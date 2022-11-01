Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Haven launches crisis response team that will respond to 911 calls
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – 911 calls will no longer be taken by just first responders in New Haven. On Tuesday, Mayor Justin Elicker launched a new mental health crisis response team that is ready to serve the city’s most vulnerable. At the New Haven Green, city leaders announced the launch of Elm City Compass, […]
Stamford officials tightening security at public schools after phony threat last month
Stamford officials say they were already looking into ways to harden school security, but the fraudulent threat called into Stamford High on Oct. 1 provided the catalyst to do it now.
Eyewitness News
Group wants to redevelop area of former UConn campus in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There’s a new push to redevelop the area that used to be home to the former UConn West Hartford campus. The buildings by Asylum Avenue, Lawler Road and Trout Brook Drive have been vacant since 2017 when the campus moved to downtown Hartford. Now...
ctexaminer.com
Leaders of Stamford Board Of Reps Ask to Meet Simmons Over Claims of Racism
The leaders of the Stamford Board of Representatives have sent a letter to Mayor Caroline Simmons asking her to meet with them to resolve a conflict they say stems from unfounded remarks by the mayor that opposition to an affordable housing project was racially charged. In a carefully worded letter,...
Off-duty New Haven firefighter killed in crash on I-91 North
The New Haven Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.
Woman Wanted On Extraditable Warrant Located In Fairfield County
A 36-year-old woman who was wanted on an extraditable warrant was apprehended in Fairfield County. An officer in New Canaan saw Rachael Corrian shivering and walking barefoot on Elm Street and believed she was in need of assistance at about 4:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the New Canaan Police Department.
Actor, former New Haven mayor sit down with News 8
(WTNH) — A milestone is coming up for a valued member of the New Haven community. She’s celebrating 50 years of service to the Greater New Haven community in the Elm City, where you’ll find a rich history in education, the arts, and health and human services. News 8 sat down with former New Haven […]
Fast, furious, fatal on New Haven roads
Fast, furious, fatal on New Haven roads this weekend, with two hit-and-runs, one of them fatal, and a deadly round of drag racing in the Connecticut city
Death Blvd. Safety Fixes Delayed
As another pedestrian death reminded New Haven of the perils of walking on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, plans to make that state-owned roadway safer have been pushed back yet again. That’s the latest with the perilous intersections of Rt. 1 (Orange Avenue and Columbus Avenue), Rt. 10 (Ella T. Grasso...
Thieves stealing New Haven car captured on owner’s dashcam
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating a car stolen on State Street that was later found crashed and ditched in the middle of the Merritt Parkway in North Haven early Wednesday morning. What the two suspects didn’t realize was that the theft and their faces were captured on the owner’s dashcam. […]
Eyewitness News
Milford police wind down investigation following report of man with gun
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Milford police officers responded to reports of a man with a gun early Wednesday morning. The scene unfolded in the area of 301 Bridgeport Ave. They said the individual appeared to have mental health issues. Milford Police said the subject called them around midnight in what...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Road Rage Leads To Possible Shot Fired
2022-11-02@6:06pm–#Bridgeport CT– #cttraffic–A person traveling on I-95 southbound has stopped at exit 28 reporting to police that a road rage incident may have led to a shot being fired at them by a blue SUV. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with...
Mayor Elicker: One person dies from drag racing incident in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A person died Sunday while involved in a drag racing incident in New Haven, according to Mayor Justin Elicker. Elicker said the incident happened around 2 a.m. in front of the Mobil gas station on Sargent Drive. “It appears there were multiple cars that were drag racing, and the cars […]
DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities
HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
Eyewitness News
GREAT KIDS: Glastonbury girl spreads the word on recycling
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said a dry stretch of weather is under way. Here is his Thursday noon forecast. Troopers identified the victim as 27-year-old Thomas Mieles. Meteorologist said it would be clear and cool to start, but things get milder. Here is his Thursday mid-morning forecast.
Investigation underway on Bridgeport Avenue in Milford
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police responded to a home where they believe a person might be wielding a gun on Wednesday morning. Just after midnight, Milford police received a call from a person inside a home on Bridgeport Avenue who said they had fired a shotgun at a locked door in the house. Officers […]
Eyewitness News
‘Shooting’ report at Vinal Tech prompts lockdown precaution
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Vinal Technical High School in Middletown was locked down on Wednesday morning because of a shooting report. However, state police said there was no shooting. Troopers said the school was locked down as a precaution while they looked into it. They determined that there was no...
New Britain Herald
New London man, Hartford resident set to be arraigned in New Britain killing
NEW BRITAIN – A New London man and a Hartford resident are set to be arraigned this month in a 2017 homicide in New Britain. Police allege Raheem Wallace, 27, of New London, and Rodney Ford, 26, of Hartford, killed a man on Sept. 2, 2017, in a residence at 93 Tremont St., according to a recently released arrest warrant.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Shootout on the East Side
2022-11-01@9:31pm–#Bridgeport CT– A number of viewers messaged me of a shootout on the East Side. I found police trying to locate shell casing on East Main at Arctic Street. A witness said it was two individuals shooting each other. Viewers then told me one of the shooters was shot and crashed his car on William Street near Shelton and Jane Street. It is not known if the person shot was located. I’ve reached out to the police for more information.
New Haven’s holiday tree brought from East Haven to the Green
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The kids may still be counting their Halloween candy, but it is already time to think about Christmas. Tuesday morning, crews cut down a 45-foot tree in a Cosey Beach, East Haven front yard, and brought it to the New Haven Green to be the centerpiece of Elm City’s holiday […]
