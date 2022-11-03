ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Bakery To Open New Location In Hampton Bays

A popular Long Island bakery is set to expand to a third location.

Familia Bakery signed a long-term lease for a new location at the Tiana Plaza shopping center in Hampton Bays, according to an announcement from Breslin Realty on Monday, Oct. 31.

The bakery will occupy an about 2,700 square-foot location at 252 West Montauk Highway.

The owners currently operate locations in Patchogue and Central Islip, offering a variety of custom cakes, macarons, pastries, Colombian-style bread, empanadas, and more.

Breslin Realty did not announce the planned opening date of the bakery.

