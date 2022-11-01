Jared Michael Lee, 36, of Greensburg, passed away at 9:10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 in Greensburg. He was born on January 7, 1986. in Seymour, Indiana the son of John Richard “Rick” Lee and Dana Marie (DeHart) Berg. He had resided in Greensburg, North Vernon and Bloomington. Jared had a big heart and was loved by many. He loved spending time with his family, enjoyed listening to music, cars and dirt biking. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Dana and Christopher Berg of Bloomington; his father, Rick Lee of Westport; daughters, Jada Lee, Ashton Lee, Ava Lee and Lydia Lee; son, Layne Lee; sister, Kirsten Lee of Bloomington; grandparents, Jack and Ann Williams of Hayden and Betty Lee of Greensburg. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jerry Lee; aunts, Regina Maschino and Natalie Hulse; uncle, Rob Lee and a cousin, Chase Clark. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022 at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport. A time of visitation will be held on Monday, from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. According to his wishes, Jared will be cremated following the service.

GREENSBURG, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO