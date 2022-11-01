Read full article on original website
WCSO: Suspect sought after shots fired in Aloha
Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are asking for public help in identifying a suspect related to a report of gunfire in Aloha.
Oregon Police Arrest Convicted Murderer and Army Veteran for 1974 Cold Case Slaughter of High School Students – After Charging the Wrong Man
Peter Zito Jr. was 18 years old when he died; his friend Donald Bartron was just 16 years old – both Aloha High School students at the time. And both were shot to death near a car at a recreation center in the Portland area in 1974. Now, nearly 50 years later, after several missteps, law enforcement claim they’ve finally caught the killer.
Chronicle
Alleged Torture Case of 5-Year-Old Oregon Girl Results in Arrest of Her Legal Guardian
The 46-year-old guardian of a young girl who was found severely malnourished and bruised appeared in court Friday on an indictment charging her with five counts of assault and seven counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment. Larissa Danielle Ducan’s arrest this week followed last month’s arrest of the girl’s father, Javon...
Woman faces 12 charges in connection with child torture case
Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced on Friday, Nov. 4 that Larissa Duccan, the second defendant in a child torture case, has been detained and is being transported to Multnomah County for arraignment.
Deputies: Portland apartment fire was started intentionally, woman arrested
A woman has been arrested in connection with the apartment fire that left at least eight hospitalized and many without residence.
kptv.com
Vernonia woman dies in head-on crash on Hwy 26 in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Vernonia woman was killed in a head-on crash on Highway 26 in Washington County on Friday afternoon, Oregon State Police said. OSP said at about 3:40 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to a two-car crash on U.S. 26 near milepost 53. When they arrived, they found two cars that had crashed head-on. They found one woman dead. She has been identified as 34-year-old Morgan Martin of Vernonia. The driver of the other car, a Banks man, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
CCSO: Man arrested after truck found driving on rim, throwing sparks
A man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly driving a truck recklessly, including on a rim, and resisting arrest in Clark County, Wash, officials said.
WWEEK
How Did Two Grant High Students Get From Choir Practice and the Track Team to Allegations of Armed Robbery?
This story, titled “The Boys Next Door,” originally ran in the May 27, 1998, edition of WW. Can he be a choir boy and a cold-hearted robber? A student body president who, in his spare time, points pistols at cashiers?. Authorities in charge of an intense investigation into...
Speed to blame for deadly, single-car crash on Highway 47, police say
Oregon State Police provide details in crash that killed Forest Grove man
KATU.com
13 arrested in Washington Sqaure Mall shoplifting blitz, $8,000 in merch recovered
TIGARD, Ore. — Over $8000 in stolen merchandise, 80 blue M30 pills (likely containing fentanyl), evidence of identity theft, and more was recovered in a successful shoplifting blitz that resulted in 13 arrests. The effort was held at stores in the Washington Square Mall area Wednesday, coordinated in a...
Videos show crash that killed Portland anti-fascist activist, prosecutors say; judge denies bail for suspect
A judge denied bail for a man accused of killing Sean Kealiher three years ago as prosecutors showed videos in court Friday that appear to capture an SUV plowing into the prominent anti-fascist activist and played a recording of the driver’s apparent confession. Christopher E. Knipe, now 47, is...
Salem Police arrest park homicide suspect in SE Bend with local PD, CERT assist
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Detectives from the Salem Police Department Violent Crimes Unit have arrested 56-year-old Thomas Patrick Healy in southeast Bend as part of the investigation into a homicide which occurred in Geer Park just over two months ago. It was just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, when patrol officers were dispatched to a call The post Salem Police arrest park homicide suspect in SE Bend with local PD, CERT assist appeared first on KTVZ.
Officials: Salem pedestrian killed after getting struck by car
A woman was killed after being struck by a car early Tuesday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
Fatal crash may have been caused by heavy rainfall, OSP said
One person is dead after a crash on Highway 26 and Oregon State Police say they think the weather could've been the cause.
Wanted man arrested after fatal shooting in Salem’s Geer Park
A man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to a homicide in Salem's Geer Park in August, according to Salem Policed Department.
kptv.com
Graphic body cam footage released of Washington County deputy stabbing man
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has released graphic body cam footage following an altercation between a 27-year-old man and a deputy at a Hillsboro hospital. According to WCSO, the deputy was at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center on Oct. 24 shortly before 3...
Suspect accused of killing 2 Aloha High School students 48 years ago appears in court
A suspect was in court Thursday for the deaths of two Aloha High School students in 1974.
Dozens of salmon left to rot near Cascade Locks
Investigators seeking poacher who killed, wasted salmon near Exit 51 along Interstate 84A large dump site of illegally fished salmon was discovered at an exit along Interstate 84, near Cascade Locks. Oregon State troopers are investigating after dozens of salmon were found rotting at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, near Exit 51 and Wyeth Road. The fish were caught using gill nets, and some were filleted while others were left whole. The dump site, which also included the remains of two deer, was found near a tribal in-lieu fishing site. Anyone with information is asked to contact OSP Fish & Wildlife at 1-800-452-7888 or by emailing TIP@ osp.oregon.gov — reference case number SP22295270 Turning in poachers offers hunting preference points or cash rewards. {loadposition sub-article-01}
kptv.com
Halloween break-in causes $5k damage to Gresham deli
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Several people broke into Mr. J’s Deli-Mart and Video Lottery in Gresham early on Halloween morning and police are still looking for the suspects. Security video shows one suspect in the driver’s seat of what police say is a small black Chevy SUV while two people attempt to break a door on the corner of Halsey Street and 162 Avenue. A suspect crawls through the broken door and goes straight for the register.
KTVB
Portland man charged with collecting almost $100,000 in PPP loans for fake businesses
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man created a pair of bogus businesses, including a restaurant called "Slippery Pete’s," to defraud the government of COVID-19 relief funds, according to court documents. Sean Kirkpatrick of Portland was charged with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in federal court. Prosecutors claim...
