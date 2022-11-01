ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Heidi Klum's Halloween Parties Are Always a Hit! Take a Look at Her Infamous Costumes Since 2000

By Alexandra Hurtado
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 2 days ago
ComicBook

Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party

Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
People

North West Looks All Grown Up in Leather Suit as She Heads Out for Halloween with Her Friends

North West is making the most of Halloween with a number of different costume changes that show off the 9-year-old's personality Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's little girl is growing up. It's no secret that their oldest, North, is a fan of all things spooky. Celebrating Halloween involved a number of costume changes for the 9-year-old, who showed off her dance moves and lip-synching in a TikTok with friends on Monday. North and her friends dressed as the members of R&B trio TLC, with North channeling Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas with...
E! News

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Addresses Nepotism Comments

Watch: Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni's Rare Appearance With Dad Seal. Leni Klum knows she's had an easier path to modeling than others. As the daughter of Heidi Klum and Seal, the 18-year-old got candid about how much her parents helped with launching her modeling career. "It's just a fact. My...
Daily Mail

Jennifer Lawrence reveals she almost called off wedding to husband Cooke Maroney due to phobia of commitment: 'I'll never be taken down!'

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she nearly called off her 2019 wedding to Cooke Maroney over her phobia of commitment. The 32-year-old two-time Oscar winner said that she is 'so happy' that she didn't cancel the nuptials with her now 38-year-old art gallerist husband in a new interview with the New York Times.
E! News

Heidi Klum's Jaw-Dropping Costumes Prove She's the Queen of Halloween

Watch: 23 of Heidi Klum's Most OUTRAGEOUS Halloween Costumes. When it comes to Halloween, Heidi Klum is always dressed to kill. Year after year, the supermodel shows up and shows out for the spooky season, often transforming herself into unrecognizable creatures and characters. In fact, the America's Got Talent judge is so dedicated to the holiday that she's been dubbed the "Queen of Halloween"—and for good reason, too.
HollywoodLife

Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Take 7 Kids Trick-or-Treating For Halloween In Rare Photo Of Entire Family

Alec Baldwin, his wife Hilaria Baldwin, and their seven children went trick-or-treating on Halloween in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York City. The famous couple walked around the streets with Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, 1, and 1-month-old IIaria, who all wore costumes for the spooky holiday. Alec, 64, and Hilaria, 38, didn’t dress up, but they seemed to be in great spirits for the fun family outing.
Hypebae

Check out the Best Celebrity Costumes of Halloween 2022

In celebrity world, Halloween is the one day a year when a celeb gets as creative as possible. This year, they did not disappoint. From scary to sexy costumes, your favorite A-listers and influencers channeled their favorite characters. In some cases, they dressed up like other celebrities, showing their admiration...
The Independent

Heidi Klum is unrecognisable as she dresses as a worm for Halloween

The Queen of Halloween has risen again.Heidi Klum has returned from her two-year Halloween hiatus with her highly anticipated spooky party and a costume so elaborate she was completely unrecognisable.The model turned up in a full body worm costume, complete with a large curved head and a long tail. Only her eyes, nose and mouth were visible within the costume, as well as her feet.Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, complemented her costume by dressing as a fisherman with a bloody eye.On the blue carpet entrance to her party on Monday night (31 October), Klum posed with Kaulitz by laying on...
The Independent

Kendall Jenner transforms into iconic Toy Story character for Halloween

Kendall Jenner transformed into Jessie from Toy Story for Halloween on Saturday (October 29).The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sported a cartoon-style white shirt with a large collar, buttons and yellow cuff detailing.Ms Jenner also wore denim shorts and the iconic white and black white chaps that the Pixar character sports in the films.The 26-year-old shared a video of her sporting a red wig, captioning it: "Well aren’t you just the sweetest space toy."Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More 11 best kids’ Halloween outfits that will scare and delight9 best horror stories to read this Halloween and beyondKourtney Kardashian’s skeletons and other celebrity inspiration for Halloween
Page Six

Stoned Kris Jenner plays peek-a-boo at dinner after paying nearly $1K for edibles

Kris Jenner was so high during a dinner with Khloé Kardashian and Corey Gamble she began playing peek-a-boo behind her napkin. The momager, along with her boyfriend and daughter, stopped by a dispensary during a Palm Springs, Calif., getaway earlier this year to get some edibles to relieve Jenner’s hip pain. “It smells like a crazy party in here, to be honest. Kind of like the ’70s,” Jenner said in the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” noting it’s legal to buy marijuana in California. While picking out watermelon, wild cherry and pineapple gummies, a salesperson offered medicated lube to the...
HollywoodLife

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo’s Daughter Rocks Wednesday Addams Halloween Costume

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine’s daughters are ready for Halloween! Supermodel Behati, 34, took to Instagram stories on Thursday, October 27, to share a brief, rare clip of one of her daughters wearing the perfect Wednesday Addams costume, as she chased a toy severed hand down the stairs. The little girl rocked a long, black braided wig, black knee socks, and a black dress with a white collar and cuffs. You can see a capture of the video via PEOPLE magazine HERE. The creepy-fun video also had the original Addams Family theme song playing in the background. Adam and Behati share two daughters, Dusty, six, and Gio, four, and Behati is currently expecting the couple’s third child — a development they officially announced via the supermodel’s IG account with a bump photo on September 15.
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon’s Son, 5, Dresses Up As His Famous Dad For Halloween: Photos

Who better to dress up for on Halloween than your dad, especially when your dad is Nick Cannon? The TV host’s son Golden, 5, showed off his costume where he dressed in a throwback outfit inspired by his dad, 42, on Instagram. Nick seemed super proud and amused by Golden’s costume. “The best “Nick Cannon” costume I’ve seen this year!” he wrote with laughing emojis. “Chip off the old block!”

