the company introduced the GR Corolla Rally concept that provides a glimpse at the possibilities for aftermarket customization.
Carscoops

Manhart Gives The Porsche 911 Turbo S 822 HP, Turns It Into The TR 800

The Porsche 911 Turbo S is a performance icon, but that hasn’t stopped Manhart from cranking things up a notch. Dubbed the TR 800, this 992-based coupe features a 3.8-liter six-cylinder engine that has been equipped with new turbochargers as well as an upgraded intercooler. The changes don’t stop there as the model has also been outfitted with a stainless steel exhaust system and a remapped ECU.
Carscoops

Toyota Sequoia Looks To Conquer SEMA As Well As The Great Outdoors

The Toyota Sequoia has been redesigned for the first time in 15 years and the company is celebrating by showcasing an assortment of different builds at SEMA. Starting with the Ultimate Overlanding Sequoia, the model is based on the Sequoia Limited TRD Off-Road and features a rugged front bumper, rock sliders, and a dual swingout rear bumper that holds a spare tire as well as a Hi-Lift jack and jerry cans.
Carscoops

This Tuned Widebody E36 BMW M3 Looks Crazier Than A GTR

The BMW 3-Series E36 has aged quite nicely, especially in the M3 Coupe flavor. Still, things have moved on since the mid-90s, making the stock bodykit look somewhat understated for a performance-focused model. LTO (Live To Offend) tried to change that by offering a widebody kit designed by Khyzyl Saleem, taking inspiration from the M3 GTR racecar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy