Swifties have certainly found some “Peace” knowing that Taylor Swift is finally going on tour! The 32-year-old music icon announced her tour on Good Morning America on Nov. 1. “I wanted to tell you something that I’ve been so excited about for a really long time,” she said. “I’ve been planning it for ages. I finally get to tell you..I’m going back on tour. The tour is called the Eras tour and it’s a journey through all my musical eras throughout my career. It starts in the U.S. in stadiums and we’ll be releasing international dates as soon as we can. I have some brilliant opening acts coming along with me. I’m really excited to get to look you guys in the eyes and say thank you for everything. Thank for this incredible leap with Midnights and everything you’v done for me.”
One fan's sign caught Harry Style's attention during his Harryween show in Los Angeles.
Some signs read things like, "I skipped therapy for this" and "my dad cheated on my mom."
Harry Styles loves to celebrate “Harryween” whether he’s on tour or not. This year, the special annual Halloween concert took place right in the middle of the pop star’s 15-date residency at Los Angeles’s Fabulous Forum. On Monday, October 31, he enjoyed his first West Coast Harryween and made it into a celebration of an iconic singer who was lost this year: Olivia Newton-John.
Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
Taylor Swift scored a 10 out of 10 to become the first artist in history to claim the Top 10 slots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US, with tracks from her latest album, Midnights. Billboard reported on Monday that Swift has surpassed Drake, who had held the...
Taylor Swift has set a number of new records with her 10th studio album, Midnights, which was released on 21st October. With UK sales of 204,000, it had the biggest first week of any album this year, almost doubling the numbers of the previous title-holder, Harry’s House, the third solo album by Harry Styles. Midnights also had the highest first-week streams of the year: 72.5m, again beating Styles’ figures of 53.9m. On the day of its release, it broke global Spotify records for the most streams of a single album in one day.
William Bowery is back. The pen name for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is making another appearance in Swift’s music credits — this time on “Sweet Nothing” from her album Midnights, out Friday. On Tuesday, fans got their first look at the songwriting credits for the album, and as expected, most of the songs include Swift co-writing as a duo with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Among the tracks written by just the two are “Question…?,” “Bejeweled,” and “Mastermind.” But the songs with more than two lyricists are “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both of which were co-written with Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark...
A little over a week after her highly anticipated 10th studio album Midnights was released, Taylor Swift has hit a new milestone: she has secured every Top 10 spot in the Billboard Hot 100 list, and is the first artist to ever do it. The lead single from the album, “Anti-Hero,” took the No. 1 spot, followed by “Lavender Haze,” “Maroon,” “Snow on the Beach,” “Midnight Rain,” “Bejeweled,” “Question...?,” “You’re On Your Own Kid,” “Karma,” and “Vigilante Shit.” All ten spots came from the original track listing (meaning none of the 3am tracks made the cut).
Swfities, this is not a drill: Taylor Swift is officially going on tour. On Nov. 1, the Midnights singer announced on Good Morning America she’ll embark on her The Eras Tour in Spring 2023. The series of concerts will mark Swift’s first tour since her 2018 Reputation tour.
There's nowhere to hide, Harry Styles just became the ultimate Danny Zuko last night at the annual "Harryween" concert in Inglewood, California!. Styles, who is currently embarking on his arena-filling "Love On Tour" 2022 concerts, sent everyone at the Kia Forum last night crying, and screaming their hearts off on his oustanding cover of a 1978 hit classic.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Taylor Swift is going back on tour! And attention Philadelphia-area "Swifties," there will be not one, but two performances at Lincoln Financial Field. In a special announcement first shared on "Good Morning America," the "Midnights" singer said she will be embarking on tour again with music from all her "musical eras of my career."
Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album, “Midnights” broke the Spotify record for most streams in a single day after its release on Friday.
In a special announcement first shared on "Good Morning America," the "Midnights" singer said she will be embarking on tour again with music from all her "musical eras of my career." "Good Morning America, it's Taylor," she said. "I wanted to tell you something that I've been so excited about...
If you’re a fan of the British royals at all, you know that they seemingly love to send subtle messages through background portraits. Though it requires eagle-eyed fans to investigate and identify the photos, the end result can be a message of love, of unity or even of mourning. In Queen Consort Camilla‘s most recent Instagram post, in which she poses with Waterstones Children’s Laureate Joseph Coelho, the royal gave a sweet nod to her husband King Charles III by placing a portrait of them in the background, People Magazine reported. According to the outlet, the framed picture behind them...
Butch Walker Reinvented as Glenn: Singer, songwriter and producer Butch Walker released his tenth studio album, Butch Walker As… Glenn, this summer and it works as an ode to Elton John, Jackson Browne and Billy Joel. These two nights at the Teragram should see him pull from that, as well as his other nine records.
