thefastmode.com
Lockheed Martin, Verizon Demo Real-Time Drone ISR Over 5G Networks
In recent demonstrations, Lockheed Martin and Verizon flew 5G-enabled drones to capture and securely transfer high-speed, real-time intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) data from aircraft in flight to geolocate military targets. The companies demonstrated two key advances in technology that can provide critical applications for the Department of Defense (DOD):
SpaceNews.com
Leidos selected by Northrop Grumman to supply sensor payloads for U.S. missile-tracking satellites
WASHINGTON — Northrop Grumman selected Leidos to supply infrared sensor payloads for the U.S. Space Development Agency’s missile-tracking satellite constellation in low Earth orbit. “It’s a key win for our space business,” Leidos chairman and CEO Roger Krone said Nov. 1 during a third-quarter earnings call.
SpaceNews.com
Spire selected to design satellite for DARPA experiment in very low orbit
WASHINGTON — The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency selected Spire Global to design a small satellite for an experiment to study high-frequency radio signals in the upper layers of the atmosphere, the company announced Nov. 1. The value of the contract was not disclosed. Spire will design a cubesat...
Phys.org
NASA Armstrong develops tech to bring space launch to any airport
A NASA-developed space launch system is attracting interest from companies that need to launch satellites in orbit. This same launch system could also develop high-flying, ultra-fast aircraft for national defense. The Towed-Glider Air Launch System, or TGALS, is a low-cost, flexible approach for putting satellites and other payloads into space....
defensenews.com
Air Force launches Autonomy Prime program in hunt for new tech
WASHINGTON — The future of defense technology is in autonomy, the Air Force says, and the service wants to find out what industry can bring to the table. AFWERX, the Air Force office in charge of finding new and innovative ways to use technology, has set up a new program called Autonomy Prime to learn about the autonomous technologies companies have under development — and how the military could adapt them for its missions.
New Next Generation Air Dominance ‘Fighter’ Renderings From Lockheed
Lockheed MartinTwo new pieces of concept art appear to show a possible configuration for the manned component of the NGAD future air combat program.
americanmilitarynews.com
PICS: Lockheed Martin reveals glimpse of next-gen fighter jet
In recently released concept art, Lockheed Martin gave a glimpse at what appears to be a next-generation fighter jet. A sleek-looking tailless jet was shown refueling mid-flight in promotional art for the company’s upcoming LMXT tanker, as reported by The Drive. The jet is likely a partial representation of...
nationalinterest.org
General Dynamics’ StrykerX Is Bringing Drones and Lasers to the Battlefield
The emerging StrykerX infantry carrier is set to offer unprecedented capabilities to U.S. warfighters. The emerging StrykerX infantry carrier is set to offer unprecedented capabilities to U.S. warfighters, including the ability to deliver armed soldiers into hostile enemy fire with added battlefield awareness, conduct silent reconnaissance without generating an acoustic or thermal signature, or fire air burst rounds from a 30mm cannon with long-range precision targeting.
defensenews.com
SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket with 1st national security payload
WASHINGTON — SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket, the most powerful launch vehicle in operation, carried its first National Security Space Launch mission for the U.S. Department of Defense to orbit on Tuesday. The launch services and satellite technology company, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, hasn’t flown the Falcon Heavy...
Former NASA Rocket Scientist Confirmed as First Black Woman To Travel To Space With Jeff Bezos’ Private Spaceflight Company
It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure it out—actually, yes, it does. Former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe announced she would become the first Black woman confirmed to travel to space with Blue Origin, a private spaceflight company founded by Jeff Bezos. According to Aero-News Network, Bowe...
SpaceX shares an image of Falcon Heavy's 27 Merlin engines ahead of launch
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy, the most powerful rocket in the world, is approaching its first launch in over three years. The massive launch system, which is powered by three modified Falcon 9 first-stage boosters, is now linked together and awaiting launch from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Ahead of...
SpaceNews.com
Preligens aims to become a long-term DoD supplier
SAN FRANCISCO – French startup Preligens is expanding its U.S. subsidiary in a bid to become a long-term supplier of geospatial data analysis software to the U.S. Department of Defense. Since establishing a U.S. subsidiary about three years ago, Preligens has participated in the Defense Department’s Foreign Comparative Testing...
KEYT
US military conducts test launch of hypersonic experiments for weapons development
The US military conducted a successful test launch of a rocket with experiments for hypersonic weapons development at the Wallops Flight Test Facility in Virginia Wednesday. The rocket carried 11 different experiments designed to test and collect data for hypersonic weapons research to support the joint Army-Navy program, the Navy said.
US Air Force will unveil its advanced new B-21 Raider stealth bomber on Dec. 2.
On Dec. 2, the world will finally get a glimpse at the B-21 Raider, a new stealth bomber that has been described as "the most advanced military aircraft ever built."
China Takes A Step Closer To Rival NASA's ISS, Launches Final Piece Of 3-Module Space Station Into Orbit
China launched the third and final module to complete its space station — set to be the second permanently inhabited outpost in low-Earth orbit alongside the NASA-led International Space Station. What Happened: On Monday, China launched the uncrewed Mengtian, or "Dreaming of the Heavens" module, atop its most powerful...
Gizmodo
Defense Department Announces Plans for a Secure Internet in Space
The Department of Defense (DOD) has signed agreements with four companies to help develop a space-based communications network of commercial and military satellites. The project hopes to use military and commercial satellites to transport data across a secure communication architecture, ultimately delivering it to military users. DOD’s Defense Innovation Unit...
Aviation International News
Boeing CEO Nixes Notion of Clean-Sheet Aircraft This Decade
Boeing CEO David Calhoun explicitly erased any notion that the company will launch the development of a new commercial airplane this decade during the company’s 2022 Investor Conference Wednesday, explaining that it needs to see the availability of technology capable of generating a 20- to 30 percent operating cost improvement over existing platforms before committing financial resources to any clean-sheet program. Calhoun stressed the need instead to concentrate on achieving “strict compliance” with quality standards and “normalizing” cash flow to about $10 billion by 2025 or 2026, a target he characterized as eminently achievable now that the company has mitigated what he called the existential risks it has faced since the grounding of the 737 Max in March 2019.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: China completes its own space station; see it here
China successfully launched and docked the final module of its Tiangong Space Station on Monday. The space station’s completion comes as China is seeking to overtake the U.S. as the dominant global power and as some U.S. officials believe China has already surpassed the U.S. in some aspects of space technology.
China’s H-6K Bomber Spotted With New Air-Launched Ballistic Missile
via Chinese internetIt looks like China plans to equip its long-range H-6K jets with a smaller air-launched ballistic missile similar to Russia’s Kinzhal.
China’s Space Ambitions Are Fueling Competition and Collaboration
The completion of China’s space station, while prompting U.S. concerns, opens doors for international collaboration
