Fargo, ND

Fargo’s Mr. Spindle is known around the world and in certain Hollywood set designer circles

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - Bob Matthews owns a woodworking company in Fargo, but he’s known around the world by a different name. Mr. Spindle has been a family business since 1977 when they began selling lumber to stores like Lowes, Menards and Home Depot. But things changed in 1988 when they got a special request from a lumber yard in Chicago. Owner Robert Matthews quickly learned he would need a lot more than the few pieces of new and specialized equipment he bought to fill the request.
FARGO, ND
fargounderground.com

Folkways Christkindlmarkt Returns to Civic Center for 2022 Holiday Celebration

This winter, Christkindlmarkt will return to the Fargo Civic Center for four days of holiday festivities. The European-inspired holiday event encourages the community to spend time together with activities for the whole family to enjoy. During the event, the outdoor Winter Wonderland will bring the cheer of the holiday season...
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Valley City Fire Truck Gets A Traditional Push

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City purchased a used fire truck last month to replace an aging one for their volunteer Fire Department. Fire Chief Scott Magnuson said with the purchase of this used truck saved the city more than $600-thousand dollars. Magnuson talked about an age-old tradition...
VALLEY CITY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Churches United aims to raise $500K to avoid having to face "really difficult decisions"

(Fargo, ND) -- The Moorhead-based non-profit social services agency Churches United is launching a $500 thousand fundraising campaign. "I am so grateful every day for the generosity of our community. I know that our community understands the need and I believe that our community will support us so that we can continue to serve," said Sue Koesterman, the agency's CEO.
MOORHEAD, MN
wdayradionow.com

Business people who work in downtown Fargo express support for temporary toilet pilot program

(Fargo, ND) -- Some business people who work in downtown Fargo are generally supportive of the plan by the city to set up temporary toilets downtown. "I think it's absolutely awesome. There is unfortunately not enough public restrooms in the downtown area. We've seen that ourselves," said Brenda Radloff, the store manager at the the women's clothing retailer The Nines Fargo.
FARGO, ND
ndsu.edu

‘I felt proud to tell my son I graduated college’

Shaina Lynnes recently earned a bachelor's degree in University Studies in the NDSU Degree Completion program. Shaina Lynnes returned to NDSU this spring after starting her pursuit of higher education in 2006. She was excited to enroll again after learning she was just one course shy of earning a bachelor’s degree.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Truck stolen in S. Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family in S. Fargo is asking the public for their help in their search for their son’s stolen truck. Ashley Bodin said her son Austin, parked it in the lot of their apartment building in the 3000 Block of 44th St. S.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

People in Fargo dream about what they'd do if they win tonight's $1.2B Powerball prize

(Fargo, ND) -- People in Fargo have some ideas on what they would do with the money if they purchase the winning ticket for tonight's $1.2 billion dollar Powerball jackpot. "I didn't realize it was happening, but now that you mention it I might go buy a ticket. I'd probably quit my job and probably travel a lot," said one man on the street when questioned by WDAY News First.
FARGO, ND
bulletin-news.com

Moorhead once site of one of Minnesota’s worst aviation disasters

The Fargo Forum special edition was left at the Fargo-Moorhead residents’ door by a newsboy on Thursday, October 30, 1941, perhaps before they had even finished their first cup of coffee. “14 KILLED IN FIERY CRASH OF NORTHWEST AIRLINER HERE,” screamed the large, all-caps headline. The news was...
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Investigation continues into body found in Red River near Downtown Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department says a man's body was pulled from the Red River Sunday near a train bridge next to the Downtown Bike Trail. Authorities say they responded around 11 a.m. to the incident, which was called in by a passerby. FPD is continuing to investigate...
FARGO, ND

