ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

Windfall Tax On Big Oil Is More Politics Than Real Threat

Biden's threat to slap a tax on oil-company profits is more bluster than a threat as the clock runs out on his efforts to tame fuel prices ahead of midterm elections. President Joe Biden’s threat to slap a tax on oil-company profits is more bluster than a threat as the clock runs out on the administration’s efforts to tame fuel prices ahead of midterm elections.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC News

Harris to announce over $13 billion in assistance to help cut energy costs this winter

Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday will announce new steps the Biden administration is taking to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is providing $4.5 billion in assistance to help cut heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), according to the White House.
Newsweek

Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing

Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
AOL Corp

White House announces $13.5 billion funding to help households with energy bills

(Reuters) - President Biden's administration will make $13.5 billion available to help low-income U.S. households lower their heating costs this winter, the White House said on Wednesday. As part of the initiative, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is providing $4.5 billion in low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program...
The Associated Press

Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations, and he will say more drawdowns are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
eenews.net

$30B of profits renews Big Oil’s clash with White House

The two biggest U.S. oil and gas companies reported over $30 billion in combined earnings Friday, touching off another round of debate about the actions of domestic energy producers. President Joe Biden and the head of Exxon Mobil Corp. engaged in a long-distance verbal spat over the third-quarter results while...
The Associated Press

US offers up to $5 million for info on North Korean shipper

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information about a Singapore-based businessman already accused by the Justice Department of facilitating fuel shipments to North Korea in violation of U.N. sanctions. Kwek Kee Seng, who directs a shipping agency and terminal operations company, was charged last year with arranging the deliveries, with prosecutors alleging that he used front companies and false documentation to hide the scheme. Officials say that business helps enable North Korea’s nuclear proliferation programs. The U.S. government seized a tanker ship that was used for the fuel deliveries, the 2,734-ton M/T Courageous, prosecutors have said. One exchange caught on satellite imagery showed the ship transferring more than $1.5 million worth of oil to a North Korea-flagged ship, the prosecutors said. Kwek remains at large despite a warrant that has been issued for his arrest.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Oil companies rake in huge profits amid consumer squeeze

Major oil companies saw profits soar in the third quarter of 2022, continuing a trend of massive industry profits even as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine causes soaring prices for consumers. Exxon Mobil on Friday morning reported its highest earnings ever at $19.7 billion for the quarter, while Shell reported...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vox

Consumers, not corporations, saved the power grid. What else can we do?

World leaders are once again preparing to meet next month to discuss how they’ll address climate change. Known as COP27, the two-week conference in Egypt will gather governments, large corporations, and nonprofit groups, representing billions of people and billions of dollars, all aiming to hash out how best to keep the planet from warming up too much.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vice

Big Oil Is Making Record Profits While the World Burns

The world might be burning, but if it's any consolation, oil companies are making their shareholders very rich. While bombshell climate report after bombshell climate report prepares us for a future of flooding, extreme heat, wildfire, and mass extinction, Exxon Mobil, the world’s largest producer of fossil fuels, earned $19.7 billion between July and September, more than it brought in in any other three-month period—ever. What’s it planning to do with the windfall? Well, the company last week said it's fulfilling its “commitment to return profits to shareholders” by buying back $10.5 billion of its own stock and upping its dividend payments to investors, an effort to line stockholder’s pockets and attract more investment.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Prosecution rests, Oath Keepers 1/6 case turns to defense

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors rested their case Thursday against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates charged in the U.S. Capitol attack after presenting nearly five weeks of testimony, videos and text messages they say prove the defendants were behind a violent plot to stop the transfer of presidential power. The case will now turn to the defense, which is preparing to put Rhodes on the witness stand — an enormously risky move that the extremist group leader may see as his only way to escape conviction. Rhodes’ lawyers have signaled that they will rely on an...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy