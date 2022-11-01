Read full article on original website
Related
Former ‘Below Deck’ Stars: Where Are They Now?
All aboard! Below Deck and its spinoff series have never failed to bring the drama to Bravo fans everywhere since the franchise launched. The original series premiered in July 2013, documenting the daily lives of crew members on luxurious yachts during charter season. At the time, Bravo revealed that the first season averaged over 1 […]
bravotv.com
The Below Deck Captains Reveal Their Most and Least Favorite Crew Members
Captains Sandy Yawn, Lee Rosbach, Glenn Shephard, Jason Chambers, and Kerry Titheradge confessed their answers on WWHL. All five Below Deck captains (!) came together for a special episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on November 1, and you won’t believe what Andy got them to reveal.
Kyle From ‘Below Deck Med’ Makes History as First Yachtie Replaced for Injury in History of Series
Despite a slew of 'Below Deck' yachties having accidents and getting injured on the show, stew Kyle Viljoen is the first to leave because of his injury.
‘Below Deck’ Franchise Couples That Got Together Outside of Their Seasons
Crossover alert! Below Deck has followed various relationships and flings throughout the franchise — but some stars found love with one another outside their seasons. Malia White's introduction to Below Deck Mediterranean in season 2 came with a love triangle between Adam Glick and Wesley Walton. Although Malia and Wes gave their romance another try […]
'Below Deck Down Under' Probably Won't Get a Reunion Special
The yacht has docked and the deckhands and stews of Below Deck Down Under are officially no longer at the mercy of reality TV cameras. But with Season 1 over, fans want to know — is there a Below Deck Down Under reunion special? Bravo is known for its reality TV reunions that rival those of other networks' reality shows.
The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day”
Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars is in full swing, and although she and her partner are kind of killing it, former Bachelorette Gabby Windey has opened up about how she really feels about the competition. Spoiler alert: She wants to quit. In an interview with E! News, the nurse-turned-reality star admitted she’s ready to […] The post The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Are Bachelor in Paradise’s Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby Still Together? Spoilers Revealed
Bachelor in Paradise couple Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby met on the beaches of Mexico but will their romance stand the test of time? While this is Michael’s first time around on the...
Two Married At First Sight brides not invited to be part of Christmas reunion special
Two Married At First Sight brides have been snubbed from the Christmas special, according to The Sun. The popular reality TV show's latest UK series has wrapped up, but fans don't have long to wait until they get to see the couples reunited for a festive special. However, there will...
Kate Chastain From ‘Below Deck’ Says Kathy Hilton From ‘RHOBH’ Could ‘Scream’ at Her – and ‘Love Every Minute’
Kate Chastain from 'Below Deck' joked that Kathy Hilton from 'RHOBH' could yell and scream awful things at her and she's love every single minute of it.
The Couple From "Married At First Sight" Season 14 Who Has Stuck Together
No dating app can upend this boat.
90 Day Fiancé Fans Notice Major Editing Errors In Big Ed And Liz's Blow-up Fight, Which Raises Major Questions
90 Day Fiancé fans are questioning some things about Big Ed and Liz following a reveal by a fan.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: Eliza Allegedly Feels ‘Pressured’ by Rodney to Give Him Her Rose
Is the end approaching for Eliza and Rodney? Here's what to know about the spoilers and rumors regarding the 'Bachelor in Paradise' couple.
msn.com
Real Housewives Producers Confirm A Wild Rumor About Leah McSweeny At BravoCon 2022
Leah McSweeney's two-season run on "The Real Housewives of New York City" was a tale of two very different seasons. During the first season, she was a breath of fresh air for the franchise and seemed like a suitable replacement for the departing Bethenny Frankel. McSweeney was unafraid to stand up to a woman like Ramona Singer, but at the same time, she provided fun, youthful energy to the show that only Tinsley Mortimer was providing at the time (via People). However, the second season didn't go as well for her. In McSweeney's defense, a lot was going on during its second run, including her grandmother's death, the early days of COVID-19, and a seismic age difference in the cast (via Bravo).
Reality Steve Says ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ star Victoria Fuller Is a ‘Very Callous and Calculating Person’
Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo were spotted in Italy, but wasn't she engaged to Johnny DePhillipo? Reality Steve is calling her out, and the tea is spicy!
DWTS’ eliminated Teresa Giudice finally reveals why she grabbed the mic from host Tyra Banks on live TV
DWTS contestant Teresa Giudice has opened up about the buzzed-about moment she snatched the mic from host Tyra Banks on stage. The RHONJ star spoke out about the incident for the first time following her elimination from the competition. During Wednesday's episode of her Namaste B$tches podcast, Teresa explained to...
Christina Hall‘s Husband Josh Hints at Ant Anstead Custody Battle After Vacation Away From ’Unnecessary Worries’
Christina Hall’s feud with ex-husband Ant Anstead has been a long saga that would be exhausting to any parent who is immersed in a child custody battle. To get away from it all, Christina went on weekend getaway with her husband, Josh, who had some cryptic words about the current state of affairs.
"Married At First Sight" Has Matched 54 Couples So Far — See Which 13 Are Still Together
13 couples have lived happily ever after since the cameras stopped rolling.
Are ‘Bachelorette’ Star Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones Back Together? Dating Details After Tino Split
Rekindled? Bachelorette star Rachel Recchia got asked out on a date by her runner-up, Aven Jones, following her split from fiancé Tino Franco. Keep reading to see what’s going on between the season 19 exes! Did Rachel Recchia and...
‘Married at First Sight’: Miguel’s Behavior Is Raising Huge Red Flags, According to Some Fans
Miguel's behavior during the 'Married at First Sight' couples retreat was a major red flag, according to some of the show's fans.
bravotv.com
Here’s Where the Below Deck Adventure Crew Members Are From
Get to know Chief Stew Faye, Chef Jessica, and more of the group setting sail in the Norwegian Fjords. The series premiere of Below Deck Adventure offered up boatloads of fun, and now, we're giving you a proper introduction to the crew. Aboard yacht "Mercury" this season are Captain Kerry...
Comments / 0