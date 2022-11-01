Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Travis Kelce discusses last fist fight with brother Jason that nearly sent dad to hospital: 'We got yelled at by mom'
Travis and Jason Kelce might be the most beloved pair of brothers in the NFL this side of the Watt family. But, as with all boys, they'll be boys, too. Fights happen, punches are thrown, but at the end of it, brothers hug it out. On Monday night's "Manningcast" broadcast...
MMA Star Dead at 33 After ‘Eating Poisoned Watermelon’
Russian MMA star Alexander Pisarev has died unexpectedly at the young age of 33. According to preliminary reports, the fighter died after eating poisoned watermelon. Tragically, Pisarev was found dead by his father in his Moscow apartment on October 30. As an anonymous member of the MMA star’s Tomahawk team...
MMAmania.com
Poison watermelon kills MMA fighter in Russia
Russian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Alexander Pisarev was found dead in his apartment earlier this week and his wife is currently hospitalized after eating a poison watermelon, according to a report from Daily Mail. Pisarev was just 33 years old. “Alexander Pisarev died in his sleep and did not...
Nate Diaz responds after Michael Bisping suggests he would lose boxing match to Jake Paul
Nate Diaz is responding after Michael Bisping suggested he would lose in a boxing match with Jake Paul. After defeating Anderson Silva this past Saturday night, Jake Paul called out Nate Diaz to meet him in the boxing ring next. Michael Bisping shared his thoughts on a Diaz vs Paul...
UFC’s Conor McGregor Debuts New Look, Fans Say He’s Unrecognizable
Conor McGregor has stunned the UFC world. It has absolutely nothing to do with anything inside the Octagon, either. Rather, it’s the fighting superstar’s new look that has taken social media by storm. McGregor shared photos of his Halloween costume this week. While it’s unusual to see the...
Complex
Video Shows Diddy Getting Into Heated Exchange With ‘Power’ Actor Michael J. Ferguson While Dressed as the Joker
Diddy had an eventful Halloween, as he painted the town red dress as Heath Ledger’s Joker. Videos of Diddy in full character made the rounds all weekend, including one in which he appeared to get into a heated exchange with Power actor Michael J. Ferguson. The clip shows Ferguson,...
Fans all saying the same thing after Floyd Mayweather against Deji fight PPV is priced at hefty £16.99
BOXING fans have hit out at the pay-per-view price of Floyd Mayweather's exhibition with YouTuber Deji. The pair are set for an eight-rounder in Dubai on November 13 at the Coca-Cola Arena. And sports streaming service DAZN will broadcast the bout, at the price point of £16.99 in the UK...
tennisuptodate.com
"That's horrible" - Stan Wawrinka and others react to viral video of father beating daughter on tennis court
A video of a father beating his daughter in a tennis centre in Serbia went viral with many tennis players reacting to it. The video shows a father brutally beating his daughter and it was first posted online by a Serbian activist who was sent the video. He was prompted to find out who the person in question was and the individual was arrested by Serbian authorities.
itrwrestling.com
Emergency Backup Plans In Place For WWE Crown Jewel Following “Imminent Attack” Report
For weeks, WWE has been promoting their return to Saudi Arabia on November 5th. The annual WWE Crown Jewel show is set to emanate from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Logan Paul is set to square off with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event. However,...
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Rhea Ripley Messes With A Fan At WWE Live Event
That’s a different one. Fans are among the most important parts of any wrestling show as you need someone watching to make something matter. They can be at home or in the arena, but the latter gets a more special situation. Sometimes that is not as good as it might sound though, and that was the case for a fan at a recent live event, thanks to a certain WWE star.
itrwrestling.com
“I Guess WWE’s Done With Bayley” – Ex-WWE Writer
When Bayley made her shock return from injury at WWE SummerSlam fans had unbelievably high hopes for the beloved star. Although the former NXT Champion had played a heel in more recent times, she remains an incredibly popular figure with fans who appreciate not only her performances, but role in building women’s wrestling in WWE to what it is today.
Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones has miscalculated his return by not creating storyline in time away from the UFC: “Nothing has changed in three years”
Chael Sonnen believes that former UFC champion Jon Jones has done himself a bit of a disservice. ‘Bones’ has been out of action since his win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. Following that victory, Jones decided to relinquish his light-heavyweight title due to a pay dispute with the UFC. Soon thereafter, he announced a move to heavyweight.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Injured, Match Unable To Continue
A WWE star was injured during a match tonight and was unable to continue after taking a high risk dive. After interrupting the opening segment to begin his entrance theme (which apparently continued through the commercial break!) R-Truth was off to an entertaining start. As his match against NXT prankster...
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul reveals ‘upsetting’ estimate for Anderson Silva pay-per-view buys
Jake Paul is feeling pessimistic about the numbers for his most recent fight. Though Paul arguably picked up the biggest win of his boxing career by defeating MMA legend and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva this past Saturday, he doesn’t expect the pay-per-view numbers to reflect the significance of the moment for a variety of reasons.
Daniel Cormier believes that Anderson Silva’s inactivity led to Jake Paul loss: “When he put on the gas, you saw he was the better fighter”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on Jake Paul’s win over Anderson Silva. ‘The Problem Child’ continued his bizarre ascent in the boxing ring last Saturday night on Showtime pay-per-view. For his entire career, the YouTuber has made a name off of fighting MMA fighters. Once again, he went that route, as he faced ‘The Spider’.
Tyson Fury loses temper with interviewer over Derek Chisora questions
Tyson Fury hit out at an interviewer on Sunday after they pushed the WBC heavyweight champion on the subject of his upcoming trilogy fight with Derek Chisora.Fury, 34, has come under criticism in recent weeks, after it was announced that the Briton will next fight compatriot Chisora, whom he has already beaten twice.Fans had clamoured for Fury to take on Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk next, but instead the “Gypsy King” will defend his title against Chisora, 38, at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 3 December.After Brian Davis, also known as True Geordie on social media, pressed Fury on...
MMAWeekly.com
Sean O’Malley doesn’t think a bout against champion Aljamain Sterling is the biggest fight in the division
Top ranked UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley is in line for a title bout in his next outing, but he thinks there’s a bigger matchup to make in the division. O’Mally (16-1, 1 NC) rose from the 11th ranking up to the No. 1 contender slot following his UFC 276 split decision win over former champion Petr Yan. Leading up to the match, UFC president Dana White indicated that the winner would get the next title shot against champion Aljamain Sterling.
Tyson Fury banned from entering US, brother Tommy confirms
Tyson Fury is banned from entering the US, his half-brother Tommy has confirmed.Tommy Fury, 23, was prevented from travelling to the US in August for his scheduled boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul. Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (31 October), the younger Fury said he is still banned from entering the country, and added that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is also unable to travel to the US.“I don’t know [what’s happening], that’s what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day,” Tommy Fury said.“They’re sorting it, and I said please get this resolved...
MMA Fighting
Frankie Edgar reveals reasons behind decision to retire after UFC 281: ‘I know I can’t fight forever’
Frankie Edgar knows he could keep going beyond his next fight at UFC 281, but he’s already declared that Nov. 12 will be the last time he’ll ever compete in mixed martial arts. A former UFC lightweight champion, who has also fought for gold at 145 pounds and...
wrestlingrumors.net
11 Year WWE Veteran Reveals Locker Room’s Biggest Bully
Is that an honor? A wrestling locker room is often as something like a family, as there are always going to be a lot of different people but for the most part, they tend to get along at least at a civil level. That is not always the case with everyone though, as there is always going to be someone who causes problems, including a certain wrestling legend during his main time with WWE.
