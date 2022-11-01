ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owens volleyball will be No. 1 seed in national tournament

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

The Owens Community College volleyball team is eyeing a four-peat.

The three-time defending national champions earned the No. 1 seed in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III national tournament, which begins Nov. 10 at the Rochester Regional Sports Center in Rochester, Minn.

The Express (27-6 overall) will face the winner of No. 8 seed Fulton-Montgomery (25-3) and No. 9 seed Northampton (18-1) on Nov. 10 at 5 p.m.

Owens, ranked second in the final Division III poll, completed a 13-1 record to win the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference championship. They’ve won 13 consecutive matches, with the last loss coming on Sept. 17 to Kirkwood Community College.

