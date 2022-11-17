Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 List Includes This Hand Wash That Makes Worn Jewelry “Sparkle Like Crazy” Again—Get It on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Today officially marks the beginning of November, which means we’re right on schedule to receive Oprah’s annual Favorite Things list . She personally selected 104 gifts across multiple categories—from beauty to home to food (and so much more)—with special nods to small businesses and BIPOC- and woman-founded brands. And, to make your holiday shopping all the more easier, you’ll find each of the gifts are available on Amazon, too (with some even on sale!)

In fact, this discounted jewelry cleaner from Shinery was one of the top items to pique our interest. Described by the brand as a “luxurious daily solution to effortlessly clean and shine your jewelry,” the plant-based hand wash can be used daily to rejuvenate varying pieces, including both metals and gemstones. Whether your gold, platinum, silver, brass, diamonds, opals, pearls, emeralds (the list goes on) are in need of a quick polish, the jewelry cleaner will easily get the job done.

Shinery Jewelry Cleaner

“A female-founded and veteran-operated business had a gem of an idea: hand soap that cleans your jewelry at the same time—so you don’t have to take off your rings and risk losing them while washing! What a cute, useful present for anyone who loves to really sparkle,” Oprah shared on her website .

Similar to typical polish cleaners, you can massage the cleaning solution all over your jewelry, from necklaces to rings to bracelets, and rinse away to reveal a shinier piece that practically looks brand new. Or as Oprah suggests, it can merely be used as a daily hand wash to keep your pieces in tip-top condition without any added steps.

Per plenty of five-star reviews on Amazon, the cleaning solution is an effortless way to preserve the condition of your jewelry.

“My diamonds sparkle like crazy after using this!!! It lathers extremely well and literally takes a tiny drop,” wrote one shopper. “I can’t recommend this enough!”