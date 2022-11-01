ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

WTNH

Actor, former New Haven mayor sit down with News 8

(WTNH) — A milestone is coming up for a valued member of the New Haven community. She’s celebrating 50 years of service to the Greater New Haven community in the Elm City, where you’ll find a rich history in education, the arts, and health and human services. News 8 sat down with former New Haven […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Death Blvd. Safety Fixes Delayed

As another pedestrian death reminded New Haven of the perils of walking on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, plans to make that state-owned roadway safer have been pushed back yet again. That’s the latest with the perilous intersections of Rt. 1 (Orange Avenue and Columbus Avenue), Rt. 10 (Ella T. Grasso...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Thieves stealing New Haven car captured on owner’s dashcam

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating a car stolen on State Street that was later found crashed and ditched in the middle of the Merritt Parkway in North Haven early Wednesday morning. What the two suspects didn’t realize was that the theft and their faces were captured on the owner’s dashcam. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Milford police wind down investigation following report of man with gun

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Milford police officers responded to reports of a man with a gun early Wednesday morning. The scene unfolded in the area of 301 Bridgeport Ave. They said the individual appeared to have mental health issues. Milford Police said the subject called them around midnight in what...
MILFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Road Rage Leads To Possible Shot Fired

2022-11-02@6:06pm–#Bridgeport CT– #cttraffic–A person traveling on I-95 southbound has stopped at exit 28 reporting to police that a road rage incident may have led to a shot being fired at them by a blue SUV. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities

HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

GREAT KIDS: Glastonbury girl spreads the word on recycling

Meteorologist Mike Slifer said a dry stretch of weather is under way. Here is his Thursday noon forecast. Troopers identified the victim as 27-year-old Thomas Mieles. Meteorologist said it would be clear and cool to start, but things get milder. Here is his Thursday mid-morning forecast.
GLASTONBURY, CT
WTNH

Investigation underway on Bridgeport Avenue in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police responded to a home where they believe a person might be wielding a gun on Wednesday morning. Just after midnight, Milford police received a call from a person inside a home on Bridgeport Avenue who said they had fired a shotgun at a locked door in the house. Officers […]
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

‘Shooting’ report at Vinal Tech prompts lockdown precaution

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Vinal Technical High School in Middletown was locked down on Wednesday morning because of a shooting report. However, state police said there was no shooting. Troopers said the school was locked down as a precaution while they looked into it. They determined that there was no...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Shootout on the East Side

2022-11-01@9:31pm–#Bridgeport CT– A number of viewers messaged me of a shootout on the East Side. I found police trying to locate shell casing on East Main at Arctic Street. A witness said it was two individuals shooting each other. Viewers then told me one of the shooters was shot and crashed his car on William Street near Shelton and Jane Street. It is not known if the person shot was located. I’ve reached out to the police for more information.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

New Haven’s holiday tree brought from East Haven to the Green

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The kids may still be counting their Halloween candy, but it is already time to think about Christmas. Tuesday morning, crews cut down a 45-foot tree in a Cosey Beach, East Haven front yard, and brought it to the New Haven Green to be the centerpiece of Elm City’s holiday […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

