Windfall Tax On Big Oil Is More Politics Than Real Threat
Biden's threat to slap a tax on oil-company profits is more bluster than a threat as the clock runs out on his efforts to tame fuel prices ahead of midterm elections. President Joe Biden’s threat to slap a tax on oil-company profits is more bluster than a threat as the clock runs out on the administration’s efforts to tame fuel prices ahead of midterm elections.
Harris to announce over $13 billion in assistance to help cut energy costs this winter
Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday will announce new steps the Biden administration is taking to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is providing $4.5 billion in assistance to help cut heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), according to the White House.
Energy experts say Biden plan to refill oil reserve could take years, won't fix policy problems
Energy experts and reps panned President Biden's plan to refill the SPR as not enough to provide true energy security after his releases from the cache.
How Windfall Tax on Energy Producers Could Backfire on Biden
One expert said a windfall tax could deter new investment in domestic oil production and impact the U.S. relationship with the world oil market.
Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing
Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
Biden is threatening a windfall tax on energy companies, after he slammed them for 'war profiteering'
Biden criticized major oil companies for making record-setting profits, while not boosting production enough to lower prices at the pump.
Biden threatens oil companies with ‘higher tax’ if they don’t increase production
President Biden on Monday warned that oil companies would face a “higher tax” on their excess profits if they don’t reinvest in increasing production to bring down prices at the pump. “They have a responsibility to act in the interest of their consumers, their community and their...
Whether gas prices are up or down, don't blame or thank the president
Prices at the pump are falling, which is welcome news for Democrats this election season. But politicians have very limited control over energy costs.
White House announces $13.5 billion funding to help households with energy bills
(Reuters) - President Biden's administration will make $13.5 billion available to help low-income U.S. households lower their heating costs this winter, the White House said on Wednesday. As part of the initiative, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is providing $4.5 billion in low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program...
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations, and he will say more drawdowns are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections.
$30B of profits renews Big Oil’s clash with White House
The two biggest U.S. oil and gas companies reported over $30 billion in combined earnings Friday, touching off another round of debate about the actions of domestic energy producers. President Joe Biden and the head of Exxon Mobil Corp. engaged in a long-distance verbal spat over the third-quarter results while...
Would Biden Windfall Tax on Excess Oil Profits Benefit Consumers in Any Way?
President Joe Biden threatened to impose a windfall profits tax on the nation's biggest oil and gas companies as a way to lower prices at the pump, but it's uncertain when or even if such a move will...
'We're not against profits,' Biden's special presidential coordinator says after White House tax threats on energy companies
President Biden tweeted this week: "The oil industry has a choice. Either invest in America by lowering prices for consumers... or pay a higher tax on your excessive profits and face other restrictions." Reports of animosity between the White House and America's oil companies are overhyped, says Amos Hochstein, Biden's...
Oil companies rake in huge profits amid consumer squeeze
Major oil companies saw profits soar in the third quarter of 2022, continuing a trend of massive industry profits even as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine causes soaring prices for consumers. Exxon Mobil on Friday morning reported its highest earnings ever at $19.7 billion for the quarter, while Shell reported...
White House offers support to cover energy bills
Vice President Kamala Harris announces details of a program to help cover the costs of high energy bills during a visit to Boston.
Consumers, not corporations, saved the power grid. What else can we do?
World leaders are once again preparing to meet next month to discuss how they’ll address climate change. Known as COP27, the two-week conference in Egypt will gather governments, large corporations, and nonprofit groups, representing billions of people and billions of dollars, all aiming to hash out how best to keep the planet from warming up too much.
Biden accuses oil companies of 'war profiteering' as he warns of excess profit penalties
President Biden suggests oil and gas companies should face higher taxes on their excess profits if they don't boost domestic production to help ease prices at the pump.
Big Oil Is Making Record Profits While the World Burns
The world might be burning, but if it's any consolation, oil companies are making their shareholders very rich. While bombshell climate report after bombshell climate report prepares us for a future of flooding, extreme heat, wildfire, and mass extinction, Exxon Mobil, the world’s largest producer of fossil fuels, earned $19.7 billion between July and September, more than it brought in in any other three-month period—ever. What’s it planning to do with the windfall? Well, the company last week said it's fulfilling its “commitment to return profits to shareholders” by buying back $10.5 billion of its own stock and upping its dividend payments to investors, an effort to line stockholder’s pockets and attract more investment.
