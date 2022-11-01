Read full article on original website
Related
KevinMD.com
We need to talk about the bullying in health care
As we continue our third year of the pandemic, there have been reports of hostile treatment directed at public health officials and medical personnel. This is escalating a crisis of burnout among health professionals, but there is an insidious, chronic hostility that lurks within hospitals between those who are supposed to be on the same team.
KevinMD.com
What being a hospice volunteer taught me about health care
The finality of death is a powerful teacher. For some patients, being diagnosed with a terminal illness is an experience that lends a tremendous shift in perspective and newfound authenticity. This can be instructive to them and the people around them. As psychologist Charles Garfield says, “The living have much to learn from the dying.”
WTOP
How to avoid getting sick from flu, RSV and other viral ailments
D.C. has the highest rate of flu activity in the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Virginia’s Department of Health is warning that this season of viral ailments may be worse than in recent years. So a local doctor has some reminders on how...
Use of marijuana, meth, cocaine, and opiate could increase the risk of irregular heart rhythm
A large-scale study conducted by researchers from the University of California, San Francisco, (UCSF) on more than 23 million people has found that some commonly used and abused drugs may have a previously unknown adverse effect on heart health. The mentioned effect is the risk of developing atrial fibrillation (AF),...
The Side Effects You Might Experience If You Take Metformin
Metformin is the most commonly prescribed medication for treating type 2 diabetes, as per Jama. French physician Jean Sterne was the first to use metformin to treat diabetes in 1957 (via Diabetologia) and decades later, the medication became available in the U.S. in 1995. It's now the most prescribed medication...
Multiple Opioid Replacements For Chronic Pain Explored
Studies from varied labs are largely considered as races against the clock due to the increasing worldwide opioid epidemic. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to chronic or extreme pain, or who suspects an addiction issue, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingNeuroscience.com, Health.UCDavis.edu, The Center for Disease Control’s National Center for Health Statistics, and ONCNursingNews.com.
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
Healthline
What Are the Effects of Long-Term Opioid Use?
Opioids are a type of medication doctors primarily prescribe for relieving pain associated with surgery, cancer, or injuries. Opioids can provide a lot of therapeutic benefits, but they do come with some side effects. While their short-term effects are relatively well known, the effects and risks of long-term opioid use are less clear.
The Verge
Opioid addiction doctors want telehealth rules to stay relaxed
Doctors treating patients with opioid-use disorder want pandemic-era telehealth rules to stay relaxed, according to a new survey. Tens of thousands of people in the United States die each year from opioid overdoses, and telehealth makes it easier to connect people who are at risk of overdose with treatments. “Continued...
EverydayHealth.com
Body Lice Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment
There are three types of lice that live off of humans: head lice, pubic lice, and body lice. While they are all flat, wingless, parasitic insects, there are some key differences. Body lice (Pediculus humanus corporis), for instance, are the only variety of lice known to spread disease. (1) Also, while body lice do feed off of human blood like the others, they don’t actually reside on the body. Instead, body lice lay their eggs on or near the seams of clothing and bedding, and simply crawl onto the skin several times a day to feed. (2)
verywellmind.com
What Are the 7 Stages of Dementia?
Dementia typically affects older adults, but it is not a normal part of the aging process—while some amount of forgetfulness is normal with age, dementia is a severe disorder that can affect the person’s ability to function on a daily basis. According to the National Institute on Aging,...
Doctors say trendy turmeric supplements can cause liver damage and urge Americans to know the risks
New research attributed a small but growing number of liver-damage cases to turmeric supplements. Researchers identified 10 cases of liver problems from turmeric supplements, one resulting in death. Clinical evidence doesn't support turmeric use to treat or prevent any disease, one doctor said. Liver damage from turmeric supplements in the...
Washington Examiner
CDC gives doctors more leeway in prescribing opioid painkillers
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has softened its recommendations for doctors prescribing opioid painkillers, giving providers more flexibility in the way they prescribe the drugs to treat short- and long-term pain. The new guidance backs off from the agency's 2016 recommendations that encouraged doctors to avoid prescribing opioids...
scitechdaily.com
Better Than Opiates: Pain Relief Without Side Effects and Addiction
Better than opiates: Researchers use adrenaline receptors for highly-effective pain relief. Scientists have identified new substances that have a similar pain-relieving effect to opiates, but without the negative aspects such as respiratory depression and addiction. Instead of activating opioid receptors, they work by stimulating adrenalin receptors. This is the result of research carried out by an international team of researchers led by the Chair of Pharmaceutical Chemistry at FAU. Their findings are a milestone in the development of non-opioid pain relief and have recently been published in the renowned scientific journal Science.
KXLY
Some Patients Swap Opioids for Medical Cannabis to Treat Pain
TUESDAY, Oct. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Medical cannabis may be a viable alternative to opioids for managing pain on both an individual and community level, according to a study published online Sept. 27 in Substance Use & Misuse. Carolyn E. Pritchett, Ph.D., from Emerald Coast Research in Tallahassee,...
Medical News Today
Colorectal cancer: Noninvasive tests may be just as effective as colonoscopy
The fecal immunochemical test (FIT) and multitarget stool DNA (mt-sDNA) test are two of the most commonly used noninvasive screening tests for colorectal cancer. A new study analyzing data from a national insurer’s claims database suggests that FIT was more cost-effective than the mt-sDNA test but did not differ in patient outcomes.
studyfinds.org
Antidepressants can rewire the human brain, study reveals
VIENNA, Austria — Antidepressants have the ability to rewire the human brain, according to new research. Scientists say the drugs alter the structure of grey and white matter, previously thought to be fixed, and returns it to a state of plasticity — normally only seen in kids. Patients...
powerofpositivity.com
18 Symptoms of Autoimmune Arthritis That Most People Ignore
Perhaps you heard someone mention autoimmune arthritis–like rheumatoid or psoriatic arthritis. But do you know how to identify the debilitating symptoms?. Typically, your immune system produces antibodies to protect your body from bacteria and viruses. But sometimes, your immune system creates antibodies that go after your body’s healthy tissue and cells, which leads to an autoimmune condition in which these super antibodies continue to attack your body’s healthy cells. The only treatment is to suppress your immune system to suppress its inaccurate immune response.
Psych Centra
Medical Cannabis and Bipolar Disorder Treatment
Some sources say cannabis might help with bipolar disorder symptoms — but research suggests it can be dangerous. Various reports say that cannabis might help people manage the symptoms of bipolar disorder. If you have bipolar disorder, you might be tempted to self-medicate with cannabis. However, there’s a lack...
Medical News Today
Chronic pain: Non-opioid drug candidates could offer relief without addiction
Due to the risk of addiction associated with the prolonged use of prescription opioids, there is an urgent need for non-opioid alternatives for the treatment of chronic pain. Drugs such as dexmedetomidine that bind to the norepinephrine alpha-2a (α2a) adrenergic receptor are effective analgesics, but their sedative effects limit their widespread use.
Comments / 0