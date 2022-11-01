Read full article on original website
Police search for suspects who fired shots outside Westminster HQ
Westminster Police Department is searching for suspects after they say individuals in a "yellow Humvee" drove up to the police department early on Thursday morning and fired shots before leaving. No one was hurt. According to the Westminster PD press release, it was at about 2 a.m. when an unknown passenger stepped outside the vehicle and started firing a gun outside the security parking area of the police department on Yates Street. The suspect appeared to be shooting in the air. Multiple shell casings were found after at least two suspects left the scene in the Hummer. Westminster PD confirmed no officers, employees or property were shot.There was no further suspect information immediately available in the press release, and there was no license plate information for the vehicle.Anyone with information can contact the police department at at 303-658-4360 and select option 1.
Pregnant Chicago Woman Allegedly Stabbed Baby’s Father To Death Over Using the Microwave
A pregnant Chicago woman claimed to be defending herself from her violent boyfriend. Keshia Golden was arrested on October 23 and charged with first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend, Calvin Sidney, during an argument following her baby shower, over who would get to use the microwave to heat food.
Two teens arrested in shooting of Washington Commanders RB Brian Robinson
Two teenagers were arrested this week in the shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson this summer, Washington, D.C. police announced. The teenagers have been charged in the Aug. 28 attack with assault with intent to rob while armed, the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department said. One teenager, who was...
Fundraiser started for family of siblings killed in SUV-school bus collision
A GoFundMe campaign has raised thousands of dollars for the family of a brother and sister killed in crash between an SUV and a school bus earlier this week.
'We all could have been dead:' One of 14 victims of West Side mass shooting recalls horror
CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the first time, we're hearing from one of the 14 victims shot in the mass shooting Monday on the city's West Side.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, the victim – who asked to be identified only by her surname of Patterson – said she does not have any idea why the shooting happened. But she is beyond traumatized."Worst day of my life," Patterson said. "Worst day ever." The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. Halloween night at California Avenue and Polk Street in Lawndale. A total of 14 people were shot – including three children. Patterson watched...
CBS News
Teen found shot to death at Calumet Woods Forest Preserve
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy was found shot to death Tuesday evening in the Calumet Woods Forest Preserve near south suburban Dixmoor. Cook County Sheriff's Police said their detectives were requested for a death investigation shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday, after a 16-year-old boy was found dead in Calumet Woods near 140th and Thornton Road.
Minnesota woman killed in parking lot by co-worker after rejecting his advances, police say
A Minnesota man allegedly fatally shot his female co-worker after she repeatedly rebuffed his sexual advances at work, police said.Early in the morning on 24 October, the body of Nicole Hammond, 28, was found in a St Cloud business parking lot, just metres away from where she was supposed to clock-in for work that day.According to the criminal complaint, officers had arrived at the scene just before 7am after responding to a call from a witness who’d heard shots being fired on the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue in the small city.When they arrived, they found the 28-year-old victim...
Second Man Shot Alongside Takeoff Was Quavo’s Assistant: Report
The second man shot along with Migos star Takeoff early Tuesday morning has been identified as Joshua “Wash” Washington, a 23-year-old assistant to Quavo, TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources. Washington survived the shooting but was still hospitalized Thursday, along with a 24-year-old woman whose name had not been made public. Both Washington and the woman’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said Tuesday. Washington has reportedly been close to Quavo for years, and described himself on social media as his assistant and part of operations management at Huncho Records. Takeoff was fatally shot in the head and torso when an argument broke out after a private party in downtown Houston. Police have not made any arrests in relation to the shootout that cops say involved at least two guns, but they’re looking for a person of interest seen in footage of the incident. Read it at TMZ
Death investigation underway after human remains found in South Austin
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A death investigation is underway after human remains were found in the South Austin neighborhood. Chicago police said the remains were found in the 4900 block of West Washington Street Wednesday just before 9 a.m.Police confirmed autopsy results are pending.
Trash collectors find human remains in Chicago alley
The remains were found around 8:55 a.m. in an alley in the 4900 block of West Washington Boulevard, Chicago police said. Detectives were conducting a death investigation while an autopsy was being conducted.
Police alert West and Near Northwest Side residents of stolen car ring
Chicago police said there have been 18 thefts of Hyundais and Kias between October 17th and the 29th in the Humboldt Park, West Garfield Park and Palmer Square neighborhoods.
Carjacking suspects in custody after speeding from police in stolen SUV
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two carjacking suspects are now in police custody after trying to ditch the stolen SUV and escape police.Illinois state troopers spotted the Hyundai CRV just before one near 65th Street and Champlain Avenue. The suspects took off on the Kennedy Expressway before getting off at Damen Avenue. They got out of the car near Fullerton Avenue and ran away.Police arrested both suspects nearby.
Speeding car caused fiery Dolton crash where one person was killed
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Driving way too fast.That's what caused a fiery crash. The police chief in Dolton tells CBS 2 News that a driver was driving at a high rate of speed before causing this fiery crash. It happened on Sibley Boulevard, near Wentworth on the far South Side. The chief said the car was speeding when it hit a second vehicle, spun around, then hit a semi driving the opposite direction.The speeding car then caught fire and crews weren't able to rescue the driver. No one else was hurt.
