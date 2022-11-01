Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
10 Spots For Sensational Soup in the Bozeman Area
It's officially soup season in Montana, and if you want to warm up with a delicious bowl of soup on a cold winter day, here are some of the best soup spots in the Bozeman area. There's something about a nice warm bowl of soup that just hits the spot...
Popular Montana Food Truck Announces Move to New Location
A popular food truck that served Bozeman residents for over four years is moving into a new location in the near future. The People's Sandwich food truck once roamed the streets of Bozeman before permanently moving to Butte in April 2022. Many customers in the area were sad to see the food truck move out of town. I mean, where else can you get a Cu-Bahn-Mi sandwich in Bozeman?
Want Affordable Mountain Views? Check Out This Cute Montana Town
People are crazy for Montana. They have it in their heads that they HAVE to live here. Why, though? Usually because of the beautiful mountain views and all the outdoor fun you can have. But from what I have gathered, it seems like most people come here for the views.
Pinky and the Floyd + The ELM = Super Fun Saturday
Pinky & the Floyd are one of the best Pink Floyd cover bands in the country, and when they're playing in Bozeman, the venue becomes a magical place. Not once have I ever seen someone not having a good time at a Pinky show. This Saturday, November 5th, come get...
These 5 Facts About Bozeman Will Make You Cringe
Everyone has been talking about how much Bozeman has changed. It's true, some parts of Bozeman aren't recognizable anymore, and are downright cringeworthy. In the past few years, a lot of people have moved to Bozeman. While that's great news for Bozeman's economy, it isn't the best news for longtime residents. Complaints about out-of-state transplants are fairly common on almost every social media platform. Developers and property owners have been raking in the cash while locals are forced to make sacrifices in order to stay in the place they've called home for years.
When It Comes To Being The Best, Is It Bozeman Or Missoula?
You can already feel it in the air; it's almost that time of year again. Soon, there will be extra trash talk between students, fans, and residents as we get ready for the big game on November 19th at Bobcat Stadium. Of course, it isn't just a game between two...
A Bright Future? Here’s What To Expect For Home Sales In Montana.
Depending on who you talk to, there's a housing crash on the horizon in Montana. For folks looking to purchase a home, that might be welcome news. However, according to new data from the MLS (multiple listing services), the rumors of that crash might just be a little premature. In fact, there might not be a crash on the horizon at all.
[VIDEO] Are These Montanans Crazy Or Just Crazy Awesome?
Let's be honest, winter can make people go a little nutty. You have to deal with going to work in the dark, coming home from work in the dark, insane cold, and not to mention, any amount of snow at any time without any warning. So how do we deal with it?
Glenn Close Rocked Out in Bozeman on Halloween
Things you may not know about Glenn Close: She calls Bozeman home, she's an eighth cousin to Princess Diana, AND she's a fan of Guns N' Roses. We have proof. Glenn Close is a legend. Throughout her career, she has won two Screen Actors Guild Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, three Primetime Emmy Awards, and three Tony Awards. Whether you know her work from Fatal Attraction or Cruella, everyone knows Glenn Close.
Bozeman’s 2022 Ski Swap: How to Buy and Sell
Consign your stuff early and shop for gear this weekend. The Bozeman Ski Swap is known as one of the absolute best in the region and it benefits the Bridger Ski Foundation. But there are a few things you need to know about the Bozeman Ski Swap to get the most out of it, especially if you're looking to consign items to sell. ALL SKI SWAP ITEMS must be registered online this year. You can register your consignment items online until Tuesday, November 1st for $1 per item. After that, it will cost $3 per item.
The Weird Crimes From Halloween Weekend in Bozeman
The incidents that the Bozeman Police Department had to deal with this past Halloween weekend were, quite frankly, wild. Sadly, Halloween is officially over, but the Bozeman Police Department is here to tell us how hectic the weekend was. According to the Bozeman Police, they received over 500 calls, which generated 93 cases. To put that into perspective, in 2021, only 47 cases were generated during Halloween weekend.
Officials Concerned About Use of Fentanyl Surging in Montana
The sale and use of fentanyl have increased drastically in Montana, and law enforcement officials are doing their part to crack down on criminals attempting to bring the deadly drug into the state. Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester says that law enforcement is seizing record amounts of fentanyl, a deadly...
Where to Find The Best Quesadillas in Gallatin Valley
Whether eaten as an appetizer or a full-fledged meal, quesadillas are one of the most delicious and versatile dishes out there. Quesadillas, in my opinion, are one of the most underrated Mexican dishes. They only require two easy ingredients, but can be customized to be as simple or complex as you want.
Crank It Up Monday With Cory Wong at The ELM
Ready for a BIG sound? Grammy nominated guitarist, bassist, songwriter, podcast-host, and producer Cory Wong and his crew will be in Bozeman on Monday night at The ELM. It's hard to describe the show that is Cory Wong. Truly, spend a few minutes with the videos below to catch the vibe. It's got a huge groove, some rock, some soul, and a stage full of talent. Everybody playing with this crew looks like they're having a REALLY good time.
Shovels and Rope at The ELM in Bozeman This Saturday
Music lovers are getting a packed weekend of great shows in Bozeman, with Shovels & Rope making a tour stop at The ELM on Saturday, October 29th. Living AND working with your significant other can be very challenging, especially in the music biz. But the husband and wife duo of Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst make it look easy...and fun. If you're into Americana vibes, don't miss Shovels and Rope on Saturday at The ELM.
Hard Work Paid Off! So Grateful This Famous Montana Road Is Open
It's been a long wait, but it has finally come together and we couldn't be happier!. Yellowstone National Park announced on the 30th of October that the North Entrance in Gardiner and the road between that Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs, also known as Old Gardiner Road, will be open for regular visitor traffic. With crews working continuously to get the road repaired and back available as soon as possible and the opening of the new road, proved their hard work paid off.
New Boot Goofin? Where To Get Winter Boots in Bozeman
After all the snow we got this past weekend, let's face it; it's time to pull out our trusty winter boots—or, if they're worn out after last year, it's time to get some new ones. The Gallatin Valley saw its first snow this past weekend, and some people were...
Two Montana Towns Ranked Among Most Beautiful Winter Destinations
Much of western Montana recently saw the first significant snowfall of the season, which means that winter is just around the corner. Of course, for many Montanans, winter is full of fun and adventure. From skiing to snowmobiling, there is plenty to do here in Big Sky Country. In fact,...
Here’s What You Need to Know About ‘Can the Griz’ 2022
The 23rd Annual 'Can the Griz' food drive kicks off on November 5. Here's what you need to know about the friendly competition between Montana State University and the University of Montana. We are excited to be a part of this year's 'Can the Griz' Food Drive. The competition begins...
Dangerous Crosswinds East of Bozeman Through Friday Morning
The I-90 corridor east of Bozeman, including the Bozeman Pass, Livingston, Big Timber, and the Beartooth Foothills will see wind gusts up to 60 MPH through at least Friday morning. Areas south of I-90 are included in this Wind Advisory, including Cow Face Hill, Nye, Fishtail, and Beehive. Expect dangerous...
The Moose 95.1 FM
Bozeman, MT
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
798K+
Views
ABOUT
The Moose 95.1 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0