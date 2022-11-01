Read full article on original website
Cold night with temps in 40s, chance for showers Sunday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says temperatures will start rise to the 60s after a cold start to the week.
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/3 Thursday morning forecast
Forecast: Today will be slightly cooler, but pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight will be chilly with a little fog developing around the area. Temps will fall into the low 50s in the city... 40s and distant 30s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, it will be another nice one with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to near 70.Looking Ahead: This weekend will feature a little more cloud cover, but it will be unseasonably warm with temperatures running about 15 degrees above normal... feeling more like late May. In fact, we'll be in record territory on Sunday with highs likely in the 70s; the record high is 74.
vincennespbs.org
Freeze warning tonight
We have a cool day on tap and a cold night ahead. A Freeze Warning is in effect starting at 10 Eastern Time tonight lasting through 10-am Eastern tomorrow. Subfreezing temperatures in the upper 20’s are forecast which can killed crops and other outdoor sensitive vegetation. Weather experts say...
Rain in the forecast for tomorrow
Scattered showers are forecast for Wednesday. But before we get there we’ll have a great Tuesday with lots of sunshine and moderate temperatures.
Cold weather forecast to move over Northeast, bringing heavy rain
More wet weather is forecast for the Gulf Coast and Southeast as a strong cold front shifts over the Missippi and Tennessee valleys and brings rain to the Northeast.
Rain forecast in South as severe storms pass through Plains
More rain is forecast for the South through Saturday and the Northwest continues to remain active. With systems moving into the region, mountain snow is expected.
natureworldnews.com
Freeze Alerts Raised as Most of US Brace for Temperatures 15 Degrees Below Average
Forecasts of temperatures dropping to 15 degrees below average cause NWS to issue Freeze Alerts to the majority of the US. Millions are at risk of freezing and frost this week as the coldest air of the fall season is spreading across the Midwest, South, and East. A potent storm system is also bringing rounds of snow, rain, and blustery winds that come from the Great Lakes to the Northeast.
natureworldnews.com
Northeast to Expect Unseasonably Warm Weather This Weekend that Could Challenge Record High Temperatures
The latest weather update showed that portions of the Northeast would feel unseasonably warm this coming weekend as the first week of November begins. In previous reports, the start of November with Halloween was affected by chilly weather conditions in Mid-Atlantic to Pacific Northwest. Rainy weather emerged in South-Central U.S.
Classic fall storm could deliver soaker, severe weather to Minnesota
I’ve written about persistence forecasting before. It's basically throwing away the models. For example, when you haven’t had rain a long time, don’t believe the models that are forecasting significant rain until it actually happens. That largely applies to an incoming system that is forecast to spin...
WTRF
Grey and cloudy again for Tuesday
TONIGHT: Doom and gloom with a few tricks from Mother Nature this Halloween Monday. Rounds of light rain were present across the Ohio Valley skies this morning with scattered to isolated showers again this afternoon and evening. Rain has not been widespread, just hit or miss in coverage. The overcast skies helped set the tone for the holiday, providing a spook in the air! As you head out the door for trick or treating, bring an umbrella or poncho. This will ward off any evil rain drops that try to infiltrate the costume (or keeping you dry haha). Temperature wise, warmer than average and that will be the trend over the next few days. We maxed out temperatures in the mid-60s. Winds were rather calm as well. Tonight, scattered rain showers will be present into the early morning hours of Tuesday. Overnight lows will be down in the mid-50s.
natureworldnews.com
Cold Front Could Hit the Northeast US This Week Similar to a November Weather
A cold front has been forecasted to hit the Northeast US region later this week, with temperatures similar to November weather or during the last phase of the current fall season. The front will come after a temporary warm weather will cover the region following a week-long Nor'easter. Northeast Cold...
Sunshine and temperatures well above normal await Michigan into November
Expect sunshine to break out Tuesday afternoon with highs in the middle 60s. Some areas will likely hit 70 degrees before we head into the first weekend of November
Eyewitness News
Your Wednesday evening update
Your Nov. 3 morning update from Channel 3 Eyewitness News.
Mostly sunny skies, warm weather expected across Long Island through the weekend
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says fog is moving in for the next couple of mornings.
What a Warm Start to November Can Tell Us About Winter in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It’s not often that we hit Halloween in New England, and then go backwards to beach weather. I’m guessing a lot of reflexive reactions, like mine, are: “I’ll take it!”
Here's What Winter In Georgia Is Predicted To Look Like This Year
The NOAA released their annual report on Winter weather conditions across the country.
