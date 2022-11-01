Read full article on original website
Unityville, Pa. — Police were called to the scene of a shooting Saturday morning and found a woman dead of a gunshot, along with a man firing a rifle. While state troopers were headed to a home in the 4300 block of Route 239 around 10 a.m., witnesses called to report a man was actively shooting a rifle at vehicles, according to Trooper Lauren Lesher. When they arrived, the man was still shooting, so troopers from the Bloomsburg barracks returned fire, police say. No troopers were injured, but there are reportedly multiple victims, including the woman who was killed. State Police say there was an officer-involved shooting during the incident.
Four killed during shooting in Unityville
Unityville, Pa. — Four people are dead, including the man suspected of killing several people at a home near Unityville Saturday morning, officials say. Police were called to the scene of a shooting Saturday morning and found several people dead, along with a man firing a rifle. While state troopers were headed to a home in the 4300 block of Route 239 around 10 a.m., witnesses called to report a man was actively shooting a rifle at vehicles, according to Trooper Lauren Lesher. When they arrived, the man was still shooting, so troopers from the Bloomsburg barracks returned fire, police say. State Police say there was an officer-involved shooting during the incident. The suspected shooter has died, according to Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling. Police found three shooting victims at the scene, Kiessling added.
Alleged attack sends one man to the hospital
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A man who was upset his neighbors were making noise threatened them with a knife before attacking them, police say. One man was taken to the hospital, where he received three staples to close a wound to his head, according to Bloomsburg Officer Lukas Stiver. Now Orlando D. Billups, 20, is facing felony assault charges for the alleged fight on Oct. 15 at 2 a.m. ...
Local man opens fire on wife
Montoursville, Pa. — A 34-year-old Montoursville man is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly firing a single shot at his wife. Brendt Kling was dropped off at his wife's home on Oct. 26 after being arrested for suspected DUI by State Police, according to an affidavit. Kling’s wife told troopers he could sleep at her home in the 70 block of Morse Drive. At some point in the night, Kling...
Teen charged with attempted homicide in Williamsport shooting
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say they have arrested a teen they believe is involved in a Williamsport shooting that left a man injured back in April. According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, on April 14 officers responded to the rear of the Brandon Cafe around 1:30 a.m. after shots were heard in […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Two men suffer gunshot wounds after Reading shooting
READING, Pa. -- The Reading Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 400 block of S 16th St., Reading on Saturday morning around 5:20 a.m. A 38-year-old male victim was transported from the scene to RHMC and is presently in critical condition. A second 24-year-old male victim...
Troopers kill man who fatally shot 3 others in rural Pa. township, stopping rampage: DA
UNITYVILLE—Two men and two women are dead following what the Lycoming County district attorney is calling a “mass fatality” incident Saturday. The death toll includes the gunman who kicked off the violence. State troopers killed the unidentified shooter, said District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner. “I want to...
Man accused of setting house ablaze with troopers inside, charged with attempted homicide
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police have a man in custody they say set a house ablaze in Montour County with troopers inside. State police say they responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on 5 R and H Avenue in Liberty Township. Troopers said they arrived on the scene and saw […]
Ex-cop gets probation for fentanyl distribution
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a former Luzerne County police officer was sentenced on Tuesday for possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute. Investigators state former Pittston Township police officer Todd Houghtlin, 52 from Duryea, was found to be in possession of 50 packets containing fentanyl and a loaded gun in his vehicle […]
Police: Woman used man's ID to open account, steal money
Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick woman reportedly used a man’s identity to open a bank account in his name and steal medical reimbursement checks. Michelle Marie Oboro, 31, had been staying with the man at his home on E. Eighth Street in Berwick, he told police. He’d been expecting a $105 reimbursement check for diabetic supplies that never arrived, so he checked with the company, he told police. The company told him the check had been sent and cashed already. ...
Police: Man steals from American legion
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Gerard Klush the new Commander of American Legion Post 477 says he feels betrayed after finding out one the legions most important members was stealing thousands of dollars. "He was doin this for a while anything he could get his hands one he was taking....
Danville man charged with attempted murder
DANVILLE, Pa. — A Danville man faces attempted murder charges after a domestic disturbance incident in Montour County. Troopers responded to John Young's home in Liberty Township Wednesday afternoon. They say Young started a fire with two gas cans, grabbed a Sawzall, and started moving toward the troopers. After...
Man gets nearly 8 years in prison for gun, drug charges
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County man was sentenced on Wednesday for fentanyl trafficking and firearm charges. Officials said Arron Gray, 37 from Ashland, was sentenced to 93 months in prison for several charges relating to drug trafficking. Investigators say Gray pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and firearm charges in June 2020 but […]
Two men found dead in Scranton apartment, one hospitalized
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police tell Eyewitness News a death investigation is underway after two men were found dead in a Vine Street apartment and another was hospitalized. According to Captain Dennis Lukasewicz of the Scranton Police Department, officers responded to the 1500 block of Vine Street around 11:17 p.m. Thursday for a […]
Missing Spotsylvania child found safe in Pennsylvania, mother arrested for abduction
A 7-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped by her non-custodial mother has been found safe by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force (USMS), according to police in Spotsylvania County on Thursday, Nov. 3.
Pennsylvania man recently arrested for Jan. 6 involvement
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Nearly two years after the riot at the U.S. Capitol, a western Pennsylvania man turned himself in to authorities for his involvement on January 6, 2021, the FBI announced Thursday morning. According to the arrest warrant, Brian Sizer turned himself in 22 months after the fact, as the FBI continues […]
Deputy sheriff, boyfriend charged in Wilkes-Barre stabbing
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people, including a Luzerne County Deputy Sheriff, have been charged after police say they were involved in a stabbing that occurred at the South Main Plaza in Wilkes-Barre. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, investigators responded to a stab victim at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre. Police said they went to the […]
