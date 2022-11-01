TONIGHT: Doom and gloom with a few tricks from Mother Nature this Halloween Monday. Rounds of light rain were present across the Ohio Valley skies this morning with scattered to isolated showers again this afternoon and evening. Rain has not been widespread, just hit or miss in coverage. The overcast skies helped set the tone for the holiday, providing a spook in the air! As you head out the door for trick or treating, bring an umbrella or poncho. This will ward off any evil rain drops that try to infiltrate the costume (or keeping you dry haha). Temperature wise, warmer than average and that will be the trend over the next few days. We maxed out temperatures in the mid-60s. Winds were rather calm as well. Tonight, scattered rain showers will be present into the early morning hours of Tuesday. Overnight lows will be down in the mid-50s.

3 DAYS AGO