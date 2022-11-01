Read full article on original website
Related
Nick Saban talks Jayden Daniels, cornerbacks on SEC teleconference
Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Wednesday joined the 10th SEC teleconference of the 2022 football season. Below is a full transcript of everything Saban said as the sixth coach on the weekly teleconference ahead of the Crimson Tide’s upcoming game against No. 10 LSU. “This is a really...
All Eyes Are Now Firmly on Justin Fields
Analysis: The Bears are always weighing Justin Fields' development but now more than ever he must prove his passing ability.
Look: Urban Meyer Ranks His Top 4 College Football Teams
Since the College Football Playoff rankings will be unveiled this Tuesday evening, Urban Meyer and the rest of the "Big Noon Kickoff" crew revealed their picks for the top four teams in the country. At the moment, Meyer has Ohio State ranked as the No. 1 team in the country....
College Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin's Auburn Comments
Immediately after Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was mentioned as the school's top target to replace him. Kiffin was asked if he has any interest in the Auburn job on Wednesday. He quickly shot down the idea of him leaving Ole Miss. "No,...
Yardbarker
Five-star QB commit Julian Sayin says Nick Saban's Alabama is 'the standard for college football'
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide just snagged one of the top recruits in the 2024 recruiting class. Stop me if you've heard something like that before. That's just what the Crimson Tide do. Nonetheless, five-star quarterback Julian Sayin from Carlsbad, California (Carlsbad High School) has announced his commitment...
Deion Sanders will love Ole Miss football HC Lane Kiffin’s latest take
In the span of almost one month, five head coaching spots opened up across Power Five conferences as the patience for coaching veterans all but snapped from the lack of a successful turnaround in their respective programs. Wisconsin shocked the college football world when they fired seven-year coach Paul Chryst one day after a 34-10 loss to Illinois brought Wisconsin down to a 2-3 record, one of the first times the Badgers fell to 2-3 since a shorted Big Ten season in 2020.
Nick Saban, Alabama Land Commitment From Dual-Threat QB Julian Sayin
The Alabama Crimson Tide are currently in the midst of a six-year long run of unprecedented quarterback talent. Since 2016, the list of starting quarterbacks for Alabama includes Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones, and now Bryce Young. With all but Young, who many deem as the best ...
Albany Herald
First-place Atlanta Falcons, with a new look, turn attention to Chargers
The first-place Falcons will look a bit different when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 1 p.m. as they seek their third win in the past four games. The Falcons used the trade deadline to address their secondary that has allowed an NFL-high 306.9 passing yards per game by sending a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for cornerback Rashad Fenton.
Kirby Smart reacts to first CFP rankings, reveals Georgia’s ‘ultimate goal’ this week
Kirby Smart and Josh Heupel had different feelings about the first set of CFP rankings on Tuesday night, but both coaches are moving forward in the same manner. It’s all about the next game, and what a contest this showdown figures to be. The CFP’s No. 1-ranked Vols play...
Albany Herald
Tom Brady: "There’s Nobody That’s Backing Down from the Challenge"
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently 3-5 on their season and have lost five of their last six games. Needless to say, this is not a great position to be in and one that both Brady and the Buccaneers haven't seen themselves in quite some time.
Albany Herald
Report: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy headline latest edition of 'The Match'
Tiger Woods will team with world No. 1 Rory McIlroy to challenge Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the latest edition of "The Match" on Dec. 10. The news was first reported by The Fried Egg and confirmed by other outlets on Thursday.
Comments / 0