“It is a David and Goliath story.” Edgewood College to host “War of the Flea: The Fight for Xicano Studies” Nov. 2

As a child growing up in a rural village in Togo, Hezouwe Walada saw the impact of malaria on his community. In seeing the death of many close to him, Hezouwe decided to become a doctor. In this episode of Black Oxygen, Hezouwe describes his journey from Togo to Madison and the path towards becoming a physician. He describes how he’s the first in his village to attend school, go to college and to go abroad. Hezouwe talks about moving from experiencing homelessness when he first arrived in Madison to how Madison College and UW-Madison’s Odyssey program help him not give up his dreams of becoming a physician. He is currently a senior at UW-Madison majoring in biochemistry and getting a certificate in global health studies. Of his journey he says, “I don’t just want to be a doctor, I want to be someone that my community looks up to.”

MADISON, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO