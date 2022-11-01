ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just Stop Oil to pause disruption after 32 consecutive days of climate protests

By Sam Rkaina
 3 days ago

Just Stop Oil announced that it will pause disruption from today, after 32 consecutive days of protests.

The last month the group has staged a series of demonstrations in London, forced the closure of the Dartford Crossing bridge and clashed with some members of the public frustrated by roadblocks.

The climate change campaign tweeted on Tuesday afternoon it is “giving time to those in the Government who are in touch with reality to consider their responsibilities to this country at this time”.

“If, as we sadly expect, we receive no response from ministers to our demand by the end of Fri 4 Nov, we will escalate our legal disruption against this treasonous Govt.

“Our action will be proportionate to the task of stopping the crime against humanity which is new oil and gas.”

The announcement comes after members attempted to climb the gates of Downing Street this morning, calling on the government to halt all new oil and gas licences.

At 11.20am on Tuesday, 22 protesters arrived in Whitehall with one group blocking the busy central London route by sitting in the road, with some gluing themselves to the surface, while others tried to climb the gates to Downing Street.

A video posted on the group’s Twitter account showed several protesters in their distinctive orange reflective waistcoats jumping over a smaller gate in an attempt to climb the main entrance to the street where the prime minister lives and works.

Officers shouted “make way” and “come back please” as armed police prevented some protesters from jumping over the smaller gate, and removed a woman who was climbing up the main gate.

Activists were dragged by officers towards police vans as members of the public filmed and watched.

The Metropolitan Police Events Twitter account said officers were aware of the protesters in Whitehall and Downing Street and that they were on the scene dealing with the matter.

A Just Stop Oil spokesperson said: “Rishi Sunak is about to U-turn on attending Cop27.

“We demand that he also U-turn on new oil and gas. This genocidal policy will kill millions of people, while failing to address the worst cost of living crisis this country has ever seen.

“It’s time for a serious windfall tax on big oil, without the get-out-of-jail-free tax credits that will encourage more oil and gas that we cannot afford.

“Vulnerable people will be freezing to death in their homes this winter, unable to afford a can of soup, while his government refuses to tax the rich and the big energy companies that are profiting from our misery.

“We owe it to our young people to stop fossil fuels, we owe it to our workers to create a just transition to a zero-carbon economy, we owe it to our old people to enable them to live with dignity. We are not prepared to stand by and watch while everything we love is destroyed.”

Several videos posted on Just Stop Oil’s Twitter feed showed protesters marching through Trafalgar Square where they were followed by rows of police officers as the activists chanted: “No new oil, no new gas, no new coal, insulate Britain, we are Just Stop Oil”.

One protester shouted “this isn’t what democracy looks like” while pointing towards the crowd of police.

Another one said: “This is how a peaceful protest gets policed these days. This is ridiculous.”

The group of activists also chanted: “Protests will continue.”

The Metropolitan Police tweeted earlier that they were aware of protesters blocking the road by Trafalgar Square and that officers were “rapidly on the scene” and were “dealing” with the situation.

Simon Calder answers your travel questions on cruise Covid rules and much more

Cruise controlsQ: Can I go on a Caribbean cruise if I have not been Covid vaccinated?CazA: lt all depends. Sorry if that’s not helpful, but the rules vary across cruise lines and the destinations en route. P&O Cruises says: “All guests aged 18 years and over need to be fully vaccinated.” That means at least two weeks before travel, and if the first course was more than 270 days before the last day of the cruise, they must have a booster at least a week before departure.Yet P&O’s sister company, Carnival, promises: “Vaccines and testing no longer required for most cruises. Unvaccinated...
The Independent

China central bank deputy governor faces corruption probe

A deputy governor of China's central bank is under investigation on suspicion of “serious violations of discipline and law,” the ruling Communist Party's corruption agency said Saturday.The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection did not provide any details of the allegations against Fan Yifei in a short statement posted online.Fan, one of six deputy governors, has held the post for more than seven years, joining the People’s Bank of China in 2015 after a career in finance. In recent years, he has spoken often on China's efforts to develop a digital currency.The Communist Party has carried out a sweeping crackdown on corruption under Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The campaign is popular with the public and has allowed him to sideline some potential political rivals.
