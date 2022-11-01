ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Ash Jurberg

Some Texans are reporting that ballot switched their votes from Beto to Abbott

Early voting in the November midterms has only been open for two days, and already there have been accusations of voter suppression, intimidation, and ballot switching. Some Texans have taken to social media to warn others to watch their check their ballot when it prints out, stating they witnessed their ballot change from Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke to current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
The Independent

Texas Democrat accused of using doctored photo of rival to make her eyebrows look scary

A Texas Democrat has been accused of editing a photo of his Republican rival to make her eyebrows look scarier. Vicente Gonzalez and Mayra Flores are both incumbents but following redistricting, they are now fighting it out for Texas’s 34th District congressional seat. An ad released by the Gonzalez campaign on Monday focusing on school safety and gun control features an image of Ms Flores which appears to have been edited. The ad blasted the Republican, who won a special election to claim her seat earlier this year, for voting against the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act after the school...
KSAT 12

Gov. Greg Abbott acknowledges New York City mayor’s office reached out about migrant busing efforts

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday acknowledged New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office sent an email that was apparently a follow-up to a conversation seeking greater coordination of Texas’ plans to bus migrants to the city— but the governor stressed that the mayor himself had not made direct contact.
Ash Jurberg

Mothers Against Greg Abbott raising funds to bus Texas college students to polls

The political action group, Mothers Against Greg Abbott, continues its push to oust Abbott as Governor of Texas. The group was started by Nancy Thompson as a one-woman protest last year but has grown to the extent that it was founded as a PAC on February 1 as "a group of Texas Mothers, Fathers, Uncles, Aunts, and Grandparents who want change for Texas Families. We are a diverse group of Texans who are a mix of Democrats, Moderate Republicans, and Independents who are ready to work together for change for Texas."
Ash Jurberg

Abbott asks Elon Musk to relocate Twitter to Texas

Billionaire and Texan resident Elon Musk recently completed his acquisition on Twitter. He has moved his other companies, such as Tesla and Space X, to Central Texas, so many people are asking now that the acquisition is complete, will Elon will also relocate Twitter?
KTSA

Governor Abbott announces more than 21,000 arrests at border since Operation Lone Star began

Migrants apprehended by US Border Patrol agents, walk with their hands on their heads after entering the United States illegally from Mexico on October 6, 2022 in Calexico, California. - In the fiscal year 2022 the number of migrant apprehensions exceeded 2 million, a new record in US Border Patrol history, but these apprehensions include many repeat offenders. (Photo by allison dinner / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)
dallasexpress.com

‘Used Car King of New York’ Sold Fraudulent Texas Tags

A man who called himself the “Used Car King of New York” pleaded guilty to conspiring to sell fraudulent tags in Texas and other states. Octavian Ocasio, 51, entered the guilty plea on October 18, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.
Ash Jurberg

Beto says the "Abbott tax" has forced up monthly energy bills

"Greg Abbott jacked up our monthly energy bills by forcing us to pay the price for his grid failure. It's the Abbott Tax." Democrat nominee for Texas Gov. Beto O'Rourke. Monthly electric bills in some cities in Texas have increased by $137 per month since the ERCOT grid failed in February 2021 due to Winter Storm Uri.
Ash Jurberg

Mothers Against Greg Abbott release a new attack ad

"We wouldn't let a kid adopt a kid, so why would we force a kid to have a kid? Why GOP? " Mothers Against Greg Abbott. With just one week to go until the November midterms, the Political Action Group (PAC), Mothers Against Greg Abbott, has again turned up the heat on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
San Angelo LIVE!

Bill to Rename San Angelo VA Clinic for Powells Becomes Law

WASHINGTON – U.S. Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) and U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) released the following statements after the Colonel Charles and JoAnne Powell VA Clinic Act, which would rename the San Angelo Community Based Outpatient VA Clinic to honor the Powell’s lifetime of service to the area, was signed into law: “Colonel Powell and JoAnne dedicated their lives to serving our country,” said Rep. Pfluger. “The impact they made on San Angelo, Goodfellow Air Force Base, and our entire military community cannot be overstated. Their unparalleled patriotism and service made the…
KTUL

Sen. Ted Cruz headlines Stitt for Governor rally in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Tuesday evening, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) headlined a Red Wave Rally for Gov. Kevin Stitt's (R) re-election campaign. Organizers held the event at Crossroads Church in Oklahoma City. The senator, along with other speakers, encouraged Oklahomans to head to the polls and...
