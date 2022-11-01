ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Former ‘Below Deck’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

All aboard! Below Deck and its spinoff series have never failed to bring the drama to Bravo fans everywhere since the franchise launched. The original series premiered in July 2013, documenting the daily lives of crew members on luxurious yachts during charter season. At the time, Bravo revealed that the first season averaged over 1 […]
bravotv.com

The Below Deck Captains Reveal Their Most and Least Favorite Crew Members

Captains Sandy Yawn, Lee Rosbach, Glenn Shephard, Jason Chambers, and Kerry Titheradge confessed their answers on WWHL. All five Below Deck captains (!) came together for a special episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on November 1, and you won’t believe what Andy got them to reveal.
Distractify

'Below Deck Down Under' Probably Won't Get a Reunion Special

The yacht has docked and the deckhands and stews of Below Deck Down Under are officially no longer at the mercy of reality TV cameras. But with Season 1 over, fans want to know — is there a Below Deck Down Under reunion special? Bravo is known for its reality TV reunions that rival those of other networks' reality shows.
Reality Tea

The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day”

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars is in full swing, and although she and her partner are kind of killing it, former Bachelorette Gabby Windey has opened up about how she really feels about the competition. Spoiler alert: She wants to quit. In an interview with E! News, the nurse-turned-reality star admitted she’s ready to […] The post The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day” appeared first on Reality Tea.
msn.com

Real Housewives Producers Confirm A Wild Rumor About Leah McSweeny At BravoCon 2022

Leah McSweeney's two-season run on "The Real Housewives of New York City" was a tale of two very different seasons. During the first season, she was a breath of fresh air for the franchise and seemed like a suitable replacement for the departing Bethenny Frankel. McSweeney was unafraid to stand up to a woman like Ramona Singer, but at the same time, she provided fun, youthful energy to the show that only Tinsley Mortimer was providing at the time (via People). However, the second season didn't go as well for her. In McSweeney's defense, a lot was going on during its second run, including her grandmother's death, the early days of COVID-19, and a seismic age difference in the cast (via Bravo).
bravotv.com

Here’s Where the Below Deck Adventure Crew Members Are From

Get to know Chief Stew Faye, Chef Jessica, and more of the group setting sail in the Norwegian Fjords. The series premiere of Below Deck Adventure offered up boatloads of fun, and now, we're giving you a proper introduction to the crew. Aboard yacht "Mercury" this season are Captain Kerry...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy