hopeprescott.com
Hempstead County United Way Gala A Big Success
The United Way of Hempstead County Gala, held at the Hope Country Club on October 27th, was a huge success. With sponsorships, and a Red Carpet Raffle, supporters raised $18,000 that will go directly to these non-profit agencies right here in Hempstead County. These include:. Charitable Christian Medical Clinic. Domestic...
KTBS
Runaway Texarkana teen found
TEXARKANA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a young man who ran away from home. According to the Texarkana, Texas Facebook page, he is a missing critical runaway from Bowie County who was seen in Texarkana about 1:25 Thursday morning. Authorities say Everett Walker, 16,...
txktoday.com
Man Arrested After Accidental Hunting Shooting
At approximately 10:30 a.m. Saturday Texas Game Warden were dispatched to a hunting accident at Black Point on public hunting land in Cass County. According to Texas Game Warden Captain Shawn Hervey, Jason Clint Mills, 49 of Naples TX, was shot by Daniel Abston, 57 of Naples Tx. Hervey said...
hopeprescott.com
PAX Hosts Chamber Coffee
PAX Academic Exchange hosted the Chamber Coffee in Hope on Wednesday November 2nd. PAX provides global education and exchange opportunities for students, host families, schools, and communities to open doors, embrace cultures, and become family. Arnetta Bradford is the local representative for PAX. For information on hosting an exchange student, contact Bradford or visit pax.org.
ktoy1047.com
Police respond to call from haunted house on West 7th Street
According to an early report, a man pulled a gun on employees at the venue. On-site security was able to detain the man until police arrived. The Hope Bobcats have posted the schedule for their basketball program. Governor Greg Abbott visited Texarkana today as part of his Get Out the...
ktoy1047.com
Major accident stops interstate traffic last night at State Line Avenue
According to a 911 caller, a person was hit on the interstate. Texarkana police had to shut down lanes of the interstate at State Line Avenue while they worked the wreck. The Hope Bobcats have posted the schedule for their basketball program. Governor Greg Abbott visited Texarkana today as part...
ktalnews.com
Shooting suspect, girlfriend facing drug charges
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The suspect in a Texarkana shooting and his girlfriend are now facing drug charges after officials say they found narcotics in the couple’s home. Jason Niederstadt was arrested in Stephens County, Texas, last week in connection with a shooting the week before on the...
52 Total Arrested Last Week – Your Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
Arrests were down once again in Bowie County for the fourth week of October 2022, let's hope it's a trend. There were 15 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 37 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the Bowie County Sheriff's Office. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Man accused of breaking into East Texas gaming machine, stealing money
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement said they are trying to identify a man that is accused of breaking into a gaming machine and stealing all of the money inside. The incident happened at a convenience store on Oct. 28 in Texarkana, and officials have video of the man, who was wearing a […]
ktoy1047.com
Shooting prompts police response on Pearl Street
A 911 call from a woman claimed that her son had been shot with neighbors reporting hearing six or seven shots around 11:50 a.m. Shortly thereafter, a man with a gun was stopped by the viaduct. At 12:10 p.m., another gunshot was reportedly heard in the neighborhood. More on this story as it develops.
arkadelphian.com
ADC: 5 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in November
There are five Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole or transfer to another facility in November 2022. The Arkadelphian includes photos when they are available. They are:. Jayce Fogle. Jayce Fogle, 20, is serving a six-year sentence...
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana man pleads guilty to filing false tax return
51-year-old Clarence Joles Sr. admitted in court to depositing his company’s receipts into nine bank accounts and intentionally withholding records from some of those accounts from his tax preparer. Joles was the owner and proprietor of Rock Hard Paving. He faces monetary penalties and restitution as well as the possibility of three years in prison for filing a false tax return.
5newsonline.com
Arkansas doctor found guilty of over-prescribing opioids to patients
TEXARKANA, Ark. — On November 1, 2022, U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes announced that Dr. Lonnie Joe Parker of southwest Texarkana was convicted on two counts of distribution of a schedule II controlled substance without an effective prescription and two counts of distribution of a schedule V controlled substance without an effective prescription.
hopeprescott.com
Wolves smother Lions, 54-6
HORATIO – Nobody expected much from Thursday night’s game between Prescott and Horatio. Expectations were for the Wolves to win easily, and Prescott did, ending the regular season with a 9-0 record and going 5-o in conference play. The final score was 54-6, with the Wolves scoring on every offensive possession of the game.
beckersasc.com
Arkansas physician found guilty of overprescribing 1.2M prescription drugs
Texarkana, Ark.-based Lonnie Joseph Parker, MD, has been convicted for prescribing opioids without a legitimate medical purpose, the U.S. Justice Department said Oct. 29. In 2018, the DEA and the Little Rock District Office began an investigation into Dr. Parker after receiving complaints about a suspected pill mill. The investigation found Dr. Parker was over prescribing opioids, benzodiazepines, and promethazine with codeine cough syrup.
