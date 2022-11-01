“It is a David and Goliath story.” Edgewood College to host “War of the Flea: The Fight for Xicano Studies” Nov. 2

Read full article on original website
East High’s 6th annual Día de los Muertos gets bigger and better
Día de los Muertos — also known as Day of the Dead — is back at Madison East High after a three-year hiatus. East High School’s Raza United and Ballet Folklorico de Maria Diaz will present the 6th annual Dia de los Muertos celebration on Saturday, Nov. 5, at East High School, 2222 E. Washington Ave.
Isaiah Valdes becomes first Smitty Scholarship honoree to finish apprenticeship, get barber license with JP Hair Design
Isaiah Valdes recently finished his barber apprenticeship with JP Hair Design and became the first person to get his barber license under the Smitty Scholarship in honor of Madison’s first Black barber Taylor “Smitty” Smith, a legendary and inspirational pioneer in his trade. “For me, it was...
“This place had such a strength to it.” Film screening highlights Style & Grace, a beloved and historic South Madison barbershop
As Madison’s oldest African-American barbershop, Style & Grace was an important place on Madison’s South Side for the community to congregate and a South Madison landmark. Filmmaker Linda Friend’s documentary about the shop, also called “Style & Grace,” captures many of the great moments and the vibrant life and business of the beloved South Madison barbershop that had been a cornerstone of a neighborhood for many generations. A screening of the film, co-hosted by PBS Wisconsin and the Madison Trust for Historic Preservation, will take place Thursday, Nov. 3, 6-8 p.m. at the UW South Madison Partnership Space, 2238 S. Park Street.
Nehemiah 30th Anniversary Celebration
Nehemiah 30th Anniversary Celebration will be held Friday, Nov. 11, 6 p.m. at Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center. Join Nehemiah for a community-wide cocktail party to celebrate 30 years of community impact:. 6-7 pm: Mingling/Social Hour/Meet Staff. 7-8 pm: Main Event. 8-10 pm: Dance Party with Kinfolk. Nehemiah had...
“Unity Is Power:” NAACP Dane County Branch to host annual Freedom Fund Dinner
The annual Freedom Fund Dinner is back. The NAACP Dane County Branch fundraiser is returning in person for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m. at the Madison Concourse Hotel & Governor’s Club in downtown Madison. “After two years of not having a gathering for...
Madison Nonprofit Day returns in person Wednesday
“Looking Forward” is the theme for this year’s Madison Non Profit day, which is finally making its return to in-person events after being virtual for the past two years. Non Profit Day 2022 will be held on November 2 at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center and is an all day event.
The Town That Sucks the Most in Wisconsin is Minutes from Rockford
What towns in Wisconsin are the worst places to live? The list you probably don't want to see your town on. The study was based on numbers, not opinions. I should mention that these lists of awful places to live is never about the 'friendly people' that live there or the beauty that may lie within their borders.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it.
Sustain Dane announces diverse slate of Live Forward Award winners
Two leaders of Madison Community Cooperative, an engineer at Kohler Company and a class of seventh graders are winners of the 2022 Live Forward Awards, presented by Sustain Dane, the organization announced in a press release Tuesday. According to the release, winners are MCC membership coordinator DaMontae January and maintenance...
Memorial Union, Alumni Park vandalized with messages criticizing conservative commentator
MADISON, Wis. — Multiple landmarks on the UW-Madison campus — including Memorial Union — were seemingly vandalized overnight with messages protesting a conservative commentator who was set to speak on campus Monday night. A News 3 Now photographer captured images of graffiti spray-painted onto the front of...
“It’s going to be meaningful.” Bianca Martin to host daily local podcast launching next month
Bianca Martin is a “full, across-the-board nerd.”. At least, that’s how she styled herself in an interview Monday ahead of the launch of City Cast Madison, the daily podcast she’ll host beginning next month. Martin said she started the Chess Club and Science Club at Baraboo High...
City seeks input on South Side mural
The City of Madison has released a rendering of a proposed mural honoring historic South Side figures and would like to know what you think of it. In June, the city announced it had contracted artist Michael Ford to create a mural to adorn a new parking structure at 2300 South Park Street. After meeting with South Side residents, Ford designed a mural depicting four beloved figures: longtime Southside Raiders coach Wayne Strong; Boys and Girls Club of Dane County chef Earsie Green; photographer Marcus Miles; and civil rights leader and Madison teacher Alfonso Studesville, Jr.
It’s Only 10 Minutes: October 31
We’re back once again! On the pod today, we approach the end of our Lasting Impacts series with a look at the ever-worsening shortage of nurses. Plus, the City of Madison wants your thoughts on a South Side mural and Madison Nonprofit Day returns. Listen now:
“It placed a hunger in me.” UW Odyssey Project celebrates 20 years of changing lives
The potential for adults returning to school to reach goals of obtaining degrees and knowledge is often most affected by external factors that can make everyday life and returning to academics a difficult balance. The UW Odyssey Project is a remedy to that problem, and over their 20 years working to bring adults to higher education, they have gone the extra mile every time.
Black Oxygen: “Never give up” with Hezouwe Walada
As a child growing up in a rural village in Togo, Hezouwe Walada saw the impact of malaria on his community. In seeing the death of many close to him, Hezouwe decided to become a doctor. In this episode of Black Oxygen, Hezouwe describes his journey from Togo to Madison and the path towards becoming a physician. He describes how he’s the first in his village to attend school, go to college and to go abroad. Hezouwe talks about moving from experiencing homelessness when he first arrived in Madison to how Madison College and UW-Madison’s Odyssey program help him not give up his dreams of becoming a physician. He is currently a senior at UW-Madison majoring in biochemistry and getting a certificate in global health studies. Of his journey he says, “I don’t just want to be a doctor, I want to be someone that my community looks up to.”
National gospel stars coming to Madison as Fall Gospel Fest turns 18
“Fall Gospel Fest fills a certain niche, a certain void that we have here in Madison … It brings the biggest and brightest national gospel artists here where people can actually see them live and in person,” says Clyde Gaines, the organizer of the 18th annual Fall Gospel Fest. “Most of the time you’re seeing these artists you’ve going to other cities to see these gospel artists.
Madison Hmong New Year
Madison Hmong New Year will take place Nov. 5-6 at the Alliant Energy Center of Dane County, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way. Come celebrate the rich festivities of the Hmong culture by remembering ancestors, sacrifices, and accomplishments and preserving traditions in honor of the upcoming new year. There will be...
“This is really history in the making.” Harambee Birth and Family Center to host open house on Saturday
“Saturday’s event is a long time coming. The open house will really just let the public know what we’ve been working on for the last five years as a collective,” Tia Murray, executive director of the Harambee Birth and Family Center, tells Madison365. “We’re officially and publicly opening the doors to the Harambee Birth and Family Center. This is really history in the making.”
“It’s going to be an amazing space.” Mentoring Positives has new home at Ella’s Apartments
Mentoring Positives Inc., the Darbo-Worthington Neighborhood organization that supports African-American youth through a variety of programming that creates a family atmosphere and engages youth in community building, is hopping over to the other side of East Wash with a new home on Madison’s east side. Many Madison eastsiders have...
Families Back to the Table has a new home to help support families and parents of vulnerable children
Families Back to the Table, Inc., a non-profit support organization, has a brand-new home on Madison’s east side that will help them serve more families in Dane County and Families Back to the Table Director Lisa Burrell could not be more excited. “I love it. It feels great. This...
