CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/3 Thursday morning forecast

Forecast: Today will be slightly cooler, but pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight will be chilly with a little fog developing around the area. Temps will fall into the low 50s in the city... 40s and distant 30s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, it will be another nice one with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to near 70.Looking Ahead: This weekend will feature a little more cloud cover, but it will be unseasonably warm with temperatures running about 15 degrees above normal... feeling more like late May. In fact, we'll be in record territory on Sunday with highs likely in the 70s; the record high is 74.
vincennespbs.org

Freeze warning tonight

We have a cool day on tap and a cold night ahead. A Freeze Warning is in effect starting at 10 Eastern Time tonight lasting through 10-am Eastern tomorrow. Subfreezing temperatures in the upper 20’s are forecast which can killed crops and other outdoor sensitive vegetation. Weather experts say...
WWL-AMFM

Rain in the forecast for tomorrow

Scattered showers are forecast for Wednesday. But before we get there we’ll have a great Tuesday with lots of sunshine and moderate temperatures.
natureworldnews.com

Freeze Alerts Raised as Most of US Brace for Temperatures 15 Degrees Below Average

Forecasts of temperatures dropping to 15 degrees below average cause NWS to issue Freeze Alerts to the majority of the US. Millions are at risk of freezing and frost this week as the coldest air of the fall season is spreading across the Midwest, South, and East. A potent storm system is also bringing rounds of snow, rain, and blustery winds that come from the Great Lakes to the Northeast.
ALABAMA STATE
WTRF

Grey and cloudy again for Tuesday

TONIGHT: Doom and gloom with a few tricks from Mother Nature this Halloween Monday. Rounds of light rain were present across the Ohio Valley skies this morning with scattered to isolated showers again this afternoon and evening. Rain has not been widespread, just hit or miss in coverage. The overcast skies helped set the tone for the holiday, providing a spook in the air! As you head out the door for trick or treating, bring an umbrella or poncho. This will ward off any evil rain drops that try to infiltrate the costume (or keeping you dry haha). Temperature wise, warmer than average and that will be the trend over the next few days. We maxed out temperatures in the mid-60s. Winds were rather calm as well. Tonight, scattered rain showers will be present into the early morning hours of Tuesday. Overnight lows will be down in the mid-50s.
Eyewitness News

Your Wednesday evening update

Seacoast Current

What a Warm Start to November Can Tell Us About Winter in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It’s not often that we hit Halloween in New England, and then go backwards to beach weather. I’m guessing a lot of reflexive reactions, like mine, are: “I’ll take it!”

