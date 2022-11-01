ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig & Paige Show a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Their Winter House Bedroom

Season 1 of Winter House kicked off with a heated debate about who would stay in the primary bedroom. So when the housemates returned to their Vermont vacation home on the show’s Season 2 premiere, Craig Conover offered Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula money to ensure he and Paige DeSorbo could stay in the room with no issues. So, what’s so special about the sought-after room? Allow Paige and Craig to show you in the video above.
Kyle Has Entered the Chat Regarding the Amanda and Lindsay Fan Drama

Kyle is “trying to get to the bottom of [the] rumor mill” regarding his wife’s shady comments about Lindsay. On the October 27 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Summer House’s Amanda Batula said that Lindsay Hubbard “can be” the rudest to fans.
These Are the Kinds of Texts Luke Gulbranson and Ashley Darby Send Each Other

The Summer House cast member revealed the adorable way he’s “getting to know” the RHOP ’Wife. Things are heating up between Summer House’s Luke Gulbranson and The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby. After the RHOP cast member revealed her attraction to Luke on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the pair met shortly afterward at BravoCon 2022 in New York City and had a “really fun time.”
Family Karma’s Anisha Ramakrishna Confirms She Is Officially Married

The Family Karma cast member shared some exciting news about her personal life ahead of the Season 3 premiere. During an appearance alongside Brian Benni on New York Live on November 3, the Family Karma cast member confirmed that she had been “married [for] three weeks.”. Since she started...
Teresa Giudice Changed Up Her Hair: “Like My New Look?”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member has a new hairstyle and she is “in love” with it. Teresa Giudice is no stranger to switching up her hair. In 2019, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member debuted a rose gold color and declared she was “loving” it. The following year, she showed off her chic cut and light brown highlights, and in 2021, she was “feeling fresh” with a revamped style featuring copper and dirty blonde hues.
Mimi Parker Dies: Drummer And Vocalist For Slowcore Band Low Was 55

Mimi Parker, best known as the drummer and vocalist for the slowcore band Low, died Saturday from ovarian cancer. She was 55 and her death was confirmed on the band’s official Twitter page. “Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but she passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours,” read the post. “Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing.” Parker and husband Alan Sparhawk formed Low in 1993, supervising a rotating cast of musicians. Their debut...

