psychologytoday.com

How to Love Someone With Attachment Issues

Research suggests that, when it comes to our close relationships, people generally fall into one of three ‘attachment style’ categories. It's important to first identify which type of insecure attachment style your partner possesses so you can take the right measures to address it. In the case of...
DogTime

Study Says Parenting Style Affects Dog Behavior

A recently published paper in Animal Cognition argues that parenting style can predict certain dog behaviors. Parenting styles are nothing new, and psychologists and social workers have talked about the benefits, and shortcomings, of each style for a while now. But what you may not know is that the way you parent your dog has uncanny similarities to their social development.
StaceyNHerrera

Practicing radical honesty may help struggling couples

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I have been dishonest in most of my relationships. It was always out of fear: Fear of being rejected, fear of being hurt, or just general anxiety about the future.
psychreg.org

Cancer Patients Prefer Knowing Function over Life Expectancy

Providing prognostic information is a vital component of cancer patient care. But the specific information cancer patients prefer to receive has been poorly understood, which can impact patient satisfaction and the quality of doctor-patient communication. Now, researchers in Japan have revealed that cancer patients prefer to be informed about functional prognosis over life expectancy.
Greenville News

The Funny Business of Parenting: Think Fake-Positive

The important thing about thinking positive is that if someone doesn’t do it, the entire family will become very, very depressed. Unfortunately, this isn’t always easy. For example, in the case of a power outage, if a parent was to lament the loss of a particularly engrossing football game on TV by cursing and yelling and maybe even crying, this would not set the proper tone.
psychologytoday.com

Does Kiss and Make Up Work as a Relationship Strategy?

Relationships are made up of positive and negatives, but the question is whether the positive can balance out the negative. New research on couples shows that, indeed, positive perceptions of your partner can go far in buffering the negative. To improve your relationship satisfaction, kissing and making up may actually...
psychologytoday.com

Studying Hands to Recognize Basic Emotions

Being able to only view someone’s hands provides greater emotional recognition accuracy than being able to see only arms, torso, or head. The hands are effective at communicating human emotion. There is significant cortical tissue of the brain that is devoted to our hands. The visual and somatosensory lobes...
SheKnows

Meghan Markle & Sophie Trudeau Get Candid About How Society Has Changed Child-Rearing — For the Worse

“It takes a village to raise a child” has unfortunately become an adage of the past in a society that has become and continues to evolve toward that of isolation and the individual before the whole, and two world leaders are lamenting the effects of this evolution on child-rearing, motherhood, and community. In her latest episode of Archetypes, Meghan Markle sat down with Sophie Trudeau — activist, mom of three, and wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — to discuss this societal evolution and dissect the feelings of loneliness, anxiety, and depression moms often face in today’s world. Markle brought up...
Fatherly

7 Signs You’re A Codependent Parent — And What To Do About It

Rewarding as it is, parenting comes with a lot of challenges — including the opportunity to work through your own unhealthy tendencies, many of which you probably learned from your own parents. According to mental health experts, one common issue that comes up is being a codependent parents for your kids.
momcollective.com

An Introverted Mom’s Guide To Faking Friendships

I was never great at making friends. I always needed a lot of time to recharge and don’t even get started on my social anxiety when it came to a group of women. But then I saw those two pink lines and was instantly excited to have a friend I didn’t need to search out or impress (in the hopes my baby would like me for me, they usually do, right?!). I could tell her everything and not be completely alone.
