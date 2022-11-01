Read full article on original website
Steelers OL Coach Pat Meyer Says Blame Is On Coaches For Having The Most Downfield Penalties In NFL In 2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line has surprised many with their above-average play in 2022 through eight weeks. Led by first-year OL coach Pat Meyer, the group has shut out a lot of the criticism that came their way before the season began. Recently, the offensive line’s main struggles have come in the form of penalties.
Deion Sanders Calls RB Sy'veon Wilkerson 'A Pro'
Head coach Deion Sanders praises his transfer-portal running back who is making a difference at Jackson State.
Rams-Buccaneers: Tom Brady hits 100,000 yards, leads Bucs to 16-13 comeback in last minute
Tom Brady led yet another comeback win in the closing seconds against the Rams, who have now dropped to 3-5 on the season.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers nicknamed receiver 'Captain Casual'
When the season started Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers talked about his frustrations with the young wide receivers. The Packers only have a select few veterans at the position. Those names include Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Robert Tonyan, and Sammy Watkins. Recently the Packers have been struggling in the passing...
Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear
The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
NFL games today: Titans and Chiefs do battle in Kansas City
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
Watch: OBJ Heading to the Bills? #shorts
Von Miller mentioned the possibility of OBJ joining the Bills on The Voncast with Josh Allen. Today, he posted an Instagram Story with a picture of him and OBJ with the clock emoji. Comment if you think OBJ should go to the Bills. Watch the full interview with Josh Allen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aW9eMVL-uSg&t=1505s Listen to "The Voncast" wherever you get your podcast https://bit.ly/3EDowlm.
With Steelers LB TJ Watt And S Damontae Kazee Back, There Should Be Room For Optimism With The Defense In 2nd Half Of Season
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has had to shoulder the burden of the team’s inept offense once again in 2022. At times, the defense has performed to its abilities. Often times though, they have failed to do so. Most notably, the team faced two blowout losses to the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles in the month of October. There are several motivating factors for their disappointing performance, beginning with key injuries to safety, Damontae Kazee , and edge rusher, TJ Watt early in the season.
Ronde Barber States That Josh McDaniels Is Part Of A Bigger NFL Problem
As most Las Vegas Raiders fans will recall, current head coach Josh McDaniels was a massive failure in his first attempt at the job. After an 11–17 start, the Denver Broncos moved on in 2010, and eventually McDaniels returned to New England. Fast forward to 2022, on his second head coaching job, and the Raiders are floundering at 2-5. There have been glimpses of potential, especially offensively, but the team often looks flat and unprepared. Is it too early to judge McDaniels? Is he part of an ongoing problem with the NFL? Former All-Pro Ronde Barber, now with The 33rd Team, weighed in recently.
Sunday Night Football Prediction Week 9: Titans Keep It Close vs. Chiefs
So you’re saying there’s a chance? Well, at least in this Sunday Night Football prediction for the Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs, the Behavior Bets model is predicting that Tennessee does. While there is some question as to who will start at quarterback for the Titans, it’s...
Dusty Baker pulls a Jimmy Johnson after winning World Series
Dusty Baker finally won his first World Series, and he pulled a Jimmy Johnson afterwards. The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night to clinch the title. It was Baker’s first championship despite him having over 2,000 career regular season wins.
Watch: Colin Cowherd rips 'spoiled brat' Packers fans
There were 11 trades on trade deadline day but the Green Bay Packers were not involved in any of them, which left many in Packer-land frustrated and voicing displeasure after a 3-5 start to the season. Green Bay currently sits well behind the Vikings in the NFC North after Minnesota's...
Watch: Notre Dame's Prince Kollie returns blocked Clemson punt for a touchdown, helping set new school record
Notre Dame runs their punt-block streak to four straight games, having blocked punts against UNLV (twice), Stanford, Marshall, and now Clemson. It's the sixth blocked punt of the season for Notre Dame, the most in the program's history since 1937, which sets a new school record. According to Mike Berardino...
Bears preseason leading WR signs with Bills practice squad days after Bears cut him
Former Bears wide receiver signs with a new team’s practice squad. It didn’t take long for a former Chicago Bears wide receiver to find a new team’s practice squad. The Bears’ preseason leading wide receiver, Isaiah Coulter, was cut Tuesday after the team traded for Chase Claypool. Coulter appeared in three games for the Bears and had one target in his 15 offensive snaps on the season. He did not haul the catch in.
The Cardinals May Have A Star On Their Radar
The St. Louis Cardinals are going to have some work to do this offseason following their early exit in the NL Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The team won 93 games and clinched the National League Central in late September, but significant upgrades may be required if they want to compete with the best teams in baseball.
AFC Notes: Broncos, Nathaniel Hackett, Chiefs, Kadarius Toney, Raiders
Sunday’s win against the Jaguars was desperately needed by the Broncos given how rough the first half of the season has gone for Denver. Afterward, Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett acknowledged it was a relief to be heading into the bye week with a win and looking at a back stretch of the season that doesn’t have nearly as many prime-time games to magnify their growing pains with new QB Russell Wilson.
LSU recruiting scores major win over Alabama, Ohio State in landing QB Colin Hurley
High school QB Colin Hurley from Jacksonville, Fla., committed to LSU after listening to overtures from SEC rival Alabama, as well as Georgia, Ohio State, Florida, and Miami, per ESPN. Hurley has been on the radar of many schools for several years. This video from 2020 shows Hurley in the...
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner addresses reaction to appearance on The Woj Pod: 'Me and the organization are in a great place'
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner went on The Woj Pod with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN last weekend. He was asked about many things, including hypothetical trade scenarios, the business of the NBA, this season's Pacers team, and much more. Turner answered every question he was asked in a way that...
Zion Williamson Throws Down A Ridiculous Dunk In Warriors-Pelicans Game
It's good to see Williamson back healthy (he missed the entire 2021-22 season), because he is one of the most exciting players in the league. The former Duke superstar finished his night with 16 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes of playing time. He is...
Giants receive great news on injured TE Daniel Bellinger
When the New York Giants lost rookie tight end, Daniel Bellinger, to a broken eyesocket against the Jacksonville Jaguars, there was fear it could be season-ending. Bellinger was bleeding profusely out of his eye, which swelled up like a balloon after the game. The Giants were unsure of a diagnosis...
