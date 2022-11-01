Read full article on original website
Iconic ‘Ben Franklin’ stores disappearing from 2 Iowa towns
WINTERSET AND NEVADA, Iowa — In October, two central Iowa towns learned their iconic Ben Franklin Stores, would be closing. Sheila Smith worked in the Ben Franklin store in downtown Nevada for 45 years. We got word that Fred (Samuelson) had decided he was going to retire and we would be closing the store, and […]
Midwest Corn Seed Company Announces New Iowa Site
A Midwest seed company is planning an expansion that would leave a greater footprint in Iowa. Farmers in Iowa are no strangers to the Illinois seedcorn company Wyffels Hybrids. After nine years of consecutive growth, Wyffles has announced it is expanding its business with a new site in Ames. The...
KCRG.com
Iowa realtor urges caution for potential tenants after experience with rental scam
AMES, Iowa (WOI) - A realtor in Ames is sending a warning to potential tenants to be on the look out for scams. Misty Metschke, a realtor with Hunziker and Associates, said she was shocked when she received calls and messages about a home her client had listed for sale being falsely advertised for rent.
KCCI.com
1.1 million birds in Iowa to be destroyed
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Agriculture reports that 1.1 million egg-laying chickens will be destroyed in Wright County due to the discovery of avian influenza. The ag department said this is the first known case of bird flu this year in Wright County, which produces the...
theperrynews.com
Semi tips into Beaver Creek Tuesday afternoon
The bucolic banks of Beaver Creek were shaken Tuesday afternoon when a semi-tractor trailer tipped over into the waterway, entrapping the driver and possibly leaking hazardous wastes. The incident was reported about 4:45 p.m. in the 12700 block of Knox Trail north of Perry. The truck was reportedly hauling rock...
siouxlandnews.com
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska announces expansion of Clear Lake, Iowa casino
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska is planning on a massive expansion of its tribal casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. The tribe plans to break ground Monday on a 60,000 square foot addition to the "Prairie Flower Casino" almost four years to the day after the casino first opened its doors on November 1st of 2018.
Once Mighty Retail Giant Closing Iowa Locations
Here was the scenario when I was a kid growing up in the small town of Sac City, Iowa and in so many others like it. We had a pizza place, two banks, two gas stations, a hospital, a small grocery, and a family-style restaurant. Ok so there might have been more stuff than that, but barely.
iowa.media
City-wide Leaf Pick Up scheduled for November 14
Webster City’s annual city-wide leaf pick up will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022, beginning at 7:00 a.m. Residents are reminded to have their leaves in plastic bags and on the curb by 7:00 a.m. The bags need to be tied. Please do not place sticks or any other type of yard waste or rubbish in the bags. Only leaves and grass clippings are allowed. Crews will make one pass through the City.
algonaradio.com
Former Webster County Teacher Pleads Guilty to Exploiting Students
A former Webster County teacher is pleading guilty to a charge of sexual exploitation by a school employee, which carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison. Brandon Louis was the choir director at Southeast Valley High School in Gowrie. Louis admits in a plea agreement that he had exchanged text messages with a student that were sexual in nature. Haley Studyvin, a graduate of Southeast Valley, says the messages Louis sent her began arriving later and later at night.
KIMT
Rockford man going to prison for stealing catalytic converters
MASON CITY, Iowa – Stealing catalytic converters is sending a North Iowa man to prison. Todd Terrance Larue, 53 of Rockford, has been sentenced to up to five years behind bars, fined $1,025, and ordered to pay $11,150.65 in restitution. Rockford was arrested for stealing catalytic converters off vehicles...
Incredible History From This Iowa Town You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
The state of Iowa is made up of hundreds of small towns with a population of fewer than 5,000 people. As a matter of fact, there are 629 according to Iowa Demographics. Every single one of those towns has something about them that makes them unique and they all have a story to tell. I took particular interest in this small Iowa town because this town and I have something in common. We share a name.
theperrynews.com
Hampton man arrested for allegedly assaulting teen grandsons
A Hampton man was arrested Friday on warrants from Dallas and Franklin counties in connection with incidents in 2016 and 2017 in which he allegedly attempted to sexually molest his teenage step-grandsons. Daniel Frederick Wiechmann Jr., 73, of 207 Second Ave. N.E., Hampton, Iowa, was charged with two counts of...
Two people found dead in Iowa home, police investigating
FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Fort Dodge Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people who were found unresponsive in a home Saturday morning. Officers with the Fort Dodge Police Department and medics with the Fort Dodge Fire Department responded to a report of two people unresponsive in a home around 8:59 a.m. in […]
pureoldiesspencer.com
Suspicious Activity Leads to Ruthven Teen Being Charged wtih Drug Possession
Ruthven, IA (KICD)– A Ruthven teenager has been charged with allegedly possessing illegal substances after police investigated suspicious activity last week. A Deputy with the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office made contact early last Sunday morning but the teen is said to fled on foot while be being questioned.
KCCI.com
Fort Dodge police investigating after two men found dead
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge Police are investigating after finding two men dead in a home. Police say the men were discovered by someone who entered their home on the 200 block of North 13th Street around 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Police have not shared the identity...
kqradio.com
One vehicle accident investigated by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department investigated a one vehicle accident at 1:05 on Saturday afternoon approximately three miles west of Webster City on Stagecoach Road and 240th Street. Reportedly a northbound 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sport SUV operated by Lakota Gillis of Stratford was making a left hand turn on to 240th Street when the driver reportedly panicked and went into the ditch striking a utility pole. Gillis was transported to Van Diest Medical Center for treatment of possible injuries. Investigating deputy Jamey Louk estimated the damage to the Gillis SUV was estimated at $5000. Damge to the light pole was estimated at $5000 and owned by Prairie Energy of Clarion.
