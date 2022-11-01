Read full article on original website
Off-duty New Haven firefighter killed in crash on I-91 North
The New Haven Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.
Eyewitness News
Off-duty firefighter struck, killed on I-91 during 5-vehicle crash
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - State police said they’re looking for witnesses after an off-duty New Haven firefighter was struck and killed on Interstate 91 Wednesday. Troopers identified the victim as 27-year-old Thomas Mieles. The New Haven Fire Department’s fire chief released a statement on Thursday morning during which...
NBC Connecticut
Multi-Vehicle Crash Causes Lane Closures on I-91 in New Haven
A New Haven firefighter has died after he was struck on Interstate 91 North in New Haven after a crash Wednesday night. The state Department of Transportation said a multi-vehicle accident caused lane closures and delays on Interstate 91 North in New Haven. The crash happened in the area of...
Eyewitness News
Police: Woman dead after being struck by car on Berlin Turnpike
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 8:30 tonight, the Wethersfield Police Department received numerous 911 calls reporting that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle on the Berlin Turnpike southbound in the area of Pawtucket Ave. Numerous police officers, fire and ambulance personnel were dispatched and arrived at the...
Man suffers head injury in Bridgeport East Main Street shooting
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man suffered a head injury in Bridgeport Tuesday night during a shooting, police said. Bridgeport police responded to William Street just after 9 p.m. to investigate an assault after receiving several calls of a car crash and a man shot. At the scene, police determined a shooting occurred on East […]
NBC Connecticut
Multiple People Injured in Hartford Crash
Multiple people are injured after a crash involving several vehicles in Hartford on Wednesday morning. Police said one vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and the vehicle that was hit rear-ended a wheelchair services vehicle on Kensington Street. At least two vehicles appear to be damaged from the crash. Investigators said two...
2 suspects attempt to rob business owner, lead him on chase: South Windsor PD
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Two unidentified suspects attempted to steal a catalytic converter in South Windsor on Wednesday before leading the victim on a car chase. At approximately 10 p.m., a business owner on Chapel Road said he observed a suspicious car parked in his parking lot, with two unidentified suspects underneath a truck. […]
Waterbury fire officials respond to North Walnut Street blaze
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterbury Fire Department responded to a fire on North Walnut Street Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the scene around 5 p.m. at a single-family home on 207 North Walnut St. The house was unoccupied and no injuries were reported, officials said. The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the […]
Fire erupts in Gilbert Street home in West Haven
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire officials fought a 2-alarm blaze in a home on Gilbert Street in West Haven Tuesday morning. The fire erupted at about 6 a.m., according to a neighbor on the scene, and was based on the third floor of the home. Once at the scene, fire officials helped evacuate the […]
Eyewitness News
Washington St. in Middletown reopens after serious crash
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Washington Street in Middletown is back open Wednesday afternoon after a serious crash. Fire officials said the westbound side of Washington St. was closed at Newfield St. It has since reopened. Three vehicles were involved in the crash, officials said. Fire, police and ambulances are...
New Haven Man Who Stepped Out Of Car After Crash Struck, Killed By SUV On I-91
Connecticut State Police are seeking witnesses to a five-car crash that killed a 27-year-old Connecticut man who was struck on I-91 after getting out of his Honda Accord when it became disabled. The crash occurred in New Haven around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 northbound on I-91. According to state...
NBC Connecticut
One in Critical Condition, One Stable After Crash in Middletown
Two people were injured in a crash in Middletown Wednesday evening and one is in critical condition, according to police. Officers responded to the intersection of Reservoir and Saybrook roads just after 4:30 p.m. and determined that a 19-year-old driver was stopped at the intersection in his 2006 Chevy Cobalt when his vehicle was struck from the rear by a 2018 Toyota Camry being operated by a 63-year-old man, police said.
Investigation underway on Bridgeport Avenue in Milford
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police responded to a home where they believe a person might be wielding a gun on Wednesday morning. Just after midnight, Milford police received a call from a person inside a home on Bridgeport Avenue who said they had fired a shotgun at a locked door in the house. Officers […]
Pedestrian killed in Waterbury car crash; second car drives through crime scene
WATERBURY, Conn. — A pedestrian was killed Tuesday evening after being hit by a car in Waterbury. During the investigation, a person, who was not involved in the initial crash, drove through the active crime scene, nearly hitting several police officers. At around 7:10 p.m. Waterbury Police Department responded...
Eyewitness News
Milford police wind down investigation following report of man with gun
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Milford police officers responded to reports of a man with a gun early Wednesday morning. The scene unfolded in the area of 301 Bridgeport Ave. They said the individual appeared to have mental health issues. Milford Police said the subject called them around midnight in what...
22-Year-Old Woman Dies In Torrington Rollover Crash
A 22-year-old Connecticut woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Route 8. The crash happened in Torrington, located in Litchfield County, at about 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, Connecticut State Police reported. A 1999 New Volkswagen Beetle GLS was northbound on Route 8 near Exit 46 and was negotiating...
Eyewitness News
‘Shooting’ report at Vinal Tech prompts lockdown precaution
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Vinal Technical High School in Middletown was locked down on Wednesday morning because of a shooting report. However, state police said there was no shooting. Troopers said the school was locked down as a precaution while they looked into it. They determined that there was no...
Thieves stealing New Haven car captured on owner’s dashcam
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating a car stolen on State Street that was later found crashed and ditched in the middle of the Merritt Parkway in North Haven early Wednesday morning. What the two suspects didn’t realize was that the theft and their faces were captured on the owner’s dashcam. […]
Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News Wednesday morning
Suspect in custody after he drove into Waterbury deadly crash scene. Hit-and-run suspect in Waterbury has long criminal history. Police investigate report of man with a gun in Milford. Updated: 7 hours ago. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said the state could be in for record warmth over the weekend. Here is...
New Britain police car hit in hit-and-run
New Britain, Connecticut, police car hit in hit-and-run resulting in a chase and then an arrest of a suspect at a gas station in Newington, CT.
