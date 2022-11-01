ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Things To Know: Ohio State vs. Northwestern

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Getting out of Happy Valley with a win is always one of the best feelings. Seeing the Buckeyes in the playoff picture is up there too. But there's four games left on the schedule before we worry about that as everyone left would love to play spoilers.
Ohio State No. 2 in first College Football Playoff rankings

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State is No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff Rankings that were revealed Tuesday night. The Buckeyes are coming off a comeback victory over No. 15 Penn State in State College. Ohio State scored 28 points in the fourth quarter to win 44-31. Also...
Better Business Bureau launches new tool to help people identify scams

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Better Business Bureau is launching a new tool to help people and businesses identify scams. Scam tracker was launched in 2015 nationwide and it's estimated to have saved consumers who checked the website $31 million. Federal Trade Commission data says consumers reported losing $5.8 billion to fraud in 2021.
