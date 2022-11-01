Read full article on original website
Gov. Greg Abbott used $1 billion in COVID-19 aid to pay for border mission, report says
The governor allegedly swapped state agencies' general revenues with pandemic relief funds and used departments' funds to pay for Operation Lone Star, according to a report published by The Nation.
Some Texans are reporting that ballot switched their votes from Beto to Abbott
Early voting in the November midterms has only been open for two days, and already there have been accusations of voter suppression, intimidation, and ballot switching. Some Texans have taken to social media to warn others to watch their check their ballot when it prints out, stating they witnessed their ballot change from Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke to current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Why Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume
Jerry Jones dressed up as a "blind referee" for Halloween this year.
How Much is Beto O’Rourke Worth As He Runs For Governor of Texas?
Polling data shows O'Rourke somewhere near the middle of the pack as he campaigns in the 2020 race. See what the presidential hopeful from Texas is worth.
Texas Democrat accused of using doctored photo of rival to make her eyebrows look scary
A Texas Democrat has been accused of editing a photo of his Republican rival to make her eyebrows look scarier. Vicente Gonzalez and Mayra Flores are both incumbents but following redistricting, they are now fighting it out for Texas’s 34th District congressional seat. An ad released by the Gonzalez campaign on Monday focusing on school safety and gun control features an image of Ms Flores which appears to have been edited. The ad blasted the Republican, who won a special election to claim her seat earlier this year, for voting against the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act after the school...
Travis Scott privately settles lawsuit with family of young Astroworld victim
Travis Scott has settled a lawsuit related to the tragedy at 2021’s Astroworld Festival, in which 10 people were killed in Houston, Texas. The victims died of compression asphyxia during a massive crowd surge at the concert. Hundreds were left injured. Since then, Scott has been named as a...
KSAT 12
Gov. Greg Abbott acknowledges New York City mayor’s office reached out about migrant busing efforts
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday acknowledged New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office sent an email that was apparently a follow-up to a conversation seeking greater coordination of Texas’ plans to bus migrants to the city— but the governor stressed that the mayor himself had not made direct contact.
Election Profile: Beto O'Rourke's chances of unseating Greg Abbott from the Texas governor chair
With less than a week to go before the elections, I figured we should all tap into Democratic Candidate for Governor of Texas, Beto O'Rourke, who is working hard in the hopes of unseating Governor Greg Abbott.
Beto O’Rourke has More in Common With Hollywood Elites Than Texas Voters (Opinion)
The Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke received money from Texans but he also received money from donors who lived out of state. During his campaign, O’Rourke received a 1.5 million-dollar donation from people such as George Soros. He also received donations from other individuals, most of who lived out of state.
Former President Donald Trump holds 'Save America' rally in Robstown
ROBSTOWN, Texas — Former President Donald Trump was in Robstown on October 22 for the 'Save America' rally at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds. As thousands traveled to Robstown to see Donald Trump, there was excitement from all around. Trump Supporter, James Maddalone spoke with 3NEWS and said,...
Mothers Against Greg Abbott raising funds to bus Texas college students to polls
The political action group, Mothers Against Greg Abbott, continues its push to oust Abbott as Governor of Texas. The group was started by Nancy Thompson as a one-woman protest last year but has grown to the extent that it was founded as a PAC on February 1 as "a group of Texas Mothers, Fathers, Uncles, Aunts, and Grandparents who want change for Texas Families. We are a diverse group of Texans who are a mix of Democrats, Moderate Republicans, and Independents who are ready to work together for change for Texas."
Abbott asks Elon Musk to relocate Twitter to Texas
Billionaire and Texan resident Elon Musk recently completed his acquisition on Twitter. He has moved his other companies, such as Tesla and Space X, to Central Texas, so many people are asking now that the acquisition is complete, will Elon will also relocate Twitter?
KTSA
Governor Abbott announces more than 21,000 arrests at border since Operation Lone Star began
Migrants apprehended by US Border Patrol agents, walk with their hands on their heads after entering the United States illegally from Mexico on October 6, 2022 in Calexico, California. - In the fiscal year 2022 the number of migrant apprehensions exceeded 2 million, a new record in US Border Patrol history, but these apprehensions include many repeat offenders. (Photo by allison dinner / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)
Texas senator proposes $300 million fund for Uvalde victims, families
The legislation calls for giving $7.7 million to every household that lost someone in the Robb Elementary School shooting on May 24. Gutierrez said he proposed that amount because it took law enforcement 77 minutes to finally breach the classroom and kill the gunman.
dallasexpress.com
‘Used Car King of New York’ Sold Fraudulent Texas Tags
A man who called himself the “Used Car King of New York” pleaded guilty to conspiring to sell fraudulent tags in Texas and other states. Octavian Ocasio, 51, entered the guilty plea on October 18, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.
Beto says the "Abbott tax" has forced up monthly energy bills
"Greg Abbott jacked up our monthly energy bills by forcing us to pay the price for his grid failure. It's the Abbott Tax." Democrat nominee for Texas Gov. Beto O'Rourke. Monthly electric bills in some cities in Texas have increased by $137 per month since the ERCOT grid failed in February 2021 due to Winter Storm Uri.
Mothers Against Greg Abbott release a new attack ad
"We wouldn't let a kid adopt a kid, so why would we force a kid to have a kid? Why GOP? " Mothers Against Greg Abbott. With just one week to go until the November midterms, the Political Action Group (PAC), Mothers Against Greg Abbott, has again turned up the heat on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Bill to Rename San Angelo VA Clinic for Powells Becomes Law
WASHINGTON – U.S. Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) and U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) released the following statements after the Colonel Charles and JoAnne Powell VA Clinic Act, which would rename the San Angelo Community Based Outpatient VA Clinic to honor the Powell’s lifetime of service to the area, was signed into law: “Colonel Powell and JoAnne dedicated their lives to serving our country,” said Rep. Pfluger. “The impact they made on San Angelo, Goodfellow Air Force Base, and our entire military community cannot be overstated. Their unparalleled patriotism and service made the…
KTUL
Sen. Ted Cruz headlines Stitt for Governor rally in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Tuesday evening, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) headlined a Red Wave Rally for Gov. Kevin Stitt's (R) re-election campaign. Organizers held the event at Crossroads Church in Oklahoma City. The senator, along with other speakers, encouraged Oklahomans to head to the polls and...
