2022-11-01@9:31pm–#Bridgeport CT– A number of viewers messaged me of a shootout on the East Side. I found police trying to locate shell casing on East Main at Arctic Street. A witness said it was two individuals shooting each other. Viewers then told me one of the shooters was shot and crashed his car on William Street near Shelton and Jane Street. It is not known if the person shot was located. I’ve reached out to the police for more information.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO