Read full article on original website
Related
Tennessee Tribune
Biden-Harris Administration Awards Tennessee Companies $500M to Supercharge Battery Manufacturing
WASHINGTON, DC — The Biden-Harris Administration, through the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), today announced the first set of projects funded by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and the electrical grid and for materials and components currently imported from other countries. The 20 companies will receive a combined $2.8 billion to build and expand commercial-scale facilities in 12 states to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials, manufacture components, and demonstrate new approaches, including manufacturing components from recycled materials. Three new battery component processing and manufacturing facilities are coming to Chattanooga, Clarksville and McMinn County and will receive more than $500 million to help Tennessee expand its role as a manufacturing powerhouse.
Levi’s Joins Other Walmart Vendors in Renewable Wind-Energy Investment
Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is throwing money to the wind. The jeans goliath has joined Walmart Inc., other key Walmart suppliers and Schneider Electric in the Gigaton Power Purchasing Agreement, a buy-in-advance renewable energy purchase that will aid the long-term viability of Ørsted’s new Sunflower Wind Farm in Marion County, Kan.
Ricardo to Work with InoBat to Supply Battery Systems for Electrification Programmes for High Performance Automotive Vehicles
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- As part of its mission to support the decarbonisation of the global transport and energy sectors, Ricardo, a global strategic environmental and engineering consultancy company with specialisms in niche manufacturing and industrial engineering, has signed a memorandum of understanding with InoBat, a pioneer of premium electric vehicle battery R&D, engineering, production and recycling, to jointly supply battery cells, modules and packs to high performance automotive manufacturers for their electrification programmes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005792/en/ Ricardo partners with InoBat on electric vehicle battery development (Photo: Business Wire)
Schumer Aims to Secure Second Semiconductor Tenant
MARCY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – After bringing Micron to Central New York, U.S. Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer, visited SUNY Poly to explain his plans to bring a second semiconductor company to the Marcy Nanocenter. “$100 billion investment,” said Senator Schumer, “This is the largest private investment ever, not just in New York, but in the whole […]
pv-magazine-usa.com
As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete
Whether it’s California’s record-breaking heat waves causing narrowly avoided blackouts or Texas’ billion dollar efforts to keep the lights on, the need for resilient stationary energy storage systems throughout the United States has never been more acute. Unfortunately, the deployment of these systems is inhibited by serious issues with the lithium-ion batteries used in these systems. Bottlenecks in the battery supply chain and the increasing occurrence of catastrophic fires are the most serious of these issues. The U.S. can address both by developing a domestic battery supply chain whose products are tailored to the unique needs of the stationary energy storage market. Accomplishing this will enable a rapid transition to reliable electrical grids powered by renewable energy.
gcaptain.com
ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement forProducts & Solutions to J-Marine Cloud developed by JRC
ClassNK has granted its Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to a cloud service called J-Marine Cloud developed by Japan Radio Co., Ltd. (JRC). In order to promote the spread and development of innovative technologies, ClassNK has offered Innovation Endorsement as a swift certification service in cooperation with technological front runners to establish appropriate evaluation criteria. Among the certification categories, “Products & Solutions” covers equipment and software technology installed for use on vessels.
US News and World Report
Google Signs Solar Power Supply Deal With SoftBank-Backed SB Energy
(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday it would buy about three-quarters of the renewable power from SB Energy Global's Texas facilities, as it aims to operate data centers on carbon-free energy by 2030. Companies are rapidly shifting toward clean energy and transportation as they look to meet environmental...
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
Beyond PPE: The Future of Workplace Safety is in Advanced Technologies
When it comes to keeping your workforce safe, providing proper personal protective equipment is just the start. Workplace safety programs of the future, however, will bring risk mitigation and incident prevention to the next level – including the ability to stop hazardous events from happening in the first place.
constructiontechnology.media
Innovation and technology in drilling and foundations
New technology is transforming what was already an incredibly sophisticated industry, reports Andy Brown. Drilling and foundations are an absolutely vital – perhaps the most vital – cog in the wheel of construction projects and the sector is increasingly becoming more of an exact science thanks to the high levels of technology used.
Aeva Expands Globally Amidst Growing Demand for High Performance 4D LiDAR Technology
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Aeva ® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced the expansion of its global presence with new teams hired in Germany, India and Thailand and the appointment of industry veteran Clement Kong to lead sales in the Asia Pacific region. The new teams will support sales, technology development and manufacturing to accelerate the development of Aeva’s next generation 4D LiDAR™ technology and deepen customer relationships across the European and Asia Pacific markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005601/en/ Aeva expands globally, hires new teams in Germany, India and Thailand (Graphic: Business Wire)
pv-magazine-usa.com
American Battery Factory and Anovion form alliance for supply of synthetic graphite
American Battery Factory (ABF), a U.S.-based battery manufacturer, yesterday signed a strategic alliance with Anovion to become a preferred vendor to supply synthetic graphite anode material to ABF’s lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery cell production line. In addition to a domestic supply agreement, the alliance also includes joint investment opportunities in emerging technologies to improve lithium battery performance and supply chain optimization.
Why Are Companies Expected To Spend Almost $2 Trillion On Collaborative Robots By 2030? One Company Has An Answer: Teamwork
Industries spend billions of dollars each year to ensure worker and customer safety. Yet some of those billions of dollars could be saved by using teams of collaborating robots (cobots) to perform work that endangers human workers. Cobot teams can work in otherwise dangerous operating environments and can perform the tedious tasks necessary to ensure customer safety in commercial spaces, airports, railways and mass transit systems.
AMP Robotics secures $91M for fleet of automated recycling robots
AMP Robotics said a recent flood of funding will support the technology needed to do better with the recycling of plastics.
solarindustrymag.com
EE North America, Elio Energy Partner on 2 GW of Solar Development
EE North America, a renewable energy developer, has partnered with Elio Energy to develop a pipeline of 2 GW of solar power generation and energy storage in Arizona and surrounding states, with projects expected to start construction gradually between 2023-2025. “Our partnership with Elio Energy is another step forward in...
The Mobility House Secures $50 Million Series C to Expand Smart Charging and Vehicle-to-Grid Leadership
BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- The Mobility House has successfully completed an internal round of financing led by Mercuria and co-led by Ventura Capital and Green Gateway Fund. Further strategic investors of the company include Mercedes-Benz, Alliance Venture, Mitsui and SP Group. The $50 million Series C financing will be used to expand the company’s leading market position in the field of electric vehicle smart charging and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) integration across Europe, North America and Asia. The Mobility House’s ChargePilot technology, EV aggregation and flexibility trading platform will transform mobile and stationary batteries of electric vehicles into “buffer storage” or flexibility potential for the global energy transition. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006068/en/ The Mobility House’s $50 million Series C financing raise will be used to expand the company’s leading market position in electric vehicle smart charging and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) integration across Europe, North America and Asia. (Graphic: Business Wire)
PV Tech
Module assembly company Mission Solar Energy to increase US manufacturing to 1GW
US-based PV module manufacturer Mission Solar Energy will ramp up its manufacturing capacity to 1GW in the US to meet industry demands for 2023 and beyond. The expansion of the facility located in Brooks, Texas will start in Q4 2022, with the company expecting to reach 1GW of annual production capacity in 2024, up from its current 300MW.
Comments / 0