My mom has 7 rules to be happy and successful as you age: No. 1 is, 'Your 20s are mostly practice'
A few years ago, I watched a friend have a panic attack over the prospect of turning 30. Last month, I spent a long weekend at the beach for another friend's 30th wherein the "over the hill" jokes flew thick and fast. I've seen people hyperventilate upon graduating college at age 22 ("I'm an adult now") or hitting 25 ("I'm really an adult now").
'I'm a Marriage Lawyer, Divorce Is Much More Expensive for Two Big Reasons'
Leading matrimonial lawyer Paul Talbert tells Newsweek how the cost of living has impacted divorces.
Therapist lists nine 'completely normal' things that don't have to be 'red flags' in a relationship - but not everyone agrees
From sleeping in separate beds to finding others 'hot' and even still having feelings for an ex, a top therapist has revealed the 'normal' things in a relationship that aren't necessarily red flags. Jeff Guenther, from Portland in the US, is a licenced professional counsellor and shared his nine 'completely...
Couples are trying ketamine-assisted relationship therapy, and some say it's saving their marriages
Some couples are looking to ketamine-assisted therapy to talk through relationship issues. It can take five to 20 sessions — here's how it works.
psychologytoday.com
How to Love Someone With Attachment Issues
Research suggests that, when it comes to our close relationships, people generally fall into one of three ‘attachment style’ categories. It's important to first identify which type of insecure attachment style your partner possesses so you can take the right measures to address it. In the case of...
Study Says Parenting Style Affects Dog Behavior
A recently published paper in Animal Cognition argues that parenting style can predict certain dog behaviors. Parenting styles are nothing new, and psychologists and social workers have talked about the benefits, and shortcomings, of each style for a while now. But what you may not know is that the way you parent your dog has uncanny similarities to their social development.
Practicing radical honesty may help struggling couples
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I have been dishonest in most of my relationships. It was always out of fear: Fear of being rejected, fear of being hurt, or just general anxiety about the future.
psychreg.org
Cancer Patients Prefer Knowing Function over Life Expectancy
Providing prognostic information is a vital component of cancer patient care. But the specific information cancer patients prefer to receive has been poorly understood, which can impact patient satisfaction and the quality of doctor-patient communication. Now, researchers in Japan have revealed that cancer patients prefer to be informed about functional prognosis over life expectancy.
The Funny Business of Parenting: Think Fake-Positive
The important thing about thinking positive is that if someone doesn’t do it, the entire family will become very, very depressed. Unfortunately, this isn’t always easy. For example, in the case of a power outage, if a parent was to lament the loss of a particularly engrossing football game on TV by cursing and yelling and maybe even crying, this would not set the proper tone.
Opinion: Gray Divorce and the Power of Human Connection: No man — or woman — is an island
This is the sixth article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. Humans are not wired to live alone. You may have heard about the study conducted in 1915 by Dr. Henry Dwight Chapin in which he exposed that “the death rate of infants of less than one year in various orphanages in the US was almost 100%”.
psychologytoday.com
Does Kiss and Make Up Work as a Relationship Strategy?
Relationships are made up of positive and negatives, but the question is whether the positive can balance out the negative. New research on couples shows that, indeed, positive perceptions of your partner can go far in buffering the negative. To improve your relationship satisfaction, kissing and making up may actually...
MedicalXpress
Mothers who recognize others' happiness are more responsive to their infants in first months of life
Eyes wide, a baby reaches for a toy. Her caregiver, sensing her interest, brings the toy within her grasp. "Ga!" the baby exclaims, and her caregiver responds, "Yes!" When the baby fusses, her caregiver rubs her back until she calms. The baby smiles, and her caregiver smiles back, in a moment of what psychologist Mary Ainsworth called "mutual delight."
psychologytoday.com
Studying Hands to Recognize Basic Emotions
Being able to only view someone’s hands provides greater emotional recognition accuracy than being able to see only arms, torso, or head. The hands are effective at communicating human emotion. There is significant cortical tissue of the brain that is devoted to our hands. The visual and somatosensory lobes...
Meghan Markle & Sophie Trudeau Get Candid About How Society Has Changed Child-Rearing — For the Worse
“It takes a village to raise a child” has unfortunately become an adage of the past in a society that has become and continues to evolve toward that of isolation and the individual before the whole, and two world leaders are lamenting the effects of this evolution on child-rearing, motherhood, and community. In her latest episode of Archetypes, Meghan Markle sat down with Sophie Trudeau — activist, mom of three, and wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — to discuss this societal evolution and dissect the feelings of loneliness, anxiety, and depression moms often face in today’s world. Markle brought up...
7 Signs You’re A Codependent Parent — And What To Do About It
Rewarding as it is, parenting comes with a lot of challenges — including the opportunity to work through your own unhealthy tendencies, many of which you probably learned from your own parents. According to mental health experts, one common issue that comes up is being a codependent parents for your kids.
momcollective.com
An Introverted Mom’s Guide To Faking Friendships
I was never great at making friends. I always needed a lot of time to recharge and don’t even get started on my social anxiety when it came to a group of women. But then I saw those two pink lines and was instantly excited to have a friend I didn’t need to search out or impress (in the hopes my baby would like me for me, they usually do, right?!). I could tell her everything and not be completely alone.
Expert: 'Hate to admit' denuclearization of North Korea may be unrealistic
CNN's Kim Brunhuber talks with Robert Kelly, Professor for Political Science at Pusan University, about North Korea's increased missile testing this year and how the US should be reacting.
UK immigration news - live: Philp insists Manston migrant centre is legally compliant
Policing minister Chris Philp has insisted Manston migrant centre is legally compliant just days after immigration minister Robert Jenrick suggested the opposite.“I don’t accept the premise that it is not legally compliant today, a lot of change has been made even in the last few days since you spoke to Robert,” he told Sky News, contending that “significant improvements” have been set in motion.It comes after 11 asylum seekers were reportedly left “abandoned” in central London without accommodation or warm clothing after being taken from the Manston processing centre.Mr Philip told the broadcaster that the Home Office had assured...
Twitter sued by staff as layoffs begin; Sizewell new nuclear plant under review – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news
Twitter layoffs – live: Elon Musk to announce ‘thousands’ of job losses
Twitter’s new boss Elon Musk will begin massive layoffs at the company on Friday, days after closing the deal to buy the social media giant for $44 billion. Thousands of employees at the company may lose their jobs, with staff notified about the layoffs in an email on Thursday, according tomultiple US media reports.
