Craig & Paige Show a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Their Winter House Bedroom
Season 1 of Winter House kicked off with a heated debate about who would stay in the primary bedroom. So when the housemates returned to their Vermont vacation home on the show’s Season 2 premiere, Craig Conover offered Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula money to ensure he and Paige DeSorbo could stay in the room with no issues. So, what’s so special about the sought-after room? Allow Paige and Craig to show you in the video above.
Kyle Has Entered the Chat Regarding the Amanda and Lindsay Fan Drama
Kyle is “trying to get to the bottom of [the] rumor mill” regarding his wife’s shady comments about Lindsay. On the October 27 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Summer House’s Amanda Batula said that Lindsay Hubbard “can be” the rudest to fans.
These Are the Kinds of Texts Luke Gulbranson and Ashley Darby Send Each Other
The Summer House cast member revealed the adorable way he’s “getting to know” the RHOP ’Wife. Things are heating up between Summer House’s Luke Gulbranson and The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby. After the RHOP cast member revealed her attraction to Luke on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the pair met shortly afterward at BravoCon 2022 in New York City and had a “really fun time.”
Ciara Miller’s NYC Apartment Is Holiday-Ready with a Very “Cute” Christmas Tree
The Winter House cast member is decking her halls and getting into the holiday spirit. Ciara Miller recently enjoyed a fun-filled Halloween weekend, but once the spooky festivities concluded, the Winter House cast member wasted no time getting ready for the winter holiday season. On November 2, Ciara showed in...
You Won’t Believe Which Southern Charm Cast Member Was Hanging at Schwartz & Sandy’s
Southern Charm’s Olivia Flowers recently headed west to her “old stomping grounds” in Southern California, but quickly lost her sense of direction. “Lived here 2.5 years and still don’t know which way is up,” she joked in the caption of an Instagram Stories photo of a palm tree–lined street.
Family Karma’s Anisha Ramakrishna Confirms She Is Officially Married
The Family Karma cast member shared some exciting news about her personal life ahead of the Season 3 premiere. During an appearance alongside Brian Benni on New York Live on November 3, the Family Karma cast member confirmed that she had been “married [for] three weeks.”. Since she started...
Jackie Goldschneider Just Shared a Major Update on Evan’s Career: “It’s Official”
The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Jackie Goldschneider is here with some big news about her husband, Evan Goldschneider. She took to her Instagram Stories this week to reveal that Evan has a new gig, and we have all the details. “It’s official!! Evan’s a professor!!” she shared, also...
Teresa Giudice Changed Up Her Hair: “Like My New Look?”
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member has a new hairstyle and she is “in love” with it. Teresa Giudice is no stranger to switching up her hair. In 2019, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member debuted a rose gold color and declared she was “loving” it. The following year, she showed off her chic cut and light brown highlights, and in 2021, she was “feeling fresh” with a revamped style featuring copper and dirty blonde hues.
Mimi Parker Dies: Drummer And Vocalist For Slowcore Band Low Was 55
Mimi Parker, best known as the drummer and vocalist for the slowcore band Low, died Saturday from ovarian cancer. She was 55 and her death was confirmed on the band’s official Twitter page. “Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but she passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours,” read the post. “Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing.” Parker and husband Alan Sparhawk formed Low in 1993, supervising a rotating cast of musicians. Their debut...
Brian Benni Is Single and Ready to Mingle on the Family Karma Season 3 Premiere
On the Family Karma Season 3 premiere, Brian’s parents share why Vishal’s wedding is the perfect place to meet someone. Family Karma is officially back, and based on a preview of the November 6 premiere, Season 3 will start off with a bang. When Season 3 begins, Vishal...
After Getting Flirty On Twitter 2.5 Years Ago, Phoebe Bridgers And Paul Mescal Are Engaged
Cannot fault the "tweeting about Normal People " to "getting engaged" process.
