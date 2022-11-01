ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Outsider.com

MMA Star Dead at 33 After ‘Eating Poisoned Watermelon’

Russian MMA star Alexander Pisarev has died unexpectedly at the young age of 33. According to preliminary reports, the fighter died after eating poisoned watermelon. Tragically, Pisarev was found dead by his father in his Moscow apartment on October 30. As an anonymous member of the MMA star’s Tomahawk team...
MMAmania.com

Poison watermelon kills MMA fighter in Russia

Russian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Alexander Pisarev was found dead in his apartment earlier this week and his wife is currently hospitalized after eating a poison watermelon, according to a report from Daily Mail. Pisarev was just 33 years old. “Alexander Pisarev died in his sleep and did not...
tennisuptodate.com

"That's horrible" - Stan Wawrinka and others react to viral video of father beating daughter on tennis court

A video of a father beating his daughter in a tennis centre in Serbia went viral with many tennis players reacting to it. The video shows a father brutally beating his daughter and it was first posted online by a Serbian activist who was sent the video. He was prompted to find out who the person in question was and the individual was arrested by Serbian authorities.
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Rhea Ripley Messes With A Fan At WWE Live Event

That’s a different one. Fans are among the most important parts of any wrestling show as you need someone watching to make something matter. They can be at home or in the arena, but the latter gets a more special situation. Sometimes that is not as good as it might sound though, and that was the case for a fan at a recent live event, thanks to a certain WWE star.
itrwrestling.com

“I Guess WWE’s Done With Bayley” – Ex-WWE Writer

When Bayley made her shock return from injury at WWE SummerSlam fans had unbelievably high hopes for the beloved star. Although the former NXT Champion had played a heel in more recent times, she remains an incredibly popular figure with fans who appreciate not only her performances, but role in building women’s wrestling in WWE to what it is today.
bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones has miscalculated his return by not creating storyline in time away from the UFC: “Nothing has changed in three years”

Chael Sonnen believes that former UFC champion Jon Jones has done himself a bit of a disservice. ‘Bones’ has been out of action since his win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. Following that victory, Jones decided to relinquish his light-heavyweight title due to a pay dispute with the UFC. Soon thereafter, he announced a move to heavyweight.
wrestletalk.com

WWE Star Injured, Match Unable To Continue

A WWE star was injured during a match tonight and was unable to continue after taking a high risk dive. After interrupting the opening segment to begin his entrance theme (which apparently continued through the commercial break!) R-Truth was off to an entertaining start. As his match against NXT prankster...
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul reveals ‘upsetting’ estimate for Anderson Silva pay-per-view buys

Jake Paul is feeling pessimistic about the numbers for his most recent fight. Though Paul arguably picked up the biggest win of his boxing career by defeating MMA legend and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva this past Saturday, he doesn’t expect the pay-per-view numbers to reflect the significance of the moment for a variety of reasons.
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier believes that Anderson Silva’s inactivity led to Jake Paul loss: “When he put on the gas, you saw he was the better fighter”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on Jake Paul’s win over Anderson Silva. ‘The Problem Child’ continued his bizarre ascent in the boxing ring last Saturday night on Showtime pay-per-view. For his entire career, the YouTuber has made a name off of fighting MMA fighters. Once again, he went that route, as he faced ‘The Spider’.
The Independent

Tyson Fury loses temper with interviewer over Derek Chisora questions

Tyson Fury hit out at an interviewer on Sunday after they pushed the WBC heavyweight champion on the subject of his upcoming trilogy fight with Derek Chisora.Fury, 34, has come under criticism in recent weeks, after it was announced that the Briton will next fight compatriot Chisora, whom he has already beaten twice.Fans had clamoured for Fury to take on Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk next, but instead the “Gypsy King” will defend his title against Chisora, 38, at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 3 December.After Brian Davis, also known as True Geordie on social media, pressed Fury on...
MMAWeekly.com

Sean O’Malley doesn’t think a bout against champion Aljamain Sterling is the biggest fight in the division

Top ranked UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley is in line for a title bout in his next outing, but he thinks there’s a bigger matchup to make in the division. O’Mally (16-1, 1 NC) rose from the 11th ranking up to the No. 1 contender slot following his UFC 276 split decision win over former champion Petr Yan. Leading up to the match, UFC president Dana White indicated that the winner would get the next title shot against champion Aljamain Sterling.
The Independent

Tyson Fury banned from entering US, brother Tommy confirms

Tyson Fury is banned from entering the US, his half-brother Tommy has confirmed.Tommy Fury, 23, was prevented from travelling to the US in August for his scheduled boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul. Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (31 October), the younger Fury said he is still banned from entering the country, and added that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is also unable to travel to the US.“I don’t know [what’s happening], that’s what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day,” Tommy Fury said.“They’re sorting it, and I said please get this resolved...
wrestlingrumors.net

11 Year WWE Veteran Reveals Locker Room’s Biggest Bully

Is that an honor? A wrestling locker room is often as something like a family, as there are always going to be a lot of different people but for the most part, they tend to get along at least at a civil level. That is not always the case with everyone though, as there is always going to be someone who causes problems, including a certain wrestling legend during his main time with WWE.

