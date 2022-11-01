Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Fargo’s Mr. Spindle is known around the world and in certain Hollywood set designer circles
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - Bob Matthews owns a woodworking company in Fargo, but he’s known around the world by a different name. Mr. Spindle has been a family business since 1977 when they began selling lumber to stores like Lowes, Menards and Home Depot. But things changed in 1988 when they got a special request from a lumber yard in Chicago. Owner Robert Matthews quickly learned he would need a lot more than the few pieces of new and specialized equipment he bought to fill the request.
fargounderground.com
Folkways Christkindlmarkt Returns to Civic Center for 2022 Holiday Celebration
This winter, Christkindlmarkt will return to the Fargo Civic Center for four days of holiday festivities. The European-inspired holiday event encourages the community to spend time together with activities for the whole family to enjoy. During the event, the outdoor Winter Wonderland will bring the cheer of the holiday season...
Country Act Who Was Just In Bismarck Announces Fargo, ND Show
Tickets go on sale this Friday for this artist who was recently in Bismarck.
kvrr.com
West Fargo homeowner is fundraising for “Skeletons for St. Jude” this Halloween
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A West Fargo chainsaw carving artist and contractor is using his spooky skills to help others. Jay Ray is hoping his giant Halloween creations can catch a few donations from trick-or-treaters. It’s part of ‘Skeletons for St. Jude,’ a national fundraising campaign that started...
valleynewslive.com
A tiny NDSU Bison fan homes to find her missing doll lost with tailgating
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hensley Hanson is like many kids in the way that she has a special toy she holds dear to her heart. “I like to have tea parties with her,” she said. Her mom Michelle Hanson added, “it’s one of her babies, and...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Park officials look to replace Legend’s Sports Bar & Grill at Rose Creek
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The search is on and the clock is ticking for the Fargo Park District. They’re looking for a new tenant after Legend’s Sports Bar & Grill at Rose Creek closed its doors over the weekend. There’s concern surrounding upcoming events, including golf...
newsdakota.com
Valley City Fire Truck Gets A Traditional Push
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City purchased a used fire truck last month to replace an aging one for their volunteer Fire Department. Fire Chief Scott Magnuson said with the purchase of this used truck saved the city more than $600-thousand dollars. Magnuson talked about an age-old tradition...
Fargo Reacts As People Do Their “Business” On Downtown Sidewalks
People should have options available so they can avoid having to defecate on the sidewalks and streets in downtown Fargo. When nature calls...there's no sending it to your voicemail. So if you have no home it stands to reason you have no throne upon which to sit. Downtown Fargo is...
valleynewslive.com
‘I will miss him’: Friends and family remember Breckenridge man who died in a crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emotions are still running for the friends and family of Troy Green. The 53-year-old man from Breckenridge died after a deadly crash on Saturday near Wyndmere, ND. “I will miss him,” said Nathan Green, Troy’s brother. “He touched a lot of hearts. He’s such...
kvrr.com
Two More Dilapidated Houses Set For Demolition in Fargo, Squatter Problem Continues
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo city commissioners unanimously declare two abandoned houses as dangerous buildings and ordered the structures to be torn down. The city’s inspections director say taxes have not been paid for several years at the house at 812 7th Street North. He says water has...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Churches United aims to raise $500K to avoid having to face "really difficult decisions"
(Fargo, ND) -- The Moorhead-based non-profit social services agency Churches United is launching a $500 thousand fundraising campaign. "I am so grateful every day for the generosity of our community. I know that our community understands the need and I believe that our community will support us so that we can continue to serve," said Sue Koesterman, the agency's CEO.
wdayradionow.com
Business people who work in downtown Fargo express support for temporary toilet pilot program
(Fargo, ND) -- Some business people who work in downtown Fargo are generally supportive of the plan by the city to set up temporary toilets downtown. "I think it's absolutely awesome. There is unfortunately not enough public restrooms in the downtown area. We've seen that ourselves," said Brenda Radloff, the store manager at the the women's clothing retailer The Nines Fargo.
ndsu.edu
‘I felt proud to tell my son I graduated college’
Shaina Lynnes recently earned a bachelor's degree in University Studies in the NDSU Degree Completion program. Shaina Lynnes returned to NDSU this spring after starting her pursuit of higher education in 2006. She was excited to enroll again after learning she was just one course shy of earning a bachelor’s degree.
valleynewslive.com
Truck stolen in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family in S. Fargo is asking the public for their help in their search for their son’s stolen truck. Ashley Bodin said her son Austin, parked it in the lot of their apartment building in the 3000 Block of 44th St. S.
wdayradionow.com
People in Fargo dream about what they'd do if they win tonight's $1.2B Powerball prize
(Fargo, ND) -- People in Fargo have some ideas on what they would do with the money if they purchase the winning ticket for tonight's $1.2 billion dollar Powerball jackpot. "I didn't realize it was happening, but now that you mention it I might go buy a ticket. I'd probably quit my job and probably travel a lot," said one man on the street when questioned by WDAY News First.
valleynewslive.com
WF neighborhood raises health concerns on nearby concrete excavating business
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo neighborhood is blowing the whistle tonight in hopes of breathing easier. Steve Narlock has lived in his neighborhood on Riverwood Drive for nearly three decades and says it use to be picture perfect. “It was nice! You could go out,...
bulletin-news.com
Moorhead once site of one of Minnesota’s worst aviation disasters
The Fargo Forum special edition was left at the Fargo-Moorhead residents’ door by a newsboy on Thursday, October 30, 1941, perhaps before they had even finished their first cup of coffee. “14 KILLED IN FIERY CRASH OF NORTHWEST AIRLINER HERE,” screamed the large, all-caps headline. The news was...
Big Name Country Act Is Coming To West Fargo, North Dakota
This band also has crossover appeal and a string of top-10 hits.
valleynewslive.com
No tricks today; West Fargo Municipal Court is giving second chances
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Municipal Court is hosting their first “second chances” event for people with active warrants to have a chance to get it wiped. Lieutenant Cody Beilke said it’s a chance for people with misdemeanor warrants to come in without the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Investigation continues into body found in Red River near Downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department says a man's body was pulled from the Red River Sunday near a train bridge next to the Downtown Bike Trail. Authorities say they responded around 11 a.m. to the incident, which was called in by a passerby. FPD is continuing to investigate...
