Wilkes-barre, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

UNITYVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Four killed during shooting in Unityville

Unityville, Pa. — Four people are dead, including the man suspected of killing several people at a home near Unityville Saturday morning, officials say. Police were called to the scene of a shooting Saturday morning and found several people dead, along with a man firing a rifle. While state troopers were headed to a home in the 4300 block of Route 239 around 10 a.m., witnesses called to report a man was actively shooting a rifle at vehicles, according to Trooper Lauren Lesher. When they arrived, the man was still shooting, so troopers from the Bloomsburg barracks returned fire, police say. State Police say there was an officer-involved shooting during the incident. The suspected shooter has died, according to Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling. Police found three shooting victims at the scene, Kiessling added.
UNITYVILLE, PA
WBRE

Shooter among four dead in Lycoming County shooting

JORDAN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner’s office tells Eyewitness News four people are confirmed dead following a shooting in Lycoming County. According to state police, troopers initially responded to a call of a female shooting victim and a male shooting at vehicles with a rifle in Jordan Township Saturday morning.   When troopers from PSP […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Alleged attack sends one man to the hospital

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A man who was upset his neighbors were making noise threatened them with a knife before attacking them, police say. One man was taken to the hospital, where he received three staples to close a wound to his head, according to Bloomsburg Officer Lukas Stiver. Now Orlando D. Billups, 20, is facing felony assault charges for the alleged fight on Oct. 15 at 2 a.m. ...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local man opens fire on wife

Montoursville, Pa. — A 34-year-old Montoursville man is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly firing a single shot at his wife. Brendt Kling was dropped off at his wife's home on Oct. 26 after being arrested for suspected DUI by State Police, according to an affidavit. Kling’s wife told troopers he could sleep at her home in the 70 block of Morse Drive. At some point in the night, Kling...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Teen charged with attempted homicide in Williamsport shooting

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say they have arrested a teen they believe is involved in a Williamsport shooting that left a man injured back in April. According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, on April 14 officers responded to the rear of the Brandon Cafe around 1:30 a.m. after shots were heard in […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Two men suffer gunshot wounds after Reading shooting

READING, Pa. -- The Reading Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 400 block of S 16th St., Reading on Saturday morning around 5:20 a.m. A 38-year-old male victim was transported from the scene to RHMC and is presently in critical condition. A second 24-year-old male victim...
READING, PA
WETM 18 News

Pa. Police shot at during shooting investigation

JORDAN TWP, Pa. (WETM) — Pennsylvania State Police down in Lycoming County say they were shot at during an investigation on Saturday. Police say they were responding to a report of a female shooting victim, somewhere in Jordan Township in Lycoming County, Pa., and while officers responded to the location, there was a report of […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Ex-cop gets probation for fentanyl distribution

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a former Luzerne County police officer was sentenced on Tuesday for possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute. Investigators state former Pittston Township police officer Todd Houghtlin, 52 from Duryea, was found to be in possession of 50 packets containing fentanyl and a loaded gun in his vehicle […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Woman used man's ID to open account, steal money

Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick woman reportedly used a man’s identity to open a bank account in his name and steal medical reimbursement checks. Michelle Marie Oboro, 31, had been staying with the man at his home on E. Eighth Street in Berwick, he told police. He’d been expecting a $105 reimbursement check for diabetic supplies that never arrived, so he checked with the company, he told police. The company told him the check had been sent and cashed already. ...
BERWICK, PA
Newswatch 16

Police: Man steals from American legion

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Gerard Klush the new Commander of American Legion Post 477 says he feels betrayed after finding out one the legions most important members was stealing thousands of dollars. "He was doin this for a while anything he could get his hands one he was taking....
PITTSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Danville man charged with attempted murder

DANVILLE, Pa. — A Danville man faces attempted murder charges after a domestic disturbance incident in Montour County. Troopers responded to John Young's home in Liberty Township Wednesday afternoon. They say Young started a fire with two gas cans, grabbed a Sawzall, and started moving toward the troopers. After...
DANVILLE, PA
WBRE

Man gets nearly 8 years in prison for gun, drug charges

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County man was sentenced on Wednesday for fentanyl trafficking and firearm charges. Officials said Arron Gray, 37 from Ashland, was sentenced to 93 months in prison for several charges relating to drug trafficking. Investigators say Gray pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and firearm charges in June 2020 but […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two men found dead in Scranton apartment, one hospitalized

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police tell Eyewitness News a death investigation is underway after two men were found dead in a Vine Street apartment and another was hospitalized. According to Captain Dennis Lukasewicz of the Scranton Police Department, officers responded to the 1500 block of Vine Street around 11:17 p.m. Thursday for a […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Pennsylvania man recently arrested for Jan. 6 involvement

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Nearly two years after the riot at the U.S. Capitol, a western Pennsylvania man turned himself in to authorities for his involvement on January 6, 2021, the FBI announced Thursday morning. According to the arrest warrant, Brian Sizer turned himself in 22 months after the fact, as the FBI continues […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Deputy sheriff, boyfriend charged in Wilkes-Barre stabbing

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people, including a Luzerne County Deputy Sheriff, have been charged after police say they were involved in a stabbing that occurred at the South Main Plaza in Wilkes-Barre. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, investigators responded to a stab victim at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre. Police said they went to the […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA

