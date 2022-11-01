ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, IN

korncountry.com

IDEM hosting free electronics collection event in Seymour today

SEYMOUR, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM), Technology Recyclers, Cummins, and the Jackson County Solid Waste Management District are hosting a free electronics recycling event on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 847 East 4th Street, in Seymour, from 9 a.m. to noon. It is open to the public.
SEYMOUR, IN
korncountry.com

Lane closed on Southern Crossing bridges on Monday

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM) advises motorists that the Southern Crossing bridges (County Road 450S/400S) will be restricted to one lane on Monday, November 7, beginning at 8 a.m. Markings will be placed on both bridges. There will be flagmen in the area directing traffic, so...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Good News: Lincoln Square Pancake House

INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports Director Dave Calabro never tires of his weekly assignment to seek out positive, uplifting stories across Indiana. This week, he visited Lincoln Square Pancake House, where he found a customer who was celebrating the chance to participate in the upcoming election. "We finally get a chance...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
953wiki.com

Madison Redevelopment Commission Approves Four New Destination Madison Projects

Madison, Indiana (November 2, 2022) – The City of Madison Redevelopment Commission approved $800,000 to support funding four new Destination Madison projects. The projects include the Madison/Hanover Connector Trail, the Ohio Theatre Façade and Marquee Restoration, the Riverfront Super Overlook, and the HMI/Bicentennial Parking Improvement project. In July...
MADISON, IN
103GBF

Unassuming Indiana Road Has a Grave in the Middle of It

If you blink, you just might miss it. In the midwest (specifically the Indiana/Kentucky region) we are no strangers to graves with interesting placement and backstories. For instance, there's the grave of Squire Boone Jr. which is located inside of Squire Boone Caverns. In Louisville, you can go shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond, and pay your respects to the Burks Family at their cemetery plot on the way to your car (seriously their family cemetery is in the middle of a parking lot).
INDIANA STATE
indyschild.com

Where to Meet Santa’s Reindeer in Indianapolis

You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen … but have you ever met them in real life? When it comes to Christmas, the reindeers are just as important as Santa. And this year, there are plenty of places around Indianapolis to visit Santa’s reindeer. Here are some places around Indy where you can meet and greet reindeer this holiday season!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

Closures planned on S.R. 3 at Greensburg railroad crossing

GREENSBURG, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation says that Central Railroad of Indiana plans to implement directional closures of State Road 3, at the previous railroad crossing south of State Road 46, near Greensburg, starting on or after Monday, November 7. Southbound S.R. 3 will be shut down...
GREENSBURG, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, then you are in the right place, because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Extended November outlook for Indiana weather

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — November is off to a mild start here in Indiana. On Tuesday, Indianapolis clocked its warmest start to the month since 2011 with a high of 68 degrees. The Climate Prediction Center outlook for the entire month seems to favor above-average temperatures. This likely factors in the warm air through the first week of the month.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wave 3

Southern Indiana pop-up vaccine clinics opening as cases rise

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - While cases continue to rise, several pop-up clinics are opening in southern Indiana. Clinics to get COVID and flu shots are popping up to help lower people’s chances of getting sick, according to the News and Tribune. Clark County health officer Eric Yazel said...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
WRTV

No turkey on turkey day

Due to the cost and possible shortage of turkey this year, the Mozel Sanders Foundation has announced their annual Thanksgiving meals will feature chicken this year.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
newsfromthestates.com

Holcomb dons pink onesie for Trick-or-Treating

Gov. Eric Holcomb and First Lady Janet Holcomb chose Indiana-based film A Christmas Story as their inspiration for Halloween costumes Monday night. The couple welcomed 150 kids and parents to the Governor’s residence in Indianapolis, giving out treats from Zachary Confections in Frankfort and Albanese Confectionery in Merrillville. Holcomb...
INDIANA STATE
korncountry.com

New Seymour Fire Station open house is Wednesday

SEYMOUR, Ind. – The public gets a chance to tour the brand-new, state-of-the-art fire station, at 1019 W. Second St., in Seymour, at an open house this Wednesday, Nov. 9. The new building replaces the existing Fire Station #2, on Fifth Street, in Seymour. It will also be the new location for the department’s administrative offices.
SEYMOUR, IN
WRBI Radio

Jared Michael Lee-36 of Greensburg

Jared Michael Lee, 36, of Greensburg, passed away at 9:10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 in Greensburg. He was born on January 7, 1986. in Seymour, Indiana the son of John Richard “Rick” Lee and Dana Marie (DeHart) Berg. He had resided in Greensburg, North Vernon and Bloomington. Jared had a big heart and was loved by many. He loved spending time with his family, enjoyed listening to music, cars and dirt biking. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Dana and Christopher Berg of Bloomington; his father, Rick Lee of Westport; daughters, Jada Lee, Ashton Lee, Ava Lee and Lydia Lee; son, Layne Lee; sister, Kirsten Lee of Bloomington; grandparents, Jack and Ann Williams of Hayden and Betty Lee of Greensburg. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jerry Lee; aunts, Regina Maschino and Natalie Hulse; uncle, Rob Lee and a cousin, Chase Clark. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022 at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport. A time of visitation will be held on Monday, from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. According to his wishes, Jared will be cremated following the service.
GREENSBURG, IN
WISH-TV

Semi flips, milk spilt on I-74 west of I-465

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Police say the exit ramp from I-465 northbound to I-74 westbound will be closed for several hours after a semitractor-trailer filled with milk flipped over. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the ramp is expected to be closed until 4:30 p.m. The crash...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

