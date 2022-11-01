Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger heads to auction
If you've ever want to own a muscle car powered by Dodge's 1,000-hp Hellephant crate engine, now's your chance. A Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger named Dumbo is slated for a Mecum auction running in Las Vegas from November 10-12. The supercharged 7.0-liter V-8 was unveiled at the 2018 SEMA show,...
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
Dodge Reveals New HurriCrate Straight-Six Engine And 1,100-HP Hellephant Engine At SEMA 2022
Dodge and Mopar have always aimed to provide power-hungry customers with an enviable array of modifications, stylish accessories, and even crate engines. The Dodge Hellcrate motor, for example, allowed customers to rejuvenate their old Challenger or Charger muscle cars. What's more, it reinforced the automaker's reputation as a performance-loving brand.
E36 BMW 3 Series V12 Sleeper Takes On Ford Mustang GT At The Drag Strip
The battle between American and European sports cars has been raging for over a century, with both continents delivering some awe-inspiring machines. America officially builds the world's most popular sports car, the Ford Mustang, but some might argue that European brands, such as BMW, build more capable vehicles. In this...
Porsche 911 Turbo, GTS And 911 GT3 Get New Center Locking Wheels By TechArt
TechArt will introduce its new Formula VII Race forged wheels for the Porsche 911 Turbo, 911 GTS and 911 GT3 at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas in early November. The German-based tuner has become synonymous with Porsche over the years and keeps churning out hit after hit. The most recent was a Porsche 911 Turbo S with the power boosted to 700 horsepower and 664 lb-ft.
topgear.com
ENYO 1948 is a 1,000bhp Chevy Super Truck with a racing engine
Chevy’s workhorse gets its motorsport jab, morphs into wild open-wheeled hot-rod Skip 15 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. “We are especially excited to share ENYO with the world as our most outrageous build yet,” explains Mike Ring....
Fresh Nismo Parts Revealed For Nissan Z And Frontier At SEMA 2022
If you've ever been to a local car meet, the odds are good you've seen some slightly/heavily modified 350Z or 370Zs. The cars are known for having a heavy aftermarket presence that'll allow you to modify just about anything on the vehicles. Luckily, Nissan appreciates tuner culture, which is why it's debuting a whole host of new NISMO performance parts at the 2022 SEMA Show to get a head start on turning the new Nissan Z into a tuner icon. Oh, and it's debuting Frontier parts, too, because Nissan hasn't forgotten about all its off-road enthusiasts, either.
Volkswagen Built A Diesel Mazda Miata-Fighter A Decade Ago
The Mazda Miata is an icon. It will likely always be a paragon of affordable sports car fun. Many have tried to dethrone the ever-popular roadster, and many have failed. So, let's talk about the time Volkswagen thought about giving it a try and then thought better of it. What...
Dodge Challenger Scoops 2022 SEMA Show Car Of The Year Award
SEMA has announced the results of what it believes are the best new cars you can buy for modification and personalization. The awards were presented to manufacturers who have created accessible platforms for aftermarket enthusiasts, and for 2022, a new electric vehicle category was added. The Car of the Year...
Hoonigan's Honda Ridgeline IndyTruck Nears Completion With Acura NSX Suspension And Custom Fabrication
If you're a keen follower of all things Hoonigan, you're undoubtedly aware of the Honda IndyTruck project. But, if you're not, allow us to fill you in. The team has challenged itself to build a Honda Ridgeline powered by a 700-horsepower V6 engine from an IndyCar racer. As you'd expect, fitting a truck with this powerplant came with plenty of challenges, but the Hoonigan crew is pulling it off.
Porsche Introduces New Turbocharged Flat-Four Boxster And Cayman Style Editions
This year, Porsche has introduced several special editions, including an all-new 911 GT3 RS inspired by the original 2.7 from 1973 and the magnificent Porsche 911 Sport Classic with a turbocharged engine and a manual gearbox. Now it's the entry-level sportscar's turn with the introduction of the 2023 Porsche 718...
fordauthority.com
Ringbrothers 1969 Ford Mustang ‘Patriarc’ To Debut At SEMA 2022
Ringbrothers, a Connecticut-based purveyor of aftermarket aluminum body kits and parts run by brothers Jim and Mike Ring, has a knack for taking Blue Oval-built machines and turning them into something special for SEMA. Back in 2019, the organization showed off its unique 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 UNKL, kitted out with a widebody set and a race-inspired theme. It has also shown off a 1965 Ford Mustang “Ballistic” and another custom ’65 Mustang convertible. In 2017, Ringbrothers took a 1956 Ford F-100, named Clem 101 to the show, deviating from its propensity for Mustangs, but this year, they’re back in the pony car camp with the new 1969 Ford Mustang “Patriarc.”
Volkswagen Introduces 350-HP Jetta GLI At SEMA Show
The Volkswagen Jetta GLI is often overlooked by enthusiasts because it lacks visual drama. Sure, VW adds a few bits and pieces to make it look sportier, but you can't get around the fact that it's still a basic three-box sedan featuring the most generic design cues the German brand has to offer.
Carscoops
Zacoe’s McLaren 720S Takes SEMA By Storm With Carbon Fiber For Days
Aftermarket specialist Zacoe has made a serious statement at this year’s SEMA Show, unveiling its heavily modified McLaren 720S. Zacoe first released detailed renderings of its 720S bodykit in mid-2021 and has been hard at work bringing it to life ever since. The kit is made entirely from lightweight carbon fiber, using 240-gram high-density carbon fiber cloth, the same grade used by the likes of Bentley, Aston Martin, and Mercedes-Benz. The kit isn’t just visual either as it also claims to improve airflow and heat dissipation.
Carscoops
2023 Mazda CX-5 Adds To Aussie Appeal With New Tech And Features
The Mazda CX-5 has long been a favorite among Australian car buyers and from 2023, will receive a number of updates to add to its appeal. Starting from next year, all variants of the CX-5 will be fitted as standard with the latest 10.25-inch Mazda Connect Infotainment system that is said to be more intuitive while offering faster processing and enhanced image and sound quality. All models, except for the entry-level Maxx, are also equipped with Mazda’s updated seventh-generation navigation system.
Road & Track
Watch a 900-HP Toyota Pickup Drag Race a 1500-HP Huracan
Sorting out whether a Nineties Toyota Pickup or a Lamborghini Huracan is faster doesn't sound like hard work. But most Toyota Pickups don't have 900 hp. The one in this new video from Hoonigan does. It also has a two-speed racing transmission, drag radials, a bed-mounted fuel cell, a 6.0-liter...
Carscoops
Stripped 1,700 HP Audi R8 From SEMA Looks Like A Supersized Ariel Atom
The SEMA Show in Las Vegas attracts all kinds of modified vehicles. Usually, they come with extra components designed for greater performance and wilder looks but this particular model comes with fewer parts than usual. We are talking about the pictured stripped-out Audi R8 Kart that looks like Ariel Atom‘s big brother, although it packs a lot more power than you would expect.
1970 Dodge Charger Body Made From Carbon Fiber Has A Porsche 911 Turbo Price Tag
In August, Dodge announced it would introduce a full carbon fiber body for the 1970 Dodge Charger, made by the experts over at Finale Speed. The incredible lightweight creation is now available for purchase at an eye-watering $199,000 - more than a brand new 911 Turbo Cabriolet. The Oklahoma-based custom...
Carscoops
Here Are Your Best Used Luxury Sedans For Under $10,000
We recently asked you about what the best used luxury sedan is on the market right now for $10,000 or less. While that might sound like a difficult task, a number of you gave us some excellent suggestions. Here are the top choices for a great $10,000 used luxury sedan.
Carscoops
Stop What You’re Doing And Watch This 3,300 HP Dodge Viper Do A 6-Second 1/4 Mile Pass
The Dodge Viper is a super sports car well known for its somewhat violent and raucous nature. What many may not know is that it’s also a highly revered drag racing platform despite sending all of its power to the rear wheels only. If you didn’t know how fast these snakes were before today, this 3,300 hp (2,460 kW) example is about to set the record straight.
