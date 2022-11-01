ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Law & Crime

Oregon Police Arrest Convicted Murderer and Army Veteran for 1974 Cold Case Slaughter of High School Students – After Charging the Wrong Man

Peter Zito Jr. was 18 years old when he died; his friend Donald Bartron was just 16 years old – both Aloha High School students at the time. And both were shot to death near a car at a recreation center in the Portland area in 1974. Now, nearly 50 years later, after several missteps, law enforcement claim they’ve finally caught the killer.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Vernonia woman dies in head-on crash on Hwy 26 in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Vernonia woman was killed in a head-on crash on Highway 26 in Washington County on Friday afternoon, Oregon State Police said. OSP said at about 3:40 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to a two-car crash on U.S. 26 near milepost 53. When they arrived, they found two cars that had crashed head-on. They found one woman dead. She has been identified as 34-year-old Morgan Martin of Vernonia. The driver of the other car, a Banks man, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Salem Police arrest park homicide suspect in SE Bend with local PD, CERT assist

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Detectives from the Salem Police Department Violent Crimes Unit have arrested 56-year-old Thomas Patrick Healy in southeast Bend as part of the investigation into a homicide which occurred in Geer Park just over two months ago. It was just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, when patrol officers were dispatched to a call The post Salem Police arrest park homicide suspect in SE Bend with local PD, CERT assist appeared first on KTVZ.
SALEM, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Dozens of salmon left to rot near Cascade Locks

Investigators seeking poacher who killed, wasted salmon near Exit 51 along Interstate 84A large dump site of illegally fished salmon was discovered at an exit along Interstate 84, near Cascade Locks. Oregon State troopers are investigating after dozens of salmon were found rotting at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, near Exit 51 and Wyeth Road. The fish were caught using gill nets, and some were filleted while others were left whole. The dump site, which also included the remains of two deer, was found near a tribal in-lieu fishing site. Anyone with information is asked to contact OSP Fish & Wildlife at 1-800-452-7888 or by emailing TIP@ osp.oregon.gov — reference case number SP22295270 Turning in poachers offers hunting preference points or cash rewards. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CASCADE LOCKS, OR
kptv.com

Halloween break-in causes $5k damage to Gresham deli

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Several people broke into Mr. J’s Deli-Mart and Video Lottery in Gresham early on Halloween morning and police are still looking for the suspects. Security video shows one suspect in the driver’s seat of what police say is a small black Chevy SUV while two people attempt to break a door on the corner of Halsey Street and 162 Avenue. A suspect crawls through the broken door and goes straight for the register.
GRESHAM, OR

