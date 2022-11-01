Read full article on original website
Related
Brownsville’s Gateway International Bridge to get massive $130 million overhaul
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Gateway International Bridge could look vastly different now that Cameron County is set to receive $130 million for its overhaul. Construction will include “replacing the entirety of its structure,” county officials said Wednesday. The federal funds, which come from the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will also pay to expand capacity […]
megadoctornews.com
Brownsville Drops to Level 1 On Threat Level Matrix
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Effective 10-31-2022, the City of Brownsville has decreased the threat level matrix to level one due to a decline in COVID-19 cases. During the last few months, virus transmission rates have been steadily lowering, the city encourages citizens to resume normal contact with others unless sick.
Mission FD helps in Cuban migrants’ river rescue, CBP says
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two migrant women were rescued Monday from shallow and swift water after being stranded by smugglers on the Rio Grande. But the rescue took the cooperation of local and federal responders, officials said. “RGV Riverine units [of the U.S. Border Patrol] responded to the area and located the two migrants stranded and […]
valleybusinessreport.com
Central Plumbing Stays True To Principles
Pablo Pena started small with three employees, including himself, his wife and a friend. It was 1964 and the beginnings of Central Plumbing Supply in Weslaco on Kansas Avenue, just adjacent to the city’s iconic Tinaco cement water tower. Pena had worked in the plumbing supply business for a local company that closed when its business affairs weren’t properly managed.
KRGV
Edinburg residents grow weary amid construction standstill
Nearly a year after the project started in September 2021, residents of Lull Subdivision in Edinburg are anxiously waiting for their street to be completed. Channel 5 checked in on the progress in April. The work was supposed to be done by now, but over a month after the initial completion date, residents have not seen results.
kurv.com
Houston Men Charged In Brownsville In Series Of Auto Thefts
Brownsville police say three men charged in a rash of auto thefts may be part of a sophisticated vehicle theft ring operating throughout the Rio Grande Valley. The three suspects, all from Houston, are charged with theft of a motor vehicle, attempted vehicle theft, evading arrest in a vehicle, and engaging in organized crime. They were arraigned on the charges Wednesday.
anjournal.com
Edinburg employee suspended for slapping detainee
Special to the Advance EDINBURG — On Saturday morning October 29, 2022, at approximately 10 a.m., Edinburg Police Detention Specialist Roberto Guerra, a three-year employee, was arrested by the Edinburg Police Department for Official Oppression, a Class A misdemeanor. Guerra has been placed on leave without pay, pending the outcome of an administrative investigation.The charge stems from an incident that occurred on October 3, 2022 in the Edinburg Police Department juvenile processing area where Detention Specialist Guerra allegedly slapped a 16-yearold boy detained by Edinburg Police. The teenager was in custody for resisting arrest and faces one count of harassment ...
Brownsville man admits trying to smuggle migrants hidden in RV, prosecutors say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A complex search of a recreational vehicle at the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint near Sarita this summer uncovered 10 migrants in distress. Now, the man who was hauling the trailer has admitted to his role and is awaiting sentencing by a federal judge, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Gaston Perez, a 40-year-old […]
KRGV
20-year-old Katy woman pleads guilty to smuggling spider monkey in Brownsville
A 20-year-old woman from Katy pleaded guilty to smuggling a spider monkey in Brownsville at the Gateway International Bridge back in March. Federal authorities say Savannah Valdez attempted to enter the U.S. when law enforcement noticed a wooden box with holes inside Valdez's vehicle. Valdez said the box contained beer she had purchased in Mexico, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of Texas.
valleybusinessreport.com
Garza Finds New Opportunity In Edinburg
Raudel Garza’s career in economic development leadership has taken him to Mission, Pharr and Harlingen. He is now heading to a new challenge – and city. Beginning Nov. 7, Garza will be the new executive director of the Edinburg Economic Development Corporation. His new job will come after a 10-year tenure as the chief executive officer of the Harlingen Economic Development Corporation. Edinburg is hoping Garza’s experience and stature in economic development circles will stabilize a wing of city government that has seen many directors come and go.
Deputy fired; Bond set at $100K as he’s charged with touching young relative
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Deputy facing a charge of indecency with a child was arraigned Wednesday morning before a judge who set his bond at $100,000 — and then fired from his job. David Nathan Munoz, 35, was arrested Monday by the Mission Police Department on charges of indecency with a […]
Hidalgo County begins work to improve drainage at Edinburg subdivision
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — New efforts got underway Monday to improve drainage in a portion of Edinburg. Hidalgo County Precinct 4 broke ground Monday morning on flooding improvements for the Hoehn Subdivision at the cross streets of Ebony and Ivory streets. The Hoehn Stormwater Management project is located at the intersection of Monte Cristo and […]
KRGV
Female teens in custody in connection with stabbing north of Harlingen
Two female teens are in custody in connection with a robbery that occurred last week north of Harlingen. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an aggravated robbery that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 25 where the victim was stabbed, Cameron County Precinct 5 Constable Eddie Solis said at the scene. Emily...
KRGV
DPS: One dead, 11 hospitalized after crash north of La Joya
One person is dead, and 11 others have been hospitalized after a crash north of La Joya Wednesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The chase began after a Ford truck evaded law enforcement after running a red light, according to DPS. The vehicle crashed and rolled...
progresstimes.net
Taylor Road, Lions Park and more Mission projects
The City of Mission has several infrastructure and capital improvement projects in the pipeline in addition to the seven drainage projects the city has already begun. From the all-inclusive park to traffic signal testing and police and fire, Missionites will see many changes throughout the next 12 months. TAYLOR ROAD.
KRGV
Teacher's Union calls on Brownsville ISD to lessen workload
Members of a teacher's union are rallying in hopes of helping ease the workload for Brownsville Independent School District teachers. The rally is being hosted by members of Brownsville Educators Stand Together, they are a part of the American Federation of Teachers — Best AFT. Best AFT wants Brownsville...
Deputies seize 71 pounds of cocaine, guns at Harlingen residence
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities seized 71 pounds of cocaine and three firearms from a Harlingen residence, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s office investigators, with the help of the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations, executed a felony warrant on the Harlingen home on Monday and arrested a man […]
Comments / 0