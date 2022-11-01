Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
korncountry.com
IDEM hosting free electronics collection event in Seymour today
SEYMOUR, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM), Technology Recyclers, Cummins, and the Jackson County Solid Waste Management District are hosting a free electronics recycling event on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 847 East 4th Street, in Seymour, from 9 a.m. to noon. It is open to the public.
eaglecountryonline.com
Live Music This Friday at Brand New Holdsworth Entertainment Pavilion in Versailles
Construction on the pocket park started in July. The Holdsworth Entertainment Pavilion. Photo by Versailles Main Street. (Versailles, Ind.) – Construction on the Holdsworth Entertainment Pavilion will wrap up this week, and community members won’t have to wait long for the first live music performance. A bonus night...
This Charming Town Is Hidden In Indiana’s Countryside & Has An Adorable Antique Village
There's a unique allure about small towns in the United States, especially in the sweeping Midwestern, and if you’re looking for a low-key escape from real life, the quaint town of Nashville, IN, might be the ideal destination. Here, you’re most likely to experience all the magical countryside vibes...
korncountry.com
Lane closed on Southern Crossing bridges on Monday
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM) advises motorists that the Southern Crossing bridges (County Road 450S/400S) will be restricted to one lane on Monday, November 7, beginning at 8 a.m. Markings will be placed on both bridges. There will be flagmen in the area directing traffic, so...
Good News: Lincoln Square Pancake House
INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports Director Dave Calabro never tires of his weekly assignment to seek out positive, uplifting stories across Indiana. This week, he visited Lincoln Square Pancake House, where he found a customer who was celebrating the chance to participate in the upcoming election. "We finally get a chance...
953wiki.com
Madison Redevelopment Commission Approves Four New Destination Madison Projects
Madison, Indiana (November 2, 2022) – The City of Madison Redevelopment Commission approved $800,000 to support funding four new Destination Madison projects. The projects include the Madison/Hanover Connector Trail, the Ohio Theatre Façade and Marquee Restoration, the Riverfront Super Overlook, and the HMI/Bicentennial Parking Improvement project. In July...
Unassuming Indiana Road Has a Grave in the Middle of It
If you blink, you just might miss it. In the midwest (specifically the Indiana/Kentucky region) we are no strangers to graves with interesting placement and backstories. For instance, there's the grave of Squire Boone Jr. which is located inside of Squire Boone Caverns. In Louisville, you can go shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond, and pay your respects to the Burks Family at their cemetery plot on the way to your car (seriously their family cemetery is in the middle of a parking lot).
indyschild.com
Where to Meet Santa’s Reindeer in Indianapolis
You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen … but have you ever met them in real life? When it comes to Christmas, the reindeers are just as important as Santa. And this year, there are plenty of places around Indianapolis to visit Santa’s reindeer. Here are some places around Indy where you can meet and greet reindeer this holiday season!
Jefferson County Historical Society in Madison tries to keep the story of a nearly forgotten jewelry designer alive
Born in 1933, Bill Smith grew up in Madison, Ind. He created striking jewelry pieces often in gold and pearls.
WTHI
"It's just a lot of excitement" Lighthouse Custom Meats to open Friday, Saturday in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A convenient location to get custom meats will be in Greene County soon. People will soon be filling up shopping carts at the old lighthouse junction. That's because a new custom meat shop hopes to bring local food to local people. Marcus Marner is all...
korncountry.com
Closures planned on S.R. 3 at Greensburg railroad crossing
GREENSBURG, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation says that Central Railroad of Indiana plans to implement directional closures of State Road 3, at the previous railroad crossing south of State Road 46, near Greensburg, starting on or after Monday, November 7. Southbound S.R. 3 will be shut down...
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, then you are in the right place, because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
WISH-TV
Extended November outlook for Indiana weather
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — November is off to a mild start here in Indiana. On Tuesday, Indianapolis clocked its warmest start to the month since 2011 with a high of 68 degrees. The Climate Prediction Center outlook for the entire month seems to favor above-average temperatures. This likely factors in the warm air through the first week of the month.
Wave 3
Southern Indiana pop-up vaccine clinics opening as cases rise
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - While cases continue to rise, several pop-up clinics are opening in southern Indiana. Clinics to get COVID and flu shots are popping up to help lower people’s chances of getting sick, according to the News and Tribune. Clark County health officer Eric Yazel said...
No turkey on turkey day
Due to the cost and possible shortage of turkey this year, the Mozel Sanders Foundation has announced their annual Thanksgiving meals will feature chicken this year.
newsfromthestates.com
Holcomb dons pink onesie for Trick-or-Treating
Gov. Eric Holcomb and First Lady Janet Holcomb chose Indiana-based film A Christmas Story as their inspiration for Halloween costumes Monday night. The couple welcomed 150 kids and parents to the Governor’s residence in Indianapolis, giving out treats from Zachary Confections in Frankfort and Albanese Confectionery in Merrillville. Holcomb...
korncountry.com
New Seymour Fire Station open house is Wednesday
SEYMOUR, Ind. – The public gets a chance to tour the brand-new, state-of-the-art fire station, at 1019 W. Second St., in Seymour, at an open house this Wednesday, Nov. 9. The new building replaces the existing Fire Station #2, on Fifth Street, in Seymour. It will also be the new location for the department’s administrative offices.
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of Indiana
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
WRBI Radio
Jared Michael Lee-36 of Greensburg
Jared Michael Lee, 36, of Greensburg, passed away at 9:10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 in Greensburg. He was born on January 7, 1986. in Seymour, Indiana the son of John Richard “Rick” Lee and Dana Marie (DeHart) Berg. He had resided in Greensburg, North Vernon and Bloomington. Jared had a big heart and was loved by many. He loved spending time with his family, enjoyed listening to music, cars and dirt biking. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Dana and Christopher Berg of Bloomington; his father, Rick Lee of Westport; daughters, Jada Lee, Ashton Lee, Ava Lee and Lydia Lee; son, Layne Lee; sister, Kirsten Lee of Bloomington; grandparents, Jack and Ann Williams of Hayden and Betty Lee of Greensburg. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jerry Lee; aunts, Regina Maschino and Natalie Hulse; uncle, Rob Lee and a cousin, Chase Clark. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022 at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport. A time of visitation will be held on Monday, from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. According to his wishes, Jared will be cremated following the service.
WISH-TV
Semi flips, milk spilt on I-74 west of I-465
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Police say the exit ramp from I-465 northbound to I-74 westbound will be closed for several hours after a semitractor-trailer filled with milk flipped over. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the ramp is expected to be closed until 4:30 p.m. The crash...
