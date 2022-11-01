ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

thefastmode.com

Lockheed Martin, Verizon Demo Real-Time Drone ISR Over 5G Networks

In recent demonstrations, Lockheed Martin and Verizon flew 5G-enabled drones to capture and securely transfer high-speed, real-time intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) data from aircraft in flight to geolocate military targets. The companies demonstrated two key advances in technology that can provide critical applications for the Department of Defense (DOD):
COLORADO STATE
Phys.org

NASA Armstrong develops tech to bring space launch to any airport

A NASA-developed space launch system is attracting interest from companies that need to launch satellites in orbit. This same launch system could also develop high-flying, ultra-fast aircraft for national defense. The Towed-Glider Air Launch System, or TGALS, is a low-cost, flexible approach for putting satellites and other payloads into space....
defensenews.com

Air Force launches Autonomy Prime program in hunt for new tech

WASHINGTON — The future of defense technology is in autonomy, the Air Force says, and the service wants to find out what industry can bring to the table. AFWERX, the Air Force office in charge of finding new and innovative ways to use technology, has set up a new program called Autonomy Prime to learn about the autonomous technologies companies have under development — and how the military could adapt them for its missions.
WASHINGTON STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

PICS: Lockheed Martin reveals glimpse of next-gen fighter jet

In recently released concept art, Lockheed Martin gave a glimpse at what appears to be a next-generation fighter jet. A sleek-looking tailless jet was shown refueling mid-flight in promotional art for the company’s upcoming LMXT tanker, as reported by The Drive. The jet is likely a partial representation of...
nationalinterest.org

General Dynamics’ StrykerX Is Bringing Drones and Lasers to the Battlefield

The emerging StrykerX infantry carrier is set to offer unprecedented capabilities to U.S. warfighters. The emerging StrykerX infantry carrier is set to offer unprecedented capabilities to U.S. warfighters, including the ability to deliver armed soldiers into hostile enemy fire with added battlefield awareness, conduct silent reconnaissance without generating an acoustic or thermal signature, or fire air burst rounds from a 30mm cannon with long-range precision targeting.
defensenews.com

SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket with 1st national security payload

WASHINGTON — SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket, the most powerful launch vehicle in operation, carried its first National Security Space Launch mission for the U.S. Department of Defense to orbit on Tuesday. The launch services and satellite technology company, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, hasn’t flown the Falcon Heavy...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
SpaceNews.com

Preligens aims to become a long-term DoD supplier

SAN FRANCISCO – French startup Preligens is expanding its U.S. subsidiary in a bid to become a long-term supplier of geospatial data analysis software to the U.S. Department of Defense. Since establishing a U.S. subsidiary about three years ago, Preligens has participated in the Defense Department’s Foreign Comparative Testing...
WASHINGTON STATE
Gizmodo

Defense Department Announces Plans for a Secure Internet in Space

The Department of Defense (DOD) has signed agreements with four companies to help develop a space-based communications network of commercial and military satellites. The project hopes to use military and commercial satellites to transport data across a secure communication architecture, ultimately delivering it to military users. DOD’s Defense Innovation Unit...
Aviation International News

Boeing CEO Nixes Notion of Clean-Sheet Aircraft This Decade

Boeing CEO David Calhoun explicitly erased any notion that the company will launch the development of a new commercial airplane this decade during the company’s 2022 Investor Conference Wednesday, explaining that it needs to see the availability of technology capable of generating a 20- to 30 percent operating cost improvement over existing platforms before committing financial resources to any clean-sheet program. Calhoun stressed the need instead to concentrate on achieving “strict compliance” with quality standards and “normalizing” cash flow to about $10 billion by 2025 or 2026, a target he characterized as eminently achievable now that the company has mitigated what he called the existential risks it has faced since the grounding of the 737 Max in March 2019.
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: China completes its own space station; see it here

China successfully launched and docked the final module of its Tiangong Space Station on Monday. The space station’s completion comes as China is seeking to overtake the U.S. as the dominant global power and as some U.S. officials believe China has already surpassed the U.S. in some aspects of space technology.

