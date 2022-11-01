ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL trade deadline: 3 potential deals that make sense

By Natalie Miller
 5 days ago
The NFL trade deadline is looming (4 p.m. ET on Tuesday), which means teams are running out of time to make last-minute moves that could help put them over the top, or allow struggling teams to offload expensive veterans in return for valuable draft capital.

As the deadline draws near, here are three deals that would make sense:

Browns RB Kareem Hunt to Bills for a 4th-round pick

Syndication: The Enquirer

There have been murmurs about Hunt wanting out of Cleveland since the start of the season, and the Browns have made it known that the Pro Bowl running back has indeed been on the block, reportedly seeking a fourth-round pick in exchange.

A dual-threat back who has proven he can be the featured runner in an NFL offense, Hunt would work wonders if added to a Buffalo team already littered with talent, seemingly one piece short of being the most well-rounded team in football. Although they drafted James Cook in the second round this year, he’s yet to not break through on a team that’s looking to compete for a Super Bowl ring right now.

Hunt could be the perfect fit, and the final piece for a championship in Buffalo, which makes the already low price seem even more worth it.

Saints WR Michael Thomas to the Packers for a 3rd-round pick

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

In what has been a bumpy last few years with the Saints for Thomas, it makes sense that both parties may want a clean slate. There’s been tension over Thomas’ injuries and his decision to have surgery last year, and he hasn’t been able to live up to the high expectations he set earlier in his career.

While the thought of trading away an All-Pro talent like Thomas might be a hard pill to swallow, it’s hard to imagine the Saints making a significant push into the playoffs this year, given their current quarterback situation. Hitting on first-round receiver Chris Olave should numb the sting a bit, and help them move on from the embattled vet.

For the Packers, it hasn’t been easy to replace Davante Adams, who was traded to the Raiders back in March. Aaron Rodgers has voiced frustration with his receivers, and it’s hard to blame him. While they do have some talented rookies on the team, none of them are quite what this team needs to push through the offensive slump they currently find themselves in.

It’s safe to say the Packers regret the Adams trade, and this might be a way to mitigate the loss, while still saving their most valuable draft capital.

Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb to the Giants for a 2nd-round pick

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

One of the biggest surprises of the season has to be the Giants, and their turnaround with first-year head coach Brian Daboll. With his help, Daniel Jones is looking like a respectable quarterback, and they’re designing a well-rounded offense around a healthy Saquon Barkley, and despite a lack of talent at wide receiver.

While their offense has been shining in their creative/control scheme, the defense has been middling in just about every category, as it’s become obvious that talented rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux can’t do it all by himself on the edge. Putting another stellar pass rusher like Chubb opposite him could be just the fix needed to help boost this defense.

For the Broncos, calling this season a disaster so far would be an understatement. After dumping almost all their draft capital on Russell Wilson, who ranks near the bottom of the league in every passing category, Denver is left in a bleak spot with no immediate answers. While they might not be throwing in the towel just yet, it wouldn’t hurt to try and recoup some of those lost draft resources by moving Chubb. These are two teams trending in different directions, and this move would reflect that.

